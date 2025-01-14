Drawing on Nietzsche and Ayn Rand, LaVey crafted the Nine Satanic Statements, a collection of aphorisms such as: “Satan represents vital existence instead of spiritual pipe dreams!” and “Satan represents undefiled wisdom instead of hypocritical self-deceit!”. Some years later, he followed up with the Nine Satanic Sins. These include stupidity, pretentiousness, herd conformity and — gallingly for those who haven’t mastered their Halloween costumes — lack of aesthetics. “Satanism is the world’s first carnal religion,” is how Mammon puts it. “It’s the first religion that’s only about your human experience here, and enjoying life as you define it.”

For LeVey, then, Satan serves as a figurehead for humanity’s revolutionary instincts. Though he always had esoteric leanings — he said magicians could harness natural forces that had yet to be discovered by science — he certainly wasn’t affiliating himself with the conceptions of Satan familiar to cowl-clad peasants. Rather, the CoS, along with TST, doesn’t see Satan as anything more than an archetype. “The original Hebrew word Satan meant adversary, opponent or accuser,” explains Mammon. “You see it in the Old Testament all the time. It’s not referring to a specific deity or even to the Christian bad guy.”

And if that speaks once more to the lure of Satanism — not as an organised faith but as a way of rejecting the mainstream — you can spot similar flexibility in the religion’s rituals. All CoS ceremonies must have something to indicate their start and end, usually a bell or a gong. But beyond that, it’s up to the individual Satanist. The TST, founded in 2013, is similarly open-ended. While it’s the occasional Black Mass that commands the headlines, practitioners are encouraged to simply participate in practices they find personally meaningful. A common example is the “unbaptism” — a rejection of religious rites performed on you as a child — which may use fake blood and “skin safe fire gel”.

And while CoS rejects overtly political gestures, the TST has brought their iconoclasm to the public sphere. Notable stunts have included erecting an eight-foot-tall bronze statue of Baphomet, a response to a Ten Commandments monument in Oklahoma State Capitol. The TST has also founded After School Satan Clubs, challenging Christian programming in public schools. And where the religious Right has sunk its teeth into abortion rights, TST has opened online abortion clinics for people who want to take part in its “religious abortion ritual”.

In Chile, members of the Temple of Satan have become infamous for defying norms in what remains a deeply Catholic country. It’s one thing, after all, to use Satanic iconography in broadly secular countries like the UK: even here, the Evil One’s sigil and pentagram retain the power to shock. It’s quite another to do in Chile, where 51% people believe in the reality of the devil. Here, local Satanists assemble in small groups to chant and burn black candles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these actions have provoked a response from angry Christians. In the US, to give one example, a “national prayer ministry” called Intercessors for America prayed that a TST gathering would be foiled. In Chile, the main Christian denominations have joined forces to denounce the Temple of Satan. “The history of Satanism is well known [and] it has often been the cause of tragedies,” wrote their leaders in a joint statement.

Reflecting his own sect’s apolitical stance, Mammon is unimpressed by the TST’s antics. Yet if the reverend doesn’t go out of his way to antagonise his Christian neighbours, you nonetheless get the feeling that he’s pushing back against his Baptist upbringing, along the way asserting his own sense of individual identity. As he puts it: “I was that six-year-old on Sunday who asked how penguins stayed cold on the ark, and couldn’t get answers from my teachers.”

Other Satanists reject their former faiths more explicitly, with many joining TST in response to religious trauma. “It’s only through a sort of Freudian, internalised, naturalised view of the devil that people can identify as Satanists,” Oldridge says of the “Hail Satans” and the Bible destructions. “They’re not actually worshipping external devils: they’re celebrating aspects of themselves that have been suppressed.”

It makes sense that many former believers, scarred by their evangelical upbringings, would be keen to unleash those inner demons. At a time when traditional religion is on the wane — and spiritual expression is becoming more personalised than ever — today’s Satanists have chosen to align themselves with a powerful symbol of autonomy and free thought.

It seems bizarre that in an era of declining Christianity and religiosity, Satanism would still be a form of protest, a way to see individuals and get away from the crowd. If your antitheses are declining, is it much more of a protest? But by being so untethered from modern society, Satanism has become a form of individuality in its own right, no longer representing the mere antithesis of Christianity. In an era of individualism, Satanism has a devilish appeal.