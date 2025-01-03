In the May of 1921, André Gide spent a long evening with Marcel Proust. Much of the conversation revolved around homosexuality, with the older writer showing Proust some pages of an autobiography he was writing. “You can say anything you want,” Proust exclaimed, “as long as you never say ‘I’”. Yet as Gide later noted in his journal, that wasn’t his view at all. To prove his point, in 1926 Gide finally published, releasing a book that could anachronistically be described as the first ever “coming-out” memoir.
Gide’s fictional works had already contained clues about his sexuality: but readers preferred to ignore them or simply failed to understand. If Gide moved cautiously on his journey, it was partly because, like many gay men of his era, he was a married man. And while homosexuality was not then illegal in France — Oscar Wilde could not have been sentenced to prison in Paris — it did labour under the weight of moral opprobrium.
What empowered Gide to “say ‘I’” was that his relationship with his wife had reached a crisis, and his own growing literary reputation had given him more confidence. Even so, his friends begged him not to bring the book to print, leading him to quote Ibsen. “Friends are to be feared not for what they make you do,” he warned, “so much as what they prevent you from doing.”
In the end, If It Die was released — and just as well, for it is a masterpiece of autobiography, comparable to the Confessions of Rousseau. Like his Genevan forebear, indeed, Gide glories in telling stories that would put him in a bad light: there is an early anecdote about meeting a young female cousin. She puts out her cheek to be kissed, but the young Gide bites it instead.
One of the joys of this book, in fact, is its charming evocation of childhood. Gide’s family was wealthy, on his mother’s side from Normandy and on his father’s from the Midi. There are lyrical descriptions of the contrasting family holidays spent in the green wet Normandy, and in the arid south. The book also recalls his growing spiritual love for his cousin Madeleine, sparked by the day that, as a young teenager, he found her in tears because of her mother’s infidelities. “I felt that this little creature so dear to me, was possessed by an intolerable grief — a grief that not all my love and all my life would be enough to cure.” It became Gide’s adolescent obsession that he must marry her.
Another strand of the book recounts Gide’s first steps in the literary Paris of the 1890s, especially the salon of the Symbolist poet Stéphane Mallarmé, a meeting point of avant-garde poets, novelists and painters. Even if Gide came to believe that Mallarmé’s hermetically elusive poetry represented a literary dead end, throughout his life he revered his memory as a model of disinterested commitment to capital-A “Art”. His account of literary Paris at this time also contains touches of satire. One example is his memory of the salon of one Princess Sherbatoff. One day, the princess claimed to see a halo around the head of Oscar Wilde.
