The most important thread of the memoir, however, is the story of Gide’s escape from his crushing Puritan upbringing. Both his parents were austere Protestants. His father died when he was nine, and his upbringing was exclusively in the hands of his mother, whose anxiety at this responsibility only increased her oppressiveness. She wouldn’t allow her son to play the works of “unhealthy” Romantic composers like Chopin; Gide’s deceased father’s library was locked in case the boy might find any “immoral” books.

“She had a way of loving me that sometimes almost made me hate her,” is how Gide himself put it, and these mixed emotions would return when his mother finally died. “I felt myself sink into an overwhelming abyss of love, of sorrow, and liberty,” he wrote. “I felt dazed, like a prisoner unexpectedly set free, like a kite whose string has been suddenly cut.” This account of an oppressive puritan upbringing shares something with Father and Son, another gem of autobiographical writing by the English man of letters Edmund Gosse. Gide, who knew Gosse well, wrote to him that he was writing his own Father and Son: except that he was going to be much bolder. “Why write this book?” he rhetorically wondered. ”I have a horror of lies… I have written because I prefer to be hated than to be loved for what I am not.”

Gide may have rebelled against his Puritan upbringing, in short, but he was durably marked by the Protestant emphasis on the importance of individual conscience. The title of the book is itself a quotation from the Gospel of John: “Except a grain of wheat fall into the ground and die, abideth alone; but if it die, it bringeth much fruit.” It’s a phrase that is seen to prefigure the sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross. Gide’s story, then, is of the death of his old self and the resurrection of the new.

Right from the off, Gide sets out to shock by putting sexual desire at the centre of the narrative. The first page opens with an early childhood memory of “playing” with the son of the concierge under the dining room table. “We had what I afterwards learnt are called ‘bad habits,’” he writes. “Which of us first taught the other? I have no idea… I can’t say if anyone taught me how to find pleasure or when I discovered it; but as long as I go back in my memory it is there.” A few pages later he recounts how, aged eight, he was suspended from school when “bad habits” again caused trouble. Sitting in the back row of class, his pockets stuffed with food, Gide was “enjoying alternately my chocolates and my [sexual] pleasure” when the teacher summoned him with the words: “Gide you look very red!” His parents sent him to a doctor who, indicating some Tuareg daggers arranged on the wall, threatened him: “Those are the instruments with which little boys like you have to be operated on.”

“Gide sets out to shock by putting sexual desire at the centre of the narrative.”

The book’s moment of epiphany occurs in Gide’s two visits to Algeria in the mid-1890s. On the first trip, he fell ill with suspected consumption, the illness that had killed his father. While Gide had his first sexual experiences — both homosexual and heterosexual — any more exploration was cut short by illness. Gide knew he had unfinished business in Algeria, and returned the next year. The pièce de résistance of this section of the book is his meeting, in January 1895, with Oscar Wilde who was visiting with his lover Alfred Douglas. Gide had already met Wilde in Paris, in 1891, at various literary salons, and was deeply unsettled as the Englishman unleashed a barrage of provocations and witticisms. “I don’t like your lips,” Wilde had remarked on one occasion. “They are straight like the lips of someone who has never lied”.

So, when he saw on the guest list that Wilde was staying in the same hotel, Gide’s first reaction was to head for the station. He thought better of it and the two men spent three evenings together. On a night when Douglas was in pursuit of sex elsewhere, Wilde took Gide to a café and spotted his obvious interest in a young musician called Mohammed. Enjoying Gide’s discomfiture as he made him confess his attraction, Wilde began to laugh: “an unending, uncontrollable, insolent laugh not some much joyful as triumphant”. “‘Forgive me for laughing,” Wilde jokingly apologies. “‘I just can’t stop it.’” Even so, he soon exploded into more paroxysms: “He was enjoying himself like a child and the devil.”