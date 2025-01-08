Last year, the US Commission on National Defense Strategy published its final report, creating intense buzz in Washington. “The threats the United States faces are the most serious and most challenging the nation has encountered since 1945,” the report warned. To meet the challenge, “the US government needs to harness all elements of national power,” starting with a 5% boost to the Pentagon budget, currently at $886 billion.
Congress created the bipartisan commission as “an independent body.” Yet some of the members of the commission are connected to think tanks and the defence contractors that fund them: from Boeing to General Electric, Northrop Grumman to Lockheed Martin. If taxpayers go along with the military buildup advocated by the report, these and other firms stand to profit handsomely.
Private firms and foreign governments presenting their material interests as disinterested “expertise” — it should be a scandal, yet it’s taken for granted as just the way Washington works. We are told that we need bigger military budgets to defend the nation and serve as a reliable ally. That artificial intelligence is the future of the battlefield, and if we don’t beat Beijing at it, we risk world freedom. Ditto for space and the high seas and nuclear weapons and Silicon Valley-backed “defence tech.”
You have no doubt heard at least one variation on these themes in the last year. But did you ever ask why every “expert” seems to be saying the same thing? “Follow the money” has become cliché, but it is a useful place to start. Thanks to a new database created by the Quincy Institute (full disclosure: I work there), the consensus thinking in foreign policy can be traced, in part, to the powerful financial interests behind it.
Covering the period from 2019 to 2023, the tool permits users to track the money going to the top-50 Washington think tanks from the US government ($1.5 billion), foreign countries ($110 million), and private defence contractors ($34.7 million). Not all think tanks disclose their contributions, and many that do provide “minimum” ranges, so these totals are, if anything, conservative. An illuminating — and sordid — picture emerges when you filter who gets what and from whom, and match their substantive output over the last year on China, Ukraine, defence industrialisation, and nuclear deterrence.
Consider the Commission on National Defense Strategy. A few keystrokes reveal that the commission’s chairwoman, former Rep. Jane Harman (D-Calif), is a trustee at the Aspen Institute, which received more than $8 million over the last five years from 10 different governments, including the US government, and major contractors like Boeing, GE, General Dynamics, Battelle, and McKinsey & Co. She is also the former president (now distinguished fellow) at the Wilson Center, which took in more than $52 million over five years, including $51 million or more from the US government, plus undisclosed amounts from Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.
