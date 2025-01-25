Remember “Clippy”? This was the “virtual assistant” that popped up whenever you were using Microsoft Word back around the turn of the millennium. You’d be in your word processor, minding your own business, and when you typed the word “Dear” and then someone’s name, this goggly-eyed paperclip would pop up on screen and say: “It looks like you’re writing a letter. Would you like help?” And at that point, you’d stop writing a letter and waste 45 minutes trying to figure out how to turn Clippy off, for good, ideally with napalm.
Since, as far as Big Tech is concerned, no crap idea is so crap that it can’t be tried again, and learning from your mistakes is for losers, Clippy is back. He’s now called Copilot. And not only is he just as repulsively irritating as his predecessor, he’s also costing you a lot of money without you, probably, even realising. But, of course, this time he’s better. He’s not just a shit algorithm: he’s a shit algorithm with the magic fairy dust of AI.
There will be many genuinely transformative uses of AI. I yield to nobody in my excitement at what AI will be able to do when it comes to protein-folding. But the need among credulous and overexposed venture capitalists to make money out of it at a retail level — because they’ve bet the farm on something they thought sounded like the future after a three-martini lunch — means that this wasteful and unreliable and basically useless technology is being forced into any number of situations where there’s no need for it and it’s actively annoying or, sometimes, dangerous.
There’s a good meme about it, which shows a small girl pinned against the wall of a school corridor by a tuba jammed into her face. The victim is labelled “Me”; the tuba is labelled “Unwanted AI”; and the person holding the tuba is labelled “Every Company”.
I subscribe, as very many hundreds of thousands, probably even millions, of people around the world do, to a software package called Microsoft 365. That gives me access to online versions of Word, PowerPoint, Excel and other programmes that let me get on with my work. It’s a fair deal. They’re good programmes. I don’t mind a bit paying £80 a year or so for family access to Microsoft’s suite of stuff. It’s a lot less fiddly than buying a boxed package of Word every couple of years and downloading it onto your computer from CDs.
About a week ago, when I opened a new document, I was presented not with a nice blank page but with a hovering header asking me — Jesus wept — whether I wanted to “draft an itinerary for a college reunion in London” or “write a bedtime story for an eight-year-old about dinosaurs”. I spent the traditional 45 minutes Googling “how do I kill Copilot?”, and similar, to no avail (a friend who asked Copilot how you turn Copilot off was told politely that — fancy! — this was something Copilot couldn’t help with). Even as I write these words, a little blue and magenta icon follows my cursor down the page in the left-hand margin suggesting “Draft with Copilot: (Alt+I)”.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
LOL. Great article. Now let’s have an article about a credible legal strategy to force every company, who has ever forced us to pay extra for features we don’t want or need, to provide a simple one-click solution for opting out of their price-gouging chicanery. Oh, and a fifty-dollar gift certificate to boot.
Should that be “a fifty-dollar grift certificate”?
I’ve managed to avoid acquiring “Co-pilot” by workarounds which allow me all the functionality i need without Microsoft 365. Don’t know how long this state of nirvana will last; i was probably lucky in buying my latest laptop just before the software became pre-loaded, so i guess as long as the laptop lasts – plus i don’t need to share documents with an employer now.
The author also fails to add that those working for Microsoft (et al) would find themselves out of a job unless they can find ways to inveigle their useless software into our lives; to undermine out time, our patience and our bank balances. Somehow, i don’t see MAGA including those jobs alongside the DEI grifters in the bonfire of profanities.
Personally I would recommend you get off as much Big Tech as possible. Instead of Microsoft, Google etc use Linux, Brave browser, Free Office or Libre Office etc. Cheaper, just as good and generally more privacy focused. Wins all-round.
And on your Android smartphone get as many apps as possible off F-Droid.