“Labour is beginning to resemble an anachronistic ancien régime, hopelessly out of step with the times.”

There have been whispers that Labour-aligned groups are seeking the advice of Dominic Cummings and his esoteric, very online pro-growth networks. Yet if this is true, the maverick’s influence is yet to be felt. When it comes to the issue of planning regulation, the Government has displayed an almost incomprehensible timidity. It may have green-lighted a handful of projects, but a comprehensive reform of planning — especially one that confronts the vetocracy — still looks highly unlikely. The final legislation will probably fall victim to the Government’s penchant for eternal reviews, consultations and inquiries. The future expansion of Heathrow is a welcome development, but after Reeves’s begging-bowl trip to China, and her half-hearted trip to a Davos snoozefest, during which her event was apparently streamed online by fewer than 40 people, it smacks of desperation.

In the meantime, the Left has been condemned to near-total irrelevance. Gaza has become an all-consuming passion for those on the Left of Labour, dominating their organising efforts. Where there might have been an effective fifth column against Reeves’ more conservative instincts, there is the pro-Palestine movement. Popular discontent with the removal of the winter fuel allowance has been a boon to Reform, which has increasingly begun to triangulate towards the more statist instincts of the electorate by promising a restoration of the pensioners’ benefit, the removal of the two-child benefit cap, and the renationalisation of the steel industry and Thames Water. What’s more, the Left has continued down the pathway of sub-cultural estrangement from the national mean, ritually purifying their ranks of anyone who strays from their militant line on gender, race relations, policing, geopolitics and migration. When they do venture into debates about the political economy, it’s only to fight yesterday’s war. They criticise Labour’s supposed return to “austerity” even after a Budget that raised taxes by £40 billion and oversaw the largest increases in borrowing and spending for decades.

Much of that money will be spent on the green transition, which is now in full swing. Reeves awarded Ed Miliband’s Energy Department the biggest increase in spending of any Whitehall body. There will be no new oil and gas licences; Grangemouth refinery will close; and the steel and chemicals industries will be decimated. And yet the hundreds of thousands of Net Zero jobs this will create will not be in Britain. Instead, Britain will import turbines, cables and solar technologies, primarily from Denmark and China, which never embraced the ideology of monetarist deindustrialisation.

This isn’t the “Green Industrial Revolution” the Left once heralded as a catalyst for growth and a jobs renaissance. How could it be when the most efficient way to cut our emissions is to export them elsewhere? To do otherwise would require an unimaginable level of investment in Britain — and already, the markets have deemed the UK to be pushing against the limits of fiscal probity. A choice has to be made between a robust domestic supply chain for the green revolution, or the catch-up maintenance of crumbling roads, schools and hospitals.

The Chancellor pines for a return to a lost, Brownite norm, but she still cannot answer Lenin’s “who, whom” injunction — Who is your politics for? This is the trouble when you have no grounding in ideology: you never establish whose side you are on — a discovery that remains with you even as your politics grows more nuanced. Reeves never developed a deep political hinterland. She has no politics. And that distances her from the spirit of the age. While today’s populist insurgents combine a robust cultural supremacism and an economic nationalism that suits the post-Covid, deglobalising, decoupling era, the centrist incumbents cling to the safety of convention, sensibilism, and a long-gone, post-political era of liberal consensus. The vibe shifted against them long ago.

There is still potential for a syncretic politics of the Left that combines the energies of the new leviathans of the age — a protective, interventionist, and redistributive state — with an embrace of tech-accelerationism, productivism, and a pro-growth policy agenda. This could loosely resemble a kind of East Asian developmentalism, adapted for an advanced, post-industrial economy plagued by intense regional inequalities. But the Left isn’t there yet. They’re still arguing with brick walls. The progressives have lost hope in the future; they’ve become nostalgic regressives, far too wedded to the old ways.