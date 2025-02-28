Perhaps you remember the Great Dr. Seuss Controversy, which took place almost exactly four years ago amid the annual “Read Across America” campaign — and which goes surprisingly far to explain the relentless whiplash of American politics. Four years ago, it was the cultural Left that targeted the beloved children’s author on progressive grounds. Today, an ascendant Right is replicating the same heavy-handed approach to arts and culture.
Sometime around the end of the second Obama term, people started to discover that Dr. Seuss — Theodor Seuss Geisel — had drawn crude images of Asian, black, and Jewish people. Those images had been there all along, sitting uneasily with his famous books, which consistently champion liberal and environmentalist values. Only now, the “problematic” drawings started to overshadow the good doctor’s achievements.
When First Lady Melania Trump sent a collection of 10 Dr. Seuss books to a Massachusetts library in 2017, she received a furious response. “You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature”, the recipient of the books, librarian Liz Phipps-Soeiro, lectured in a blog post. “Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.”
That was hardly the end of it. The NAACP called for “censorship” of all Dr. Seuss books (yes, the organisation unabashedly used the “c” word). Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which publishes his works, pledged to remove six of the author’s most offensive titles from future publication.
But the real scandal came when, a little more than a month into his first term, President Joe Biden failed to mention Dr. Seuss in his announcement for Read Across America Day, which customarily involves a president and/or first lady reading a Dr. Seuss book to schoolchildren. The outrage was instant: “Dr. Seuss Is Canceled”, went one headline at the libertarian Reason magazine.
Spoiler alert: Dr. Seuss wasn’t cancelled. His books have spent so much time on the Amazon bestseller list, the Atomic Habits guy is jealous. But Biden’s opponents saw it as an attempt to move the culture to the Left, the first of many. They seethed as he invited transgender influencers to the White House, showered accolades on progressive icons like Bruce Springsteen and George Soros. They vowed to restore sanctity to American culture once they had a chance.
Well, how’s that working out?
We now have the Gulf of America, while the US taxpayer has clawed back the $47,000 that United States Agency for International Development splurged on a Colombian “trans opera”. Inveterate Twitter troll-cum-diplomat Ric Grenell has been appointed the president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a position for which he is as suited as I am to translate Dr. Seuss into Bulgarian.
I am not saying that the supposed cancellation of Dr. Seuss is why we have a second Trump term. Nor is that controversy congruent to the consequences of four more years of MAGA. But minor as that affair may seem, it is a neat microcosm of our ineffective, herky-jerky politics, the main goal of which is increasingly only to undo whatever the other side has been doing.
Constant whiplash between political and cultural extremes isn’t what people signed up for. You could certainly argue that the Biden administration went too far in some of its diversity initiatives, but the branding of every black person in any position of institutional power as a “DEI hire” is a MAGA tic most people don’t endorse, as River Page pointed out in The Free Press.
People wanted normal, which shouldn’t be surprising, since Americans have for centuries been a pragmatic people. Even today, we are actually far less polarised then news reports would have you believe. It’s rather that the activists at the poles have megaphones the size of Kansas, which they buy with the cash raised from ideologically motivated billionaires (Soros, the Koch Brothers, Bill Gates, Elon Musk — take your pick). Those groups can then boost candidates who need both publicity and cash. The rest of us are like the archetypal guard in a bank-heist movie, bound and gagged with masking tape, helplessly watching the scene unfold.
When he was attorney general of the United States under George W. Bush, the dour John Ashcroft covered up the Spirit of Justice statue because its naked breast offended his evangelical sensibilities. In which case, he should have quit. We don’t elect censors or moralisers. To their credit, the new Trump people don’t share Ashcroft’s moralising spirit. Their supposed enemy is wokeness, a term that could mean anything from cringeworthy shows of political posturing to worthwhile efforts to acknowledge past injustices.
The Trumpians seem to genuinely believe that the country is in the grip of a Leftist cultural revolution. In their fervor, they forget that at least half of Americans — the ones who vote for Democrats — flatly reject that view. And that, wide-eyed activists excepted, most liberals simply seek after a decent life: a measure of financial stability, happy and healthy kids, and, yes, the fundamental American right to worship as they please (or not at all) and to speak their minds.
Trump’s counterreaction has itself been immoderate, as evidenced by the harsh language of the new administration’s executive orders targeting transgender protections. Just as most Americans were never going to burn their Dr. Seuss books, most also are perfectly capable of living and working alongside people who hold different beliefs and espouse different values. We’ve never wanted anything but normal, but normal seems to be increasingly elusive in American politics.
So far, Trump 2.0 has shown himself to be just as obsessed with race and gender as the wokest junior staffer in the Biden administration. “Like its antithesis on the Left, the woke Right places identity grievance, ethnic consciousness, and tribal striving at the center of its behavior and thought,” Thomas Chatterton Williams wrote in an insightful essay for The Atlantic. Fort Liberty is Fort Bragg again, though its namesake this time around is World War II hero Roland L. Bragg, not the Confederate general Braxton Bragg. The move will cost several million dollars and will do absolutely nothing to help ordinary Americans with egg prices or medical bills.
You don’t have to be a genius to see how all this turns out. After four more years of Trump, people will be exhausted, as Trump is an exhausting character. They will want something entirely different (sorry, Vice President Vance). The answer will probably come in the form of a moderate Democrat who shuns the language of the academic and activist Left: someone like Josh Shapiro or Wes Moore or Jared Polis.
Of course, that nominee will still need support from the Left, possibly in the primary, definitely in the general election. Promises and assurances will be made. Once in office, the new Democratic president will placate those liberal groups by reversing many of the policies that Trump is implementing today: pronouns back in email signatures, DEI trainings restored across the federal bureaucracy, no more country music at the Kennedy Center, no more Dr. Seuss. All of which will make the Right seethe once more, preparing us for the next cycle of our reaction-counterreaction politics.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Moderate politics is not only attractive because it accurately describes where most Americans stand on most issues. The more a politician tacks away from the extremes, the less likely he or she is to engender a strong political opposition.
Trolling takes a toll. At first, it seemed like Trump might begin his second term with a measure of popular support, but his early moves have been so sweeping, so striking, that people are protesting again, as they did in 2017. To be sure, many people do support cutting the federal government and making merit the basis of hiring, but unaccountably blaming a plane crash on “DEI” and humiliating the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have chosen to work for the federal government was bound to have major blowback. Already, according to The Bulwark, “Trump’s approval rating is falling fast.” And his second term is barely a month old.
Who will have the courage to change this state of affairs, the courage to be moderate? To borrow from the poor fish in The Cat in the Hat, “this is no fun at all”.
Good try but you simply fail to exonerate the Biden Democratic administration.
But of course it’s not just America that is in the grip of a woke left cultural revolution, but the entire Western World.
Trump is a bizarre guy, but he talks to the majority who understand the damage the woke left are inflicting on us, from their gender wars to DEI to migration and welfarism.
Trump is a disruptor, and now is the time we need a disruptor who talks and responds to the majority.
There will be mistakes but anything will be an improvement on the corrupt woke cultural left.
Correct. The Left pushes as far as possible when in power then encourages the Right to be moderate when the tide turns. Their hope is to maintain as much of their leftward gains as they can.
Theirs was the revolution, ours the counter-revolution.
The author writes for the NYT and Washington Post, who’d have guest.
Another shrill running cover for the establishment. What is he doing on Unherd?
there is zero indication that the democrats would pick a more moderate leader. In fact with the end of the old guard, it will be the younger more ‘progressive’ or as i call them bat shit crazy leftists that will assume control of the party.
Saying Trump is obsessed with race is like saying MLK was obsessed with Race or that FDR was obsessed with War. Trump is reacting to the culture, the imbalance and the extremism of the left
the problem with the Democrats platform (same with Labour) is that they swapped one base for another, and the problem is those base’s are simply incompatible.
the Left cannot push ‘jobs for the working class, cheaper goods, while pushing net zero ,DEI and Mass Immigration’
As the Democrats found out pandering to black women, 6% of the US does not win one elections if you do at the expense of farmers, miners, people who work in the Oil industry
So they have to pick their base, Workers, Tax payers, people concerned about crime, immigration or radical leftists.
I think the ship has long sailed with the former and simply put pandering to radical leftists make you a student protest group not a government in waiting
I don’t think this author understands how the world is and how far removed the left is from it.
With the erosion in centralised media, these people no longer control the message, there downfall is inevitable because no one buying the rubbish they are selling
“When First Lady Melania Trump sent a collection of 10 Dr. Seuss books to a Massachusetts library in 2017, she received a furious response. ‘You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature’, the recipient of the books, librarian Liz Phipps-Soeiro, lectured in a blog post.”
Pure Donald-Trump knee-jerk hate from the librarian, nothing more. The Left has such a hard time just being nice.
but the branding of every black person in any position of institutional power as a “DEI hire” is a MAGA tic most people don’t endorse,
It’s also an absurd straw man. How stupid are you?
Careful with such questions. The author may take it as a challenge.
Isn’t it weird that the Left think billionaires trying to influence politics is bad now that the Right have some billionaires of their own……..it wasn’t bad when they all supported the Left of course.
Well, how’s that working out? —–> with the curtailing of USAID’s most egregious wastes of our money and saying out loud that there are only two sexes, it’s working out well. Will there be excesses? Sure, because that’s what happens when the pendulum swings from the extreme on one side. It never stops in the middle, at least not at first.
This “Dr. Seuss is racist” idiocy is indicative of people who insist that figures of the past live up to standards of the present. Some of his works were done during WWII when the Germans and Japanese were mortal enemies, not sympathetic figures. But it’s the left; common sense is missing from that gene pool.
This is trash. The leftists are actually insane and can’t play nice. I once had a sister who had been extreme left screaming and yelling at me for daring to celebrate the 4th of July.
This rewriting of history is insane, and for the record this is what everyone who wasn’t a delusional progressive was saying for years and we were told that by asking for stability and normalcy we were oppressing minorities, we were horrible istaphobes and that in the future they would dance on our graves. Sod off you cretin.