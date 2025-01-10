It doesn’t make much difference if it was hostage diplomacy or old-school press trampling — or, as now seems clear, the tit-for-tat response to the detention of an Iranian in Italy. He, it turns out, was accused of supplying drone technology that killed US troops. But whatever the cause, the outcome was the same: Cecilia Sala, a 29-year-old reporter with Il Foglio, was detained in Tehran’s Evin Prison for over a fortnight, before finally being freed this week. Her stay can’t have been pleasant. From beatings to rape, the high-security jail has become a byword for the most brutal transgressions governments can conjure, and is infamous for hosting a bewildering range of Iranian artists, writers and academics.

When Sala was first arrested, the Iranian authorities could only offer a bland statement that she had “violated the laws of the Islamic Republic.” In the past, they would have trotted out the usual accusations, of espionage and conspiracies to overthrow the system. This time around, though, the judiciary assured the world that it was meticulously examining the Italian’s case — and her release came soon after.

“She gave voice to Iranian women fighting against the obligation to wear the veil, of course, but also to members of the establishment,” says Luciana Borsatti, the former ANSA bureau chief in Tehran, noting that Sala also interviewed figures like Hossein Kanani Moghaddam, one of the founders of the Revolutionary Guards. But Sala’s coverage of Iran was notably subtle: it gave voice to those Iranians who oppose the current system but also reject the kinds of strict sanctions encouraged in the diaspora. She was eager to report fairly on Iran, and had been accused by hardcore exiles of not being sufficiently critical of the regime. Yet even she found herself detained, held in solitary confinement over Christmas.

In theory, the Islamic Republic’s constitution protects free expression. Borrowed from the French Fifth Republic, it states that nobody should be interrogated for holding an opinion, that nobody can be deprived of the right to peaceful assembly, and that journalists are free to publish materials unless they threaten the tenets of Islam or violate public rights. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in 2018 that whoever claims they’re discriminated for their views is just “lying” — a shameless lie in itself, but revealing about the way the prickly way the regime deals with criticism.