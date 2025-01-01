The Mirafiori car plant is the last surviving automobile factory in Turin, the historical engine of the Italian car industry. At Mirafiori’s post-war peak, Fiat manufactured one million vehicles a year, employing 60 000 people. For much of this past year, so few cars have been produced for Stellantis at the plant that one worker recently remarked that “Mirafiori has already been closed. It’s just that it reopens sometimes.”
It has been a terrible few months for most of the world’s once-leading automobile companies. In September, Volkswagen gave notice of plans to shut at least three of its 10 German factories and cut wages by 10%, breaching a 1994 agreement to protect jobs in its home country until at least 2029, prompting rolling two- and four-hour strikes. As production ground to a halt again at Mirafiori in November, Stellantis made public that the Vauxhall plant at Luton would close in April 2025, cancelling the company’s prior plan to produce Vivaro electric vans there. In the same month, Ford indicated it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe by 2027, while Nissan announced 9,000 job losses and a 20% cut in worldwide production. A senior official at Nissan is reported to have said that the Japanese company has “12 or 14 months to survive”.
Beyond Germany, the crisis in the European automobile sector has been long in the making. Employment at Vauxhall Luton peaked in the Sixties, and the plant ceased producing cars in 2002, as did Ford Dagenham. Fiat’s five-storey Lingotto factory, which began mass auto production in Italy in 1923, closed in 1982. Today, the building serves as a leisure complex, hosting the largest roof garden in Europe. In 2011, Fiat threatened to close down the Mirafiori plant too unless workers voted for a restructuring plan. When, three years later, Fiat merged with Chrysler, it acquired a company that had been propped up with US federal government money since the 2008 crash. The subsequent union of Fiat Chrysler Automotive with Peugeot in 2021 to form Stellantis saw more than 10,000 job losses in Italy.
But the crisis also constitutes a more short-term failure around electric vehicles (EVs). It was only four years ago that Fiat Chrysler Automotive made a €700 million investment in producing an electric Fiat 500 at Mirafiori. Nissan’s Leaf was the best-selling EV of the 2010s, but since 2020 sales globally have slumped. Demand for Volkswagen’s ID 5 in the European EV market crashed by 28% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.
When, in 2019-20, European governments legislated for Net Zero 2050, they envisaged a rather different future. Of the 101.7 million barrels of oil the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the world consumed per day in 2023, more than 60 million was used for road transportation. Consequently, any serious move away from fossil fuels always required the automobile industry to be making and selling EVs at scale. It is scarcely surprising that Norway is the only European country that has made sustained progress in de-carbonising road transport because its hydrocarbon wealth provides the fiscal leeway to make EVs affordable for a reasonable proportion of citizens. In Sweden, where EV penetration was also comparatively high, growth slowed notably in 2024 after it had ended the purchase-incentives regime in late 2022.
By itself, the sluggish demand in much of Europe for EVs would constitute a big problem for an automobile sector required to stop selling ICE cars no later than 2035, and 2030 in the UK. But China’s astonishing rise over the past three years as an EV manufacturer means that even the slow electrification of road transportation in Europe is accelerating European de-industrialisation, rather than serving, as so many European politicians hoped, as an agent of re-industrialisation. China has by far the largest domestic EV market in the world. On the IEA’s figures, of the 25% increase in global EV sales in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023, nearly 80% came from China. By contrast, sales in Germany during the same period fell. Chinese producers are now ascendant in their own country, with the Shenzhen-headquartered company BYD alone taking 30% of the market. Meanwhile, Chinese exports have grown astonishingly rapidly, rising 1,600% from 2019 to mid-2024.
The West has made two huge mistakes over the past 40 years.
Excessive financialisation, which came unstuck with the GFC and its ongoing mess.
Second, the hubris of winning the Cold war supposedly ending history, resulting in uber globalisation handing the tool box to an authoritarian, mercantilist China.
Combine all this with net zero guilt in the West and we are in an almighty funk.
Agree 100%. You could put the last comment more pithily. Unless Europe wakes up very very quickly and dump’s these net zero policies, Europe’s manufacturing industry is F**ked!
100%! Turns out “Net Zero” has actual implications for the West just like chants “From the river to the sea….”
You could write an encyclopaedia about European energy policy, if that is the right term as Germany was in breach pretty much from the get go (2003), and actively undermined French nuclear energy for the last 25 years (nuclear energy deemed carbon emitting..).
The german politicians of this period were not just stupid. The many comments to that effect are too kind. They were completely corrupt and acted against the long term strategic interests of their country. Spurn your existing strategic partner, France, and put all your eggs in the Russian basket (case) . They lined their pockets with roubles whilst preaching their evangelism. Speaking for myself, they are the prime reason I voted leave.
On a wider note this authoritarian top down drive to EV has always been disconnected from any discussion about how to increase electricity production and keep costs controlled. No link. Nothing to see here. Move on. Our current inept government is accelerating the lunacy, but please bear in mind the previous performances…Cameron, Hickley Point.. Why do tried and tested when you can cosy up to the French and Chinese to build a prototype? Which could only be funded (debatable) with inflated prices? Each successive gvt since, well, Thatcher, has stamped its own short term vision and crass incompetence in one way or another. Granted, Miliband stands out. A world champion. How on earth did we end up with that thing?
Much like Ceaucescu’s Romania, we are encouraged to think in terms of rationing our needs, thinly disguised as green housing policies among other gimmicks. Expect to be guilt tripped about the energy needs of pet ownership. Expect more and more coercive taxes..
And much like the entire Soviet Union we are entering a stage where mobility will be reserved to the elite and ruling class. Quite deliberately?
European governance in Europe is sick, at national level and even more so at the abomination called EU level.
… And yet our own government is quietly intent on surreptitiously re-boarding the EU Titanic while we’re not looking.
At least four million of us are looking very, very closely. Vote Reform.
Could not agree more. The only logical outcome of government policy is the rationing of mobility and by degree pretty much everything else.
I have always thought that that our left thinking elite have always harboured an almost genetic resentment that the plebs have freedoms that that reduce their dependence on state largesse, and symbolic of this is the motor car.
A couple of months ago there was an article here with a link to a speech held by the representative of the Landesregierung Niedersachsen who sits on the supervisory board of Volkswagen AG. This lady from the Green Party predicted houses of 50 square meters and rationing coupons for making use of public transportation. Cars would only be available to the party magnates. It leaves me speechless that such ideas can still be alive and kicking in Germany and it just confirms, although I know it is wrong to think, that there are no good Germans.
If you want to be more depressed, check out the “biomass” based renewable sector in the UK (Drax being the biggest).
Essentially, those “enthralled by self destructive climate” politicians and bureaucrats replaced perfectly fine coal fired plants with wood based plants that are as much, if not more polluting, needs transportation by ship (shipping fuel is the dirtiest of all), potentially involved some tree cutting…
And we pay about a billion quid a year for the privilege.
Very, very stupid policy makers across Europe and in the UK have allowed themselves to become dependent on China which is now entrenched across all western industries and technology. Western companies own stakes in Chinese companies and Chinese companies own either outright or stakes across the west on a huge scale. But the merchantilist left hand hasn’t got a clue about the geopolitical right hand. The equation is as simple as it is brutal. When Russia invaded Ukraine, the west, especially Europe, imposed blanket sanctions on Russia and Russian companies and individuals. So what happens when China attempts to absorb Taiwan, which is a nailed on near future certainty? Will the west impose across the board sanctions on China? Stop buying and selling? Pull out of all factories in China and lose their investment? If our and European politicians cannot provide coherent answers about how they will react, there is no reason to consider them collectively as anything other than very, very stupid.
Can we object? We agreed decades ago that Taiwan, unlike Ukraine, is not an independent country. That Taiwan is instead part of China. For that and other reasons, whatever China does to Taiwan, we will just have to sit back and watch.
Until Taiwan itself decides to become part of greater China it should be off limits by rights and by law. Because it was also agreed, there should be no invasion of Taiwan – and for the foreseeable that is the only way China can reaquire Taiwan. China does not have a good record of keeping it’s word on what was agreed – cf Hong Kong.
When was it agreed that China would not invade Taiwan? That’s news to me. I’m sure it would be news to China.
It seems you are correct, although what was agreed about the status of Taiwan is still ambiguous – as in, Nixon and Kissinger covertly agreed with Zhao Enli that the US recognises China’s claim to Taiwan but urged a “peaceful settlement” (conversations now declassified), which was not stated in the joint communique issued publicly. Carter then normalised relations with China formally, but he also passed the Taiwan Relations Act at around the same time, which stated:
…
“the United States will make available to Taiwan such defense articles and defense services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability” and “shall maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or social or economic system, of the people on Taiwan”
….
Seems to me the two actions are mutually incompatible, in that the US recognises Taiwan as part of China but nevertheless reserves the right to arm Taiwan against China and also to go to war on behalf of Taiwan should Taiwan be coerced.
Wishful thinking comrade.
Good article with many “take-aways”. Thanks for reminding us that EVs in China are ultimately coal-fired, given the pattern of electricity generation in China. In the UK, the blue-hair-and-body-piercings brigade throw tomato soup at Old Masters when anyone suggests we should extract our own oil, rather than importing it from Middle Eastern tyrannies.
Our politicians and bureaucrats are too stupid and too enthralled by self destructive climate and other woke ideologies to have provided the necessary groundwork for. new technologies to be promoted instead they have relied on bureaucratic diktat while enforcing counterproductive policies. Having let Japan destroy Sunderland’s shipbuilding industry we now face Nissan, the Japanese substitute industry in Sunderland, going the same way through a ridged adherence to a daft plan to punish our car manufacturers for their inability to sell EVs that don’t meet the needs of the motorists the government having failed to promote the establishment of sufficient cheap and speedy charging infrastructure.
The national charging infrastructure is important but only one of dozens of manufacturing elements necessary to create a world class working structure for EV production.
They have been played by the UN and they fell for it. UN is at the root of Net Zero madness. China wields great influence over that organisation.
And it is China that will profit
Any serious move away from fossil fuels didn’t require the automobile industry making and selling EVs. Doing so would be completely back to front.
Any serious move away from fossil fuels always first required the energy industry making and selling vastly more *cheap* electricity made from non-fossil fuels.
As ever, the bureaucratic apparatus of Europe failed and still fails at everything it touches. European industry is little better. And European voters continue to vote for the status quo. In every way a continent in decline. Intellectually. Demographically. Economically.
NB:
102 million barrels of oil per day is equivalent to 173TWh (terra Watt hours) of energy per day or a constant total power of 7.2TW (terra Watts). It’s not just oil though. We’ve got coal total power of 6.1TW and gas total power of 5.1TW. All totalled, 18.4TW.
Assuming a thermal (“burning”) efficiency of 40%, that’s useful fossil fuelled power of 7.3TW. That’s the power net zero electricity needs to replace. The entire non-carbon electrical power generation on earth right now is only 3.2TW. We need to more than treble green electricity production just to meet current power demand.
The problem is nearly half of all green electricity production comes from hydro power. The destruction these schemes have wrought is immense. There isn’t the geographic scope or environmental justification to significantly expand hydro power. Trebling green electricity output in 25 years is fantastical thinking.
I have never met a greenie who’s in favour of dams. Yet most will shamelessly count hydro electricity as renewable when it suits their argument.
This problem has an easy solution. Abandon net-zero (including EV mandates.) Nobody wants electric cars so China will have shot itself in the foot. But of course this will never happen because net-zero is a religion, and there is no visible replacement on the horizon.
Nobody wants electric cars… until they’re more useful in an everyday sense than those powered by fossil fuels. Then they’ll buy them by the tens of millions. It’s simply a question of improving the technology and infrastructure.
Since China was starting from a much lower base, demand for EVs domestically has far fewer obstacles to overcome.
The western targets for reduction of fossil fuels should simply align with the improvements in technology, rather than being figures plucked from a Green fantasy.
Go further: Outlaw Chinese vehicles, EVs as well as ICE, until such time as 1) China stops using cheap and environment despoiling coal and 2) European auto manufacturers can fully compete with their Chinese counterparts. This may take generations. But the economic and environmental damage China is inflicting on the rest of the world – upon Europe in particular – must be stopped and repaired.
Interesting article by an informed author. But I disagree with this:
In my opinion, industrial policy has never worked before and is not working for China now. BYD and the other Chinese carmakers have been more lucky than good. They are new entrants to carmaking and could build electric cars from scratch. That has unleashed a lot of experimentation and competition and that has resulted in a lot of innovation. The government had nothing to do with it except it didn’t get in the way (the way European and US governments did with their electric car mandates).
Ford CEO Jim Farley had a car airlifted from Shanghai to Chicago in April this year, and then drove it for six months. It is a luxury sedan from a smartphone company called Xiaomi, and it does 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds, has a (claimed) 500 mile range, delivers a great UX (user experience) with its integration with Xiaomi products, and cost $30,000. Xiaomi planned to only make and sell 10,000 of these cars, a low production run made possible because it only designed and did not build them, contracting that out to BAIC. But it got 100,000 orders, so it will sell more.
Jim Farley says that he does not think Ford’s competition is GM or Toyota anymore. He thinks it is the Chinese carmakers. And he is right. The oligarchs of the western world with their waterfall development model are being schooled by the niche newbies in China with their agile development model. It’s the market working, not industrial policy. The Chinese government was lucky, not good.
“schooled by the niche newbies in China with their agile development model”
Interesting comment. In IT, if I look at the evolution of modern software into composable pieces, it’s the same transition. Just without the dead hand of state interference.
In software, the monolithic stacks of the 90s and on are being replaced by loosely coupled functional modules. It is this that a tech company like Xiaomi truly brings. That Xiaomi do not actually make the car is fine.
I work for a Cloud Hyperscaler and have seen this evolution up close. We are seeing a market disruption that is similar in automotive tech now. This applies both to the technical components and the innovation delivery project programmes.
Great article. Got me thinking, which is why I read UnHerd.
Maybe we need object-oriented government as well as object-oriented tech?
Does Xi use CCP+ ?
Read Xi
I have all 4 volumes of
The Governance of China
And should you do so
Very perceptive comment. I am pushing that trend with a modular car architecture tied together by a car operating system. We’ll see if that effort toward agile development goes anywhere.
Very interesting comment. So the ostensibly Communist Chinese have benefited from letting lose free capitalism that has generated a superior product while the ostensibly Capitalist West has hobbled our car producers with top down bureaucratic diktats?
So much for communism!
The older I get, the more these situations start to feel like reruns of a show I watched 25 years ago.
China is only communism (aka community) at home to take care of their people and capatilism with us because we only respect and respond to it.
CCP support the innovation where in the west our own govt is just bunch of billionaires for themselves! It worked before because we were so good at colonizing others creating a false sense of self… with technology now we are so barbaric and laughable.
They are saving culture and we are spending culture! We will never be able to compete in making things BUT we may have a chance in competing in creating things! But free health, education and housing first!
I cannot wait the humiliation soon enough!
The Chinese government was lucky, not good.
No. The Chinese government was (and still is) authoritarian, not lucky. They forced companies entering the Chinese market after we opened up trade with them to enter into JVs, joint ventures with Chinese firms, often created on the spot. Shame on western companies for going along with it. They sold their long term viability for short term profits in China. So much knowledge was extracted about high tech manufacturing which designing, developing and building a modern car requires. Even something like how to make an assembly line work at speed, which seems obvious to an outsider, takes decades to become good at and China, via these JVs, extracted proprietary information and there were no legal ramifications. In the US, even Obama later admitted he made a mistake without retaliating when this had become obvious. And this is only looking at building an assembly line. Imagine how much proprietary knowledge was stolen from manufacturers of all different types including metallurgy, casting, machining, and on and on and on.
And all of this knowledge gained (much of it stolen) has been crucial to China taking the lead on EVs, solar panels, etc. We jump started their rise in manufacturing things of all sorts when we did this. They avoided decades of learning by making mistakes and losing money, etc. via this process we cooperated with.
In the end, western auto companies, including the American one I worked for and from which I got to watch this happen from the inside, sold themselves out for short term profits. Also, so many medium and small companies in the auto supply chain shipped everything to China in order to meet price reductions demanded by the auto companies. Imagine just how little ability they had to take their Chinese ‘partners’ to court for theft of proprietary information whether it was in China (laughing, now) or the WTO. Of course, none of this happens if western governments don’t approve China’s entry into the WTO in the first place in the vain hope that China was going to ‘open up’ and democratize and then look the other way while all of this was going on. The money was rolling in, GDP was going up and nobody, either in manufacturing or government, wanted to rock the boat too much
Come to think of it – you’re right. China did get lucky. They gambled on our collective stupidity and won.
Via exerting its influence over bodies such as the UN (see the SDGs as outlined in UN’s Agendas 2030 and 2050) China appears to have played a masterful game over the last few decades.
The only thing politicians know is fighting the Enemy.
They kinow nothing about anything else especially including industry and the market — oh and health care, dear NHS.
And that goes for you, Sir Humphrey.
Norway is the only European country that has made sustained progress in de-carbonising road transport because its hydrocarbon wealth provides the fiscal leeway to make EVs affordable for a reasonable proportion of citizens.
Fossil fuels are subsidizing EVs in Norway as everywhere else. And all you hear from the MSM is that the petroleum industry is getting subsidies. Dead wrong! Idiots in service to the green religion.
It seems net zero is more about social engineering than anything else. Consumers do not want EVs; if they did, then bribes – sorry, incentives – would not be needed. The issue is less China and more wannabe masters of the universe working against their own citizens.
Or maybe China has been whispering in the ear of the wannabe masters since algore 25 yrs ago
EV requires cheap reliable grid. China knows this. Burns coal, adding nuclear at breakneck speed. Then it subverts the west by employing algore types to kill coal in post-industrial world, making it cheaper still for China to acquire.
It’s been inevitable, ever since 1972:
https://nypost.com/2021/11/12/50-years-of-predictions-that-the-climate-apocalypse-is-nigh
Or, perhaps 2001, when I heard a BBC Radio 4 Weather Forecast, followed by some information on the Climate. It was weird: was it really information, or was it a warning. On reflection, it sounded like a threat. And since then, Western politicians have danced to the magical spell of the Green Fantasy.
We had Labour’s 2008 Climate Change Act, and Theresa May’s enhancements to it. And now Ed has picked up the reins again!
And the basic laws, included in Physics A level, are nowhere to be seen.
Carry on making what they are good at and for which there is a market; petrol and diesel cars.
Electric cars are an asinine solution to a largely fictional problem.
I don’t think people should be forced to buy electric cars, but I think the more electric cars, the better. The technology is superb.
Chinafication of the west continues apace. In whose employ, really, are all these purveyors of “green”?
I predicted this over 2 years ago but, inexplicably, the Government took no notice. The only way for the European car industry to survive is for the EU Commission and UK Government to stop all the ZEV nonsense and allow the industry to build on its ICE expertise.
To be fair I don’t think anybody 20 years ago could have accurately predicted just exactly how badly things would work out with China. We were all on board with globalist fervor and fully expected China to reciprocate once welcomed into the fold of Western economic prosperity. Nobody correctly anticipated that they would consolidate their gains from their technological partnerships to become the juggernaut we face today. However now that we are squarely faced with the failure of our openness it’s time to slam the door, lick our wounds and retrench our domestic manufacturing capabilities.
Excellent! It is not all about energy, manufacturing, or tariffs. It is about incompetence, uber-progressive agendas, and payoffs. This is not only happening in Europe but the EU, Germany, and France seem particularly infected. When you place bureaucrats in charge, you will always see a steady and catastrophic decline in every area that affects the viability of a country and the quality of life for its residents. The check for this decline is the countries politicians but with few exceptions, they lack leadership, are totally inept, visionless (except for their careers), possess no leadership qualities, and maybe the worst part, they are as boring as hell.
The tragic fact is that you can replace all of the bureaucrats with the politicians and it would be the same because at this moment in history, they are the same. Greedy, incompetent, bought by the highest bidder, and paranoid/controlling are the traits of the great majority of politicians/bureaucrats in the Western World. You have to start replacing these clowns and fast or nothing will ever change and Europe will start circling the drain faster. Up to you.
NetZero is dead.
China is spiralling.
Russia is faltering.
Nuclear energy is the future.
This is Europe’s time to get moving: productivity & prosperity ahead, unequivocally strong borders and uber-tough on crime.
What is the energy transition?
Look at the actual IEA consumption graphs….
I wonder if demographics are playing a big role in this decline?
Chinese EV industry is a tumultuous landscape with fierce competition. Up to Dec. 2024 there have been dozens of bankruptcies among Chinese EV makers, and with all this competition leading to extremely low prices. Government subsidies for new ‘start-ups’ will end in 2025 leading to even more Chinese EV bankruptcies. As of today there are slightly more than 90 EV makers (many high-tech) in China with BYD leading the way. The intense competition has lead to a superior product with excellent quality.
Why has an entire thread on this discussion disappeared?
It’s worse than I thought.
