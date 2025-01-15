“Wes Streeting’s aspirations for greater power shouldn’t come at the expense of addressing immediate healthcare crises.”

Demographics are squeezing the NHS in other ways too. There are children caring for alcoholic or drug-dependent parents, families supporting disabled relatives, and countless others managing painful chronic conditions without sufficient help. The social pressures here are bewilderingly multifaceted. And when the worst does happen, this assorted jetsam usually ends up in A&E, often because they can’t see their GP.

These issues are unlikely to be resolved soon. And what the Department of Health has announced doesn’t seem much better. Consider a new IT upgrade, trumpeted by politicians and hospital managers alike. In theory, it’ll make booking appointments easier, cutting waiting lists and bolstering treatment. But over my three decades working for the NHS, I’ve seen technological “solutions” come and go, even as the reality on the ground tells a story of exclusion and waste. The NHS’s track record here is grim in the extreme. The failed £11 billion National Programme for IT; the troubled NHS 111 app rollout; the recent Covid-19 contact tracing app debacle — all these represent just a fraction of the billions squandered on digital initiatives, often causing more problems than they solve.

One reason for this is the fundamental disconnect between policy and practice. Apps are all well and good for tech-savvy users comfortable with electronic devices. But they’re not the majority of people I see in A&E. Nor are the usual suspects — older patients or those who struggle with English — the only ones to suffer here. Think about the visually impaired, or else those in rural areas without decent internet. These aren’t edge cases either: 11 million Britons lack basic digital skills, while 1.5 million households don’t have any internet access at all. The irony is that these digital barriers often affect those most in need of healthcare services, creating a two-tier system. The saving grace, if you can call it that, is that some of those in my corridors are so far gone in terms of mental faculty that they have no clue what’s happening around them.

Meanwhile, Streeting likes to claim his personal experience as a cancer patient gives him skin in the game, and he’s fond of saying he’ll “save the NHS because it saved me” — but there’s growing concern among rank-and-file staff that this emotive narrative is being wielded as a political weapon than a catalyst for meaningful change. Where the Tories once gaslit the British public, Labour now makes promises it knows it can’t keep.

To be fair to Streeting, he’s only following the example of his predecessors. From John Hutton’s rating system to Andrew Lansley’s ill-fated changes a decade later, politicians have long heralded their reforms as the solution to the UK’s healthcare woes — without ever reflecting on the underlying social forces that actually shape the service. As for the NHS itself, managers have a stark record of rebranding failure without addressing fundamental issues. It’s like a bargain basement supermarket, constantly changing its brands to avoid acknowledging what we all know to be true: they’re cheap, unpalatable and not very satisfying.

The truth is that for too many, the NHS has become a kind of crutch, indulging unhealthy lifestyles without thinking dwelling on wellbeing. We’re facing an obesity epidemic, rising rates of type 2 diabetes, and increasing mental health issues, all of which begin at home. And, yet, we’re politically paralysed when it comes to discussing personal responsibility. You could say the same about end-of-life care. The current model of warehousing the elderly in care homes, while their children wring their hands about inheritance, isn’t just financially unsustainable. It’s morally bankrupt too.