One does not have to look far to discern a revolutionary atmosphere in the current West. The blizzard of executive orders from the new Trump administration resembles not so much a handover of power as a surprisingly bloodless form of regime change, in which the props of America’s Liberal International Order abroad, and the neoliberal progressivism which underpinned it at home, are being dismantled one by one. With the new regime disestablishing USAID, and highlighting its artificial boosting of progressive doctrine across the world, paid for by the American taxpayer, we see Washington taking apart the workings of its own empire and holding them up to the world’s contempt. The US is blowing up its own order and replacing it with another, yet to fully reveal itself. The signifiers of total ideological rupture now come so quickly, piling one on top of the other, that it is hard to keep track: like the administrators of America’s deposed regime, we feel disorientated by the pace of change.
The Fox News interview with America’s Secretary of State, Mark Rubio, in which he remarked “it’s not normal for the world to simply have a unipolar power… that was an anomaly,” is one such historic turning point, almost lost in the sheer profusion of dramatic events. As Rubio stated, in a rejection of the Biden doctrine of the United States as the indispensable power, the guarantor of global democracy, America’s hegemonic era “was a product of the end of the Cold War, but eventually you were going to reach back to a point where you had a multipolar world, multi-great powers in different parts of the planet”.
Rather than posing as their moral and strategic opposite, America is becoming more like China and Russia — a regional great power whose statecraft is increasingly amoral and purely self-interested. Critics of the moral cant with which post-Cold War America masked its quest for global domination will soon experience Washington’s successor ideology as threatening in a different way. Where the Biden administration failed to live up to its own self-proclaimed morality in Gaza — the war there was as much an American venture as an Israeli one — Trump’s scheme to depopulate and annex Gaza as a glitzy beachfront Outremer pays no heed to human rights, as historically understood, at all. Even for Realist critics of liberal internationalism, it is a proposal so outside the moral framework of the world we have known that it may as well come from some alien intelligence. Threatening Denmark over Greenland, and Canada with annexation, the new America is a revisionist power turning its strength on the client states it formerly flattered with the fiction they were allies. It is not enough for Trump to exert pressure on leaders like Trudeau: they must be humiliated too, as symbols of a repudiated order, as suddenly overtaken by history as the court eunuchs packed off into exile with the last Ottoman sultan. Trudeau, and our own European equivalents, simply represent the surplus elites of an extinguished political order.
We see a local equivalent of Trudeau’s shock and betrayal in our own surplus elites, as represented by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart observing with horror on their podcast that the British armed forces, by design, cannot function except as an auxiliary to a United States they now view with anxiety. Campbell, who spun Britain into America’s disastrous war in Iraq, and Stewart, who served as an unsuccessful American colonial administrator in the same war, have both belatedly learned there is a downside to making your nation dependent on the whims of an imperial master. Their predicament is an existential one: Britain’s political and security apparatus is too tightly integrated into the American empire for the local comprador class to risk total rupture, and yet the statecraft and governing ideology of the Washington successor state is morally and politically unpalatable to our rulers, stranded by the imperial metropole’s shifting tides. The result, almost certainly, will be domestic turbulence.
The German sociologist Wolfgang Streeck observes in his recent book, Taking Back Control?, that, while the neoliberal order birthed by America’s unipolar moment is now firmly dead, we still inhabit a political “interregnum”, in Gramsci’s terms, where its successor order, whatever that may be, has yet to reveal itself: “a transitional situation without a foreseeable end and with an open exit.” Surveying the politics of the early 2020s, in which the guardians of the old order had lost the faith of their voters and still refused to relinquish their power, Streeck suggests that “the situation recalled Vladimir Lenin’s definition of a ‘revolutionary situation’: ‘when the “lower classes” do not want to live in the old way and the “upper classes” cannot carry on in the old way.’”
It is not hard, after all, to discern a similar, increasingly angry, and almost revolutionary mood in Britain. The riots that marked Labour’s entry into power have set the tone for its time in office: the Government is constantly firefighting, unable to fund the grand infrastructural projects it promised in opposition and is forced into increasingly absurd and authoritarian postures — like considering blunting kitchen knives — to suppress a smouldering popular anger. An emergency state, Streek suggests, has developed in the post-Covid West; one reliant on fiscal giveaways drawn from burgeoning public debt to fend off collapse, while casting around desperately for new sources of prosperity to balance the books and prolong its popular legitimacy. Yet this can only be a transitional state, Streeck notes, “not a social order, like neoliberalism aspired to be, but a condition of disorder”. America may have moved on, but we in Britain are still trapped in this long and disorderly interregnum.
If the order now being born in Washington is the successor state to America’s era of unipolar empire, whatever follows here will be the successor state to the new Britain established by Blair in 1997, as our provincial franchise of the now-vanished globalised imperium. The Britain of the Nineties, the terminal form of the social-democratic state established in 1945, is as alien and unpalatable to our rulers as the replacement order now dawning across the West. So earnestly did our rulers plunge Britain into the borderless world of globalisation that Blair’s Britain — a more or less homogeneous Northwest European nation state notable to academic specialists as the West’s foremost “Zero Immigration Country” — is not only unrecognisable, but even to say it was preferable to its replacement is deemed extremist.
Just as the new Trump regime repudiates its predecessor, our current Westminster has repudiated the values of its Nineties predecessor, the Britain of Britpop and Euro 96, as something entirely beyond the pale — even as much of the country remembers it simply as home. The “British Values” conjured by Labour from thin air to manage its new experiment are simply the rulebook for a globalised, multicultural polity that no longer exists. The top-down, state-enforced cosmopolitanism that has since become Westminster’s ideology has had its lodestar extinguished at source in Washington. And yet our rulers still cling to a dead project, with Starmer and the Attorney General, Lord Hermer, making extravagant offerings of Britain’s remaining overseas territory to placate a demanding god, international law, which simply doesn’t exist, and with the parallel unilateral commitment to Net Zero. Isolated by history, we are now trapped trying to implement globalisation in one country, the backwater Transnistria to America’s vanished imperial regime.
There is a tendency on the younger British Right, representative of an age cohort now increasingly disenchanted with liberal democracy, to satirise the Britain created by Blair and vastly ramped up by his Conservative successors, as “the YooKay”. This successor state to the Britain of recent memory is as alienating in its strangeness and squalor, overlaid on a recognisable urban fabric, as the near-future Britain of Cuarón’s Children of Men which it increasingly resembles. There are surely few nationalisms which view their own notional state as a source of alienation and object of derision, but this is the threat Labour is forced to suppress for its own survival. The decades since the end of the Cold War were wasted, turning the country down a long and rutted dead end, yet the British state can neither admit its errors nor manage their consequences.
As Streeck observes of the West’s emergency states: “all this adds up to a crisis of political legitimacy, with intense struggles over nothing less than the constitutive foundations of the political order.” Who is the British state now for? What is its purpose, other than keeping alive the lost order of the globalised era for as long as it can? The 1997 British state feels as if it is palpably coming apart at the seams: what will replace it, and when?
Since Brexit, the British electorate has been casting around wildly for total reform, bringing the legacy parties of the postwar British state into office with dramatic majorities and immediately destroying them, like ritual sacred kings raised to power purely to be sacrificed to restore the realm. The Conservatives have been brought to the brink of extinction; Labour look set to follow them into oblivion; as it stands, unimaginable though this would have sounded just a few years ago, the most likely next government increasingly seems to be the party that, significantly, chose to name itself Reform. Whether Reform can itself survive the volatile popular mood is another question entirely. Essentially Nineties Conservatives, as wedded to Right-wing Atlanticism as Labour was to its progressive equivalent, Reform will struggle to demarcate the space for a politics of British national self-interest, as distinct from the demands of a waning hegemon who may be an unpredictable ally at times, but is certainly no friend.
The second largest party in Scotland and Wales as well as England overall, Reform reflect, in part, a nascent British nationalism which, largely unconsciously, sets itself against the current Westminster state. Yet it is hard to believe that Farage fully understands, or can fill the role that history has prepared for him, in ushering in the successor state to Blair’s new Britain. Like France or Germany, Britain may simply become ungovernable, adrift on historical forces it cannot control.
In any case, the victory of Trump’s new American successor state is itself not guaranteed; it may yet itself collapse into chaos, as most revolutions do. It is futile to predict the outcome of any of this. Still trapped in the interregnum, we exist in a state of political unreality, torn between returning to a Britain that no longer exists, and yet to embark down a new road, as yet untravelled, whose final destination is unknowable. As the world reshapes itself in an unrecognisable form, Britain’s political life has become an endless, troubling dream from which we are unable to wake.
Oh golly. Talk about purple prose…
Let me offer an alternative explanation for Trump. He thinks the US, and the American people, have been taken for a ride for decades. His sights are set on: ungrateful European allies who don’t pull their weight in NATO; trading partners who take full advantage of an open American market, but shield their own with regulatory hurdles (looking at you, EU); American businesses who rob Americans of jobs, by moving production to Mexico and China; and that’s just for starters.
Think of it as an overdue settling of accounts. Does that make more sense than Streeck’s lurid explanation?
To a certain extent, yes. But the writer has also caught something vital, and almost perfectly describes how things are, here in the UK: awaiting upon something to happen rather than being able to exert much influence.
Having said that, these islands have been here before in our long history. There’s something in our folk memory of evolutionary change during past junctures (plus revolutionary during the Civil War) when the same kind of anticipation of an unknown outcome but dire need for change became apparent. I’m sure the folk around at the time likely felt very ill-at-ease (if not under threat of their lives) and that their situation was unprecedented.
I therefore remain optimistic, whilst acknowledging the depth of the problems we have to overcome to continue afresh as the next iteration of Britain. Articles such as this are really good lodestones against which we can start to move forward, albeit not via our current Westminster rabble.
One AR question struck me as being pertinent to how we take our next steps: does Farage understand the enormity of our situation? If not, who?
… Actually no Dave. That doesn’t make more sense. But it is a narrow piece of the puzzle. Whether Trump is aware or not, he is the vector of the deeper shift, and Aris in on to it. Our Nige, is also in the frame, but it’s not clear he can grow into the role. Kemi has the chops, but of course she’s not in pole position.
It would be a narrow piece of the puzzle, as the description was ‘just for starters’.
It’s clear NF could well ‘grow into the role’. That is, we can’t rule it out, thankfully. Beyond that, it’s fortune telling.
And the other Reform MPs must surely have an inkling, at least! And the party members, and a whole lot more, like their voters, expecting a Labour government as an inevitable price to be paid for ridding the country of the Uni-party.
And I would have put Kemi, potentially, in pole position, or she was, but without a credible vehicle.
Over in the US, reports are proving likely that Trump, as 45, knew a heck of a lot more than he was letting on, and still does, because he wants to ‘fix it’ and return the West to some normality. It would be a strategic decision, to avoid as much DS BS as possible, and it’s naive to complain about the preparations for his second term, after the treatment he received from the first, and such a superficial knowledge of the current circumstances. He hasn’t even got his team in place, and USAID is hardly the beginning!
Here’s some of what has been revealed:
https://youtu.be/e4NCir8tiMc
He may think some of those things, and he may do the odd thing at the margins on these. But fundamentally he’s about himself and not others. His political genius is to make enough think he will.
The Trade War stuff already shown that. Were he really minded to drive reshoring US jobs he’d not have caved in the moment Wall st showed it might move in a negative direction. He also knows his own form of ‘asset-owning’ capitalism has to be traded more for benefits to the ‘little guy’ and ‘left behinds’ in a different form of investment capitalism. He ain’t going to do that is he.
It’s all rhetoric and performative. We’re at ‘peak’ Trump where the rhetoric can be ahead of what he actually does for his Base, but clock is running down fast.
It looks real to me:
https://youtu.be/e4NCir8tiMc
It seems Aris has never considered that Farage represents optimism. A belief that you can do big things if you quit blaming the system for everything.
I’ve always been struck by the dreary existentialism of so many British writers. It’s like they’re alienated from the Materialist Faith that’s guided their perception of reality. Nobody outside of the Far Left in America would ever reference Lenin and Gramsci’s philosophies as revelatory thinking.
When in history has an Anti-Capitalist ever been happy with any system whether it was for profit or State run? Nobody can meet their expectations. I have absolutely no idea what its like to live in Britain, how the NHS functions or how the majority of people are feeling. But the perception (probably due to British film and tv) is one of extraordinary, hopeless cynicism. I don’t see that in Farage and my guess is that appeals to people (at least subconsciously). The same is true for Trump. Say what you want about him but the guy is always trying to make things happen.
You can’t be defensively cynical all the time and achieve. When people go to the gym just “trying to maintain” they are in managed decline. You’re no longer trying to reach your potential. That’s the perception of Labour. They’re just managing decline. I get it, many in the US are incessantly worried about getting “passed by China.” Its like trying to run a race constantly worried and looking back at the guy behind you. Good luck winning that race. But you can’t operate like that and suceed.
Farage chills the existentialism. He’s jovial like many Brits I’ve met. The Brits and Scots I’ve met in the States have always been cheery and funny. An optimistic guy with common sense could do the UK wonders.
Don’t confuse cynicism with giving up, it’s simply based on realism and a 1000 years of the class system.
You yanks are still a young country, and still naively believe in the “American Dream” where everybody at the top is there on solely on merit, and that if you just try hard enough you can get there too. We Brits have known for a long time that your family name and contacts will always Trump (pun intended) any hard work and ability, so are naturally are more cynical and less impressed by flashy boasts. If theres some flash b***ard throwing his money around, a yank will look at him and think “I’ll be that man one day” whereas a Brit sees the same bloke and thinks “I’ll get that c**t one day”
It’s not accepting mediocrity, merely a different view of what constitutes success. If we had vast tent slums of homeless fentanyl addicts we’d class that as a failure of society, but it doesn’t seem to worry the Americans despite them being a much richer country.
I completely 100% agree with you on the tent slums because our left is way loonier than your left. In west coast tent slum communities, addicts are collecting state benefits that go toward their addiction. They’re even provided “safe injection sites” in some places.
The UK and Europe is more of a salad bowl of diversity than the US which used to strive to be a cultural melting pot. It was easier for immigrants to assimilate into American culture because it’s less structured by “historical norms.”
Thats partially aided by land mass. Most US regions are very culturally distinct from the others due to economy and geography. We just have wider cultural variance than the UK. The UK has more structure for sure. It’s an incredibly impressive nation from a historical and literary standpoint.
I would love to see the UK succeed. America owes It’s success to the Common Law system. I would disagree on the young country thing though. We’re gonna be 250 years in 2026. That’s an impressive milestone.
Because our (British) identity is more defined by a sense of an ethnic national home (which is the global norm), we are more threatened by recent changes (esp. mass immigration) than you in the USA, who lean more towards feeling like a ‘propositional nation’. There is I think though some deception in this, American ideals were born from the European (primarily British) Enlightenment and will only continue for as long as you have a base population that these ideals resonate with – they are not ‘manifestly superior’. An attachment to eg meritocracy, Common Law, the Constitution, rule of law yet individual primacy, democratic republicanism are far from the historic or global norm and are probably even predicated on being a highly successful nation.
The English and Scots you’ve met in the States were jovial because they were in the States, not in the UK. In landscape gardening and on the seaside holiday, both of which are British creations, are the times and places where we British are contented.
Boris was jovial. Then the people who voted for him got an immigration wave. Pessimism would have been a more realistic appraisal of him. He jollied people along in the manner, it was said, of a scoutmaster taking his troop on a country ramble in the drizzling rain. Watching Starmer’s cabinet is like looking at people holding a séance on a wet afternoon.
Mr Roussinos’s designation of these worthies as ‘surplus elites’ is both apposite and amusing. For such people to be made extraneous, not by the great unwashed, but by those of their own set must be the ultimate negation. A yawning horror of emptiness of purpose.
The Romano-British elite of the early 5th century might have been very similar, carrying on in the optimism that the imperial power would return; burbling in their dinner party conversations that the local garrison troops were not up to meeting the challenges of a more uncertain world.
The Royal Navy satisfies itself with the achievement of officers wearing cultural dress, as if this inclusion is equivalent to Trafalgar. It doesn’t even have to be ‘far-called’ to melt away.
The MSM issues frequent and breathless reports of RAF planes ‘intercepting’ Russian bombers ‘heading’ for the UK. As if this were the Battle of Britain, part two, and in full colour. A looking back to the comforts of a past glory, one hard won with wise preparation, but now no more than the twilight’s last gleaming.
The sort of thing is Reform’s Atlanticism that Mr Roussinos describes. A succinct illustration of the nature of Reform’s nationalism and its vacancy of original or even thoughtful content was provided by a full-page advertisement in a Kent newspaper at the time of last year’s general election campaign. It depicted Farage walking with a pride of lions. Is that Clacton-on-the-Serengeti?
Good argument that Farage one of the most influential UK politicians of last 20yrs. So he can’t be dismissed. But never been in power. Never confronted with hard choices. Never had to build a proper team. Never really had to come up with detailed policy solutions to a range of problems that balance Red wall with his preference for a Singapore on Thames form of capitalism. Never shown he’s the energy for being a PM where it’s relentless and you are rocked by events daily. Jovial and good on TV, yes. We had elements of that with Bojo thanks.
It’s thus might be deemed quite an oddity that so many on the Right pour their hopes and wishes into his bucket. I suspect that’s because it’s easier than to confront the fundamental contradictions in Right wing thinking that have led us here. He offers no solutions or even intellectual guidance on this. He’s the lazy option.
Kemi at least seems to ‘get’ there have been fundamental contradictions ducked for too long on how the Right has gone about things. But her weakness is too many on her supposed side don’t really want to hear them and her mandate wasn’t overwhelming.
Our lovely western world has been destroyed by post modernist neoliberal ideology.
What usually starts off as an interesting, worthwhile and beneficial idea morphs, over time, into a quasi-religious, grand emotional salvation project that eventually becomes the sole prism with which to view the world. Ie climate change.
We can’t help it. We are neurotic, impulsive, obsessive and avaricious creatures that are totally ruled by our fragile but demanding egos. Think Tony Blair.
Power and control (what ultimately lies behind most of our problems) over vast numbers of other humans has an effect on our psyches and egos akin to mainlining a speedball. Once you’ve experienced it you KNOW your vision is the right one. Plus you’d like a little ‘top up’… for the collective good of course.
So the people with the power inevitably end up trying to shore it up and increase it via manufactured consent and subtle (and not so subtle) forms of coercion. Ie BBC social grooming and 3 year sentences for Facebook posts.
Trump, all credit to him so far, is doing a great job of disinfecting and dismantling the poison in the US but it will be an enormous task. Soros (plus all the other progressive non profits) and the Universities must be neutralised/sanitised root and branch or it will all fail in the long term.
Here in the UK we have been so brainwashed and beaten down for so long (since the State wet itself after the French Revolution effectively) we’ve clearly don’t have the power or the sprit to rise up easily anymore. It’s coming though. And soon. Probably in Europe first.
We were never asked. We had the wool pulled over our eyes, were lied to and then told to suck it up as we were racist bigots or xenophobes for saying our daughters didn’t feel safe anymore or that we didn’t recognise our home. Just look at what’s been allowed to be done to our cities.
The winds of change are finally upon us.
“…like the administrators of America’s deposed regime, we feel disorientated by the pace of change.”
Some of us are impressed, relieved, exhilarated and galvanised by it.
Temporarily.
Be ready with your narrative as to why you always thought it’d turn out to be a sh+tshow.
At least the US is in with the chance of regeneration and something better and more functional long term. Europe’s full of people like you who are rejecting anything new and saying “It’s bound to fail!!!!” while standing still, clutching their pearls and deluding themselves into believing that we can afford the current status quo.
The end of ‘social democracy’ (socialism) is clearly imminent as even Labour row back on the catastrophic net zero.
Working people want low taxes and ‘decent’ wages.
What they haven’t realised is that the only way to achieve this is by radically and dramatically reducing the size of the State
I’m intrigued as to what your definition of socialism is to be honest, seeing as Britain has no state owned industry to speak of and just about every utility, public transport system and public service has been privatised
They were privatised long ago, but perhaps check and you will find large swathes of the rail industry nationalised, including Network Rail, with more to come.
That’s before we even get onto the NHS.
#GreatBritishRailways
What a ramble that was. First the joy of the regime change and vibe shift in the US but caveated with ‘…may yet collapse into chaos’ – let’s cover all possibilities so I don’t look too much of a wally later. One suspects the latter point made because he strongly suspects that’s what’s going to happen. And if that does happen and the UK, buffeted and rocked, but still generally stable? (And remember Starmer got 6mths left after Trump leaves White House). What story does that tell?
The Author regularly refers to some form of lost Britain yet is too young to have experienced what he seems to pine for. He suffers, as for many on the Right, with a warped form of Nostalgia coupled with an inability to actually see how stable and moderate the UK remains in a World that is certainly more confusing than it has been for some decades. That is not to suggest we don’t have many problems, but the fact the Author can make a living here writing his usual stuff just an example of the strength of our pluralism. The collapse isn’t coming and he can be secure in his writing career as a result.
In what sense is the author right wing? In all his essays I’ve always been of the impression that he’s economically left leaning but culturally slightly conservative
The Starmer govt will be fortunate to see 2026 never mind 2029
Or even a Labour government … …
But who would they choose as the new PM?
4th turning. Apogee 2027/2028. Resolution 2032. Fascinating but dangerous times.
There’s a lot of very pissed off people for whom politics doesn’t work because the Westminster Groupthink has denied them a voice. For example, who voted for more immigration? Nobody, as it’s never been on a Manifesto, yet the LibLabCon Blob all believe in it, despite what any of them say in public, and it’s been foisted upon us without any by-your-leave whatsoever. Small wonder people believe it didn’t matter who you voted for. But it does now.
Trump has caught that similar note of discontent in the USA.
We’re at a turning point.
Call the removal of the population of Gaza ‘orderly and humane’. No one will remember it in fifty years’ time.
Just ask the Germans, a defeated people in May 1945, and one whose continuing presence in certain territories could not guarantee a post-1945 peace anymore than it could post-1918.
If only you could see your own hyperbole…
…perhaps your peep hole is a bit too small Nathan?