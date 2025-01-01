Faced with such nonsense, Jackson never wavered. One of the most powerful aspects of the debate, in fact, is his laconic strength. He never lambasts Duke as “offensive” and never ridicules Edwards for “platforming” the KKK. Instead, he offered logic, historical knowledge, and rhetorical agility to show Duke as a fool. During one of the many interviews I conducted for my book on Jackson, he used the word “expose” to explain his willingness to debate Duke, linking the decision to his belief in performing “moral jiu-jitsu” on evil. “You use their own weight and force against them.”

Humour was another weapon in Jackson’s arsenal. There’s an exchange in the middle of the debate that captures Jackson’s success, provoking laughter from the audience, the host, and even Duke himself.

The KKK leader asserted that horses contributed more to the US economy than slaves. Then, he asked if horses deserve equal status as white citizens. Rather than merely voicing outrage over Duke’s comparison of black human beings to animals, Jackson responded with a joke: “If we are going to use hard physical work as the basis,” he quipped, “then, the horse will be in control, blacks will be second, and whites will be third. We’ll be run by horse power, and they will be rode by black power, and white people will be trying to fight for the rights of the horse.”

Repartee was a standard move in Jackson’s moral jiu-jitsu, and his riposte to Duke’s racism demonstrates that one can exploit entertainment tactics without succumbing to mindless populism in the Trumpist vein. At any rate, it’s another example for liberals: humour is more appealing than opprobrium.

In contrast with the contemporary era of endless moral panic, Jackson embarrassed Duke through reason, persuasion and wit. No less important, he deployed the same arguments to the political fights of tomorrow, stressing that intellectual excellence was critical to the progress of black Americans. “The Constitution of the United States, which has as its philosophical base theories of natural rights, represents the evolution of the highest logical thought in government,” Jackson told his audience, before explaining that black success depended upon the willingness to debate convincingly. African Americans, the preacher reminded viewers, were always destined to be a small minority. They therefore had to convince the white majority of the efficacy and morality of civil rights.

No less important, Jackson used his platform to speak beyond his black base. Like in his later political career, he evoked a prosperous future for all Americans, regardless of their colour. “I chose to participate on this programme,” he explained toward the end of the debate, “because as more white people develop economic anxieties and insecurities, they become more vulnerable to spurious logic, because their fears can be played upon by demagogues.” From there, Jackson outlined an agenda of shared prosperity, encompassing full employment through a robust infrastructure programme, alongside easier access to community banking and health care.

Given Trump has often wrapped his hatred of immigrants in vague terms — he talks of economic populism even as he’s accused foreigners of “poisoning the blood of the country” — Jackson’s proposals could have fit right into 2024. Certainly, his performance back in the Seventies elegantly shows why Democrats of tomorrow should worry less about “legitimising” their foes and more about demonstrating strong leadership on social and economic problems.

Speechcraft and policies should cleave closely together. And just as Jackson obviously had a robust grasp of the practicalities of politics back in 1977, so too did he wheel back and deliver a rhetorical knockout to his KKK opponent, along the way exposing his fundamental weakness in all its absurdity. “What is significant to me about Mr Duke’s argument,” Jackson explained, “is that he is not consistent with the highest, the best, and the most logical of white thought. He is representing a distinctly small minority whose logic is spurious and untenable.”

By the end of the debate, you almost get the sense that Duke agrees. Nervous and frustrated, he conceded that Jackson’s clear intelligence is not “representative” of the black race. Assuredness, then, is a crucial quality of leadership. Its absence invariably leads observers to question the strength of a candidate. Considering that Kamala Harris’s best campaign moment involved her destruction of Trump during their only presidential debate, it is all the more vexing that, because young progressives cannot comprehend the importance of argument and persuasion, she finally refused to go on Rogan’s podcast. Harris herself was a proud supporter of Jackson’s campaigns for the presidency in the Eighties. She had no excuse, then, to forget his example. By giving Rogan’s audience a case for liberalism and feminism, they might have been persuaded. At the very least, they’d have learned that Harris, and other feminists, are not as easy to caricature as some might imagine.

Nor, again, is this merely a lesson for history. Rather, in all those political battles that remain unfought, those on the Left should recognise, like Jackson before them, that confrontation and engagement are far more valuable than simply shunning the enemy. It is impossible, in the end, to perform moral jujitsu from outside the ring.