And so, farewell to the last of the trans-Atlantic US presidents. Donald Trump’s inauguration marks the end of an era: Zeitenwende as the Germans call it. And no, the Europeans won’t be alright.
Over the weekend I was re-reading The World of Yesterday, Stefan Zweig’s autobiography. In what turned out to be the Austrian writer’s last book, published in 1942, he contrasted life at the turn of the 20th century with that in the Thirties. The young people in the late Twenties and early Thirties, he noted, were obsessed with their newly acquired technical gadgets — radios and telephones, and for those who could afford them, cars and planes. They had less freedom though. Zweig noted that his own generation had lived “more cosmopolitan lives, the whole world was open to us. We could travel wherever we liked without a passport or a permit, no one examined us for our attitude, origin, race or religion.” He could be talking about today, and our dying age of globalisation and freedom of movement.
Few Europeans would accept the elegant precision of Zweig. Most are in denial. One of them is Friedrich Merz. He is the German opposition leader, in pole position to win next month’s German elections. And Merz said over the weekend that Donald Trump presented a great opportunity for Germany. He thinks he can entice Trump into agreeing a trade treaty. I wish him luck. Speaking at the same campaign event, Angela Merkel called for a joint European security policy. We would have had one today if only she had initiated it. She was Germany’s chancellor for 16 years.
There is much complacency and wishful thinking in Europe’s discourse about Trump. When he was first elected, the Europeans did not take him seriously. Then, when they realised he was serious, they bet, correctly as it turned out, that he would be defeated at the subsequent elections. But Trump’s defeat simply returned them to the same old complacency. They may be a little less delusional about the direction of US politics after the November elections. But they still don’t have a Trump strategy.
To see what lies in store for Europe, just take a look at who will be at today’s inauguration in Washington DC. Generally considered a domestic event, foreign states are usually represented by diplomats. But in a break with tradition, Trump has invited Giorgia Meloni — the only European head of state on the guest list. Nigel Farage will also be there, and Tino Chupralla, the co-leader of the Alternative for Germany. Éric Zemmour will come from France. Most of the European attendees are leaders of far-Right parties, with a few representatives of other political groups — mostly on the Right — and assorted ambassadors. Trump’s relationship with Europe is not one of a transatlantic alliance of countries, but of parties.
For the Italian Prime Minister, the election of Trump is a lucky break. EU leaders committed a big error when they side-lined her last summer to hand Ursula von der Leyen a second term as president of the European Commission. They did what they always do — formed a coalition among each other without thinking strategically. They had a nominal majority and did not need Meloni’s support. She was blindsided in the unedifying Brussels jobs carousel. In stark contrast, Trump, has called her a great leader and treats her with a respect she does not receive in the EU.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe