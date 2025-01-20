She also has a close relationship with Elon Musk. If she goes ahead buys into Musk’s Starlink satellite system for secure government communications it would be a significant blow for the EU, which is trying to develop its own competing system. I expect to see more bilateral deals with the US that will end up undermining common European projects.

Trump will not struggle to find other ways to divide the Europeans. Take selective tariffs, for example. He cannot single out individual countries, because the EU is a customs union. But he can pick sectors. If he goes after cars, naturally it will be the Germans who will be hit the hardest.

He didn’t start an all-out trade war during his first term. But this time, things are looking more threatening. American media recently reported that Trump and his economics team were considering declaring a state of economic emergency. While this might sound ridiculous, given the strong US growth rates, there is a legal basis for him to do so. The International Emergency Economic Powers Act, signed into law by Jimmy Carter in 1977, allows US presidents to impose sanctions on countries to protect US national security interests. Carter used it in 1979, when he ordered the freeze of all Iranian government assets in the US after the Iranian hostage crisis. Joe Biden more recently used it to impose sanctions on Russia. But it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Trump could use these sweeping powers in an unorthodox fashion: for tariffs, bypassing the traditional routes of US trade law. Yes, you can be a dictator, legally, and for more than a day.

His priority, as his term begins, will to be reverse the offshoring of sectors he and his team deem critical to US national security, such as rare earths or batteries. While German cars may not be on that particular list, I expect he will give the Germans and the other Europeans a painful transactional choice: either suffer tariffs, or agree to offsetting purchases of US gas and military equipment. Both would be nails in the coffin of the German economic model. The first would lead to more offshoring, as German companies will shift production to the US. The second would make Germany reliant on ever more expensive energy. The forced purchase of US defence equipment, meanwhile, would come at the expense of domestic manufacturers, such as Rheinmetall. It would surely have made more sense for the Europeans to build their own defence industry, but that would have required a strategic foresight that Merkel lacked.

Germany offends Trump on so many levels: the trade surpluses; the low defence spending and the reliance on the US for security; the transition to Green energy and the abolition of nuclear power; immigration policies; and pretty much everything Merkel ever did. He will also certainly remember being laughed at by German diplomats at the UN when he correctly pointed out the geopolitical danger of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany. Trump was also right when he said the Germans build excellent machines, and yet their armed forces are an under-invested shambles. I think he is right, too, when he complains about Germany’s notorious trade surpluses, which are mistaken for economic strength. Germany was still considered a global economic power-house when Trump first came to office eight years ago. Today, he sees it as an economic basket case. He is not wrong.

Apart from forcing Germany to pay for its own defence, he will also tell them to take a leadership role in Ukraine. Germany won’t want to rise to the occasion, not even under a conservative leader such as Merz. But whether or not Trump succeeds in imposing a peace deal on Russia and Ukraine, it will be the Europeans, and the Germans especially, who will have to pay. The Germans have the strictest fiscal rules in the world, and the largest volume of unfunded projects. Despite what they say, they are not ready to plug the gap left by America.