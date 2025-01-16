This madness all dates back to the financial crash and the subsequent fallout when, in addition to the taxpayers’ bank bailouts and ultra-low interest rates, the Bank of England created £875 billion to buy government bonds from the bankers. It flushed the banks with cash that they would then hand out in loans to stressed households and firms. In the process, the Bank of England made money from the interest rate difference — between the ultra-low official interest rates it was paying banks and the higher interest accrued by the government bonds. Hence the £124 billion windfall for the Treasury.

However, the situation was reversed after 2022. With the pandemic disrupting supply chains and triggering inflation, the Bank raised interest rates tenfold and began selling the government bonds back to the bankers in the hope that prices would stop rising. But bonds come with fixed interest rates. And by raising interest rates, the Bank of England had effectively pushed down the value of the older bonds it was selling off, thus inflicting large losses on itself.

These losses could have been avoided in two simple ways, reflecting the wiser practices of other major central banks. First, it could refrain from selling government bonds at knockdown prices — and instead hold them to maturity. Second, it needn’t pay bankers the high official interest rate on every pound they choose to hoard at the central bank.

Indeed, many leading central banks pay the bankers the going interest rate only for part of their deposits, the rest at zero. This is precisely how the European Central Bank (which, by the way, no one can accuse me of being a lackey of) avoided major losses when deflation gave way to inflation. There are no good arguments for why the Bank of England should not follow the ECB’s example — except that the City bankers would not like it. And only a cowardly Chancellor would think this was a good enough reason to maintain a £34-billion subsidy for the banking sector every year.

Given the Bank is supposedly independent, some may ask whether Rachel Reeves is really to blame. But the issues at stake are in the remit of Parliament: the mindless fire sale of government bonds; the high interest accrued to bankers’ money; and, most crucially, the assumption, first promised by Philip Hammond, that the taxpayer would indemnify the Bank of England for whatever losses it might suffer. These fall under the Chancellor’s responsibility. And given that it is her duty to legislate for the common good, she could change them.

Just look at Reeves’s predecessors. Before Philip Hammond’s promises, George Osborne and Alistair Darling legislated that the Bank of England could print money for the bankers but not for households — against the advice of the not-exactly-Leftist IMF. And now Rachel Reeves has decided not to legislate away the stealthy BoE subsidy to the bankers, adopting instead their inane, self-evidently self-serving arguments. Chancellors, in short, cannot hide their responsibility behind a distortion of the notion of central bank independence.