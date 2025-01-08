At a Council on Foreign Relations event to launch the report, Harman said: “It’s the United States public that has to start paying attention, because the goal is not to get into a more serious, horrible mess than we were in on 9/11, but to deter that and to put together the will to finance a larger budget and pay for it that involves all elements of national power, so we don’t get into that mess.” As it happens, CFR itself received more than $2 million from many of the same Pentagon contractors.

Another commissioner, Tom Mahnken, is the president and CEO of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments. In the wake of the report’s publication, he wrote a piece for Foreign Affairs headlined, “A Three-Theater Defense Strategy: How America Can Prepare for War in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.” To Mahken’s mind, Washington should expand its military footprint abroad and pump out weapons to foreign allies and partners. “As the [NATO] alliance’s central member and main security provider, the United States must be able to meet the needs of both its own and its allies’ armed forces. To do so, the US government should provide defense companies with the kind of steady demand needed to boost production.”

Foreign Affairs identified Mahnken by his title but didn’t disclose that CSBA gets money from all the countries that he argued need US weapons, including Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Britain, Poland, and Germany. Mahnken’s think tank has also received numerous grants from the US Marines, Air Force, and Navy, and from most of the top-five contractors. According to the Quincy database, the CSBA doesn’t disclose specific amounts.

The commission is far from a rare case. In November, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS, published a report titled “Project Atom 2024: Intra-War Deterrence in a Two-Peer Environment.” At the event launching the report, co-author Christopher Ford — who works with the Hoover Institution and is the founder of Two Ravens Policy Strategy, a contractor — smiled as he said: “I myself am relatively comfortable with nuclear-weapons use compared to some of my fellow panelists. . . . I am quite prepared to take that step should we need to do so.”

The report itself calls for expanding the US strategic arsenal. As it happens, the launch event was sponsored by Northrop Grumman, maker of the new Intercontinental Sentinel Ballistic Missile. The cost for the controversial missile has grown 81% over the last two years and is now expected to reach more than $140 billion to develop — or $214 million per missile.

CSIS, the think tank that published Ford’s report, has received at least $500,000 from Northrop Grumman since 2019. Its total intake from defence contractors was more than $4.1 million.

The Atlantic Council recently published its own nuclear report, titled “‘First, We Will Defend the Homeland’: The Case for Homeland Missile Defense,” which called for boosting funding for missile-defense technologies “to a full 1 percent of the annual defense budget.” The Atlantic Council has received at least $10 million from major Pentagon contractors that manufacture nuclear weapons and missile-defense systems, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, and RTX (formerly Raytheon).