When we think of student politics, we tend to imagine long-haired radicals full of righteous indignation, wearing Che Guevara t-shirts and reading (or perhaps pretending to read) Karl Marx. Not so for the young Rachel Reeves, who in the heady days of Cool Britannia decorated her student room with a framed picture of Gordon Brown. The New Labour chancellor had just committed to replicating the spending plans of the outgoing Conservative chancellor Kenneth Clarke. The politics of the radical icons, and the big, totalising ideas, didn’t cut it for the young Reeves. Instead, she over-identified with the gradualism and moderation of the incumbent.
If we were being charitable, we could put Reeves’s early Brownite fandom down to a precocious awareness of the limits of state power in a modern, globalised market economy. While most young Leftists take years to realise that there aren’t levers labelled “socialism” and “equity” hidden in the corridors of power, and that the problem isn’t simply that nefarious politicians are refusing to pull them, Reeves realised early on that politics required compromise. Brown was a master of trade-offs; his chancellorship was defined more by continuity than by rupture. He combined a glum acceptance of narrow political possibilities with smug detachment, wonkish obsessions, and an intensely awkward media persona. Reeves has built on his example.
More importantly, though, Reeves’s teen-worship reveals the limits of her ambition. Hers is less a politics of utopias or grand narratives, but rather one of managerialism, and deep, lifelong integration with the strange social club of professionalised Labour politics. Like Brown, she has no intention of altering the relationship between state and market, or between labour and capital, in any substantive way. Instead, her Platonic ideal is a return to the easy politics of Britain in the post-Cold War years, buoyed by a booming global economy. That was before the 2008 crash and all the morbid symptoms of secular stagnation that developed after — including the populisms of the Left and Right, and the intensifying culture wars. In Reeves’s analysis, what Britain needs is not so much a new growth model, but simply a return to growth per se. This would be enough to protect the sensible, centre-left old guard from oblivion.
But in thinking this way, Reeves and Keir Starmer are beginning to resemble an anachronistic ancien régime, hopelessly out of step with the times. The year is 2025, not 1997. Donald Trump has just won re-election with an enormous personal mandate for mass deportations, tariffs, and “drill, baby, drill!”. And all the energy is with the populist Right. The mushy centre cannot hold — and Labour’s policies, its aura, and its diction all seem strikingly discordant with the zeitgeist. Farage, Trump, Musk et al. seem imbued with a Hegelian “World-Spirit”, whereas everything Labour does appears as old-fashioned, robotic, and laboured. Over the weekend, Reeves admitted Britain could learn from Trump’s “positivity” — but perhaps it needs to do more than just that.
The problem isn’t limited to Labour. The whole of Europe has become a seedbed of national populism; an incubator for the politics of Giorgia Meloni, Viktor Orbán, Marine Le Pen and the AfD. It is no longer a continent of expansionary, liberal optimism, but instead resembles a declining, dysfunctional terrain that is falling far behind the true, bifurcated hegemons facing off in Washington and Beijing. In such a world, caught in the middle of a new Cold War, how can Labour possibly survive?
Like a blindfolded child struggling to hit a piñata, Reeves scrambles for a solution to Britain’s flatlining jobs market, spiking bond yields, and “fiscal headroom”, which is squeezed between her own fiscal rules and the whims of gilt traders. Bill Clinton’s strategist once said that if he was reincarnated he’d like to come back as a bond trader, so great was the power they wielded over the world’s governments. Reeves might sympathise with such a fancy. Even when she sticks to her own mildly social-democratic, tax-and-spend Budget, the faceless entities of international sovereign debt markets throw a spectacular hissy fit, casting doubt on her growth forecasts, edging up the price of borrowing, and forcing her to keep Britain stuck in a low-investment, low-productivity doom loop.
