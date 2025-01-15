This week, while doing my rounds in hospital, I came across a 93-year-old woman lying on a trolley in a corridor. Tailgating her was a 94-year-old man, also on a trolley, also suffering from a terminal illness, also largely unaware of where he was or what was going on. Further along the line of desperate patients was a heavily sedated and recently sectioned 88-year-old woman. She too was waiting for a bed. She may as well wait for Godot.
Most consultants will have similar stories. The practice is now so normalised that it has led to its own subbranch of clinical practice: “corridor care”. Doing the rounds sometimes even means treating patients in storerooms. If there’s a space, there’ll be a patient in it. Wes Streeting may lament that he’s “genuinely distressed” by the conditions facing patients, but the fact is that without corridoring, the NHS would collapse. Last month, some 54,000 people waited over 12 hours for treatment, stranded by toilets and drinks machines until ward space finally freed up. And if that’s not shocking enough, an even bigger scandal is that Streeting seems unable to respond.
Wherever you look in the NHS, it’s on the brink of disaster. In Liverpool, to give one example, the local NHS trust lately took the extraordinary step of declaring a critical incident as a flu outbreak put untenable strain on the system, with some patients waiting 50 hours to be seen. The move quickly prompted other trusts to follow suit. That’s despite historic pressure from NHS England to avoid such declarations because of worries around “reputational damage”.
There are many causes for this fiasco, and not all of them are medical. To be sure, hospitals were lately forced to grapple with a “quademic” of respiratory illnesses, quickly overwhelming A&E departments. I’m seeing this myself: patients are increasingly arriving with severe respiratory infections, often exacerbated by the simple inability to heat their own homes. Amid the chaos, the health secretary was notably vocal, though unfortunately not about hospitals. Rather, Streeting has spent much of his time attacking Elon Musk’s controversial comments on grooming gangs.
This lack of focus, coming just as Labour announced its intention to delay social care reform until 2028, has not gone unnoticed by medical professionals. Six months into his role, Streeting’s record on delivering concrete healthcare reforms remains notably thin. I’m not alone in noticing his careful cultivation of a public profile that appears designed to position him as a potential future Labour leader rather than a minister on a mission.
But Streeting’s aspirations for greater power shouldn’t come at the expense of addressing immediate healthcare crises. And he seems unwilling to confront the changing nature of British society, let alone the impact this has on healthcare. We have an ageing population, more single-parent families, more singletons and child-free families. At the same time, fewer and fewer people have the networks and resources to help them, not just in times of crisis but also to support them before their health spirals.
