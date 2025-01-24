As Storm Darragh continued its rampage outside, unleashing an eddy of beer cans and fried chicken boxes down Cambridge Heath Road, York Hall was starting to fill up. On the top step of the brass-railed balcony, a father and son playfully sparred with each other, watched on by a group of women in matching Christmas jumpers. “You should be in the ring!” cackled one, sporting a headband topped by a pair of glittery reindeer antlers. The father ruffled the boy’s hair. Below, the second fight of the night was well underway. There they were: Ed “The Hammer” Chattey and Jordan “The Brown Eagle” Grannum, circling each other in the ring below, sheens of sweat glistening on their shoulders, the lighting gantry shining down.
“Let’s have him, Ed,” shouted the father, taking his place on one of the chipped, fold-down wooden seats next to me. Like him, the crowd seemed to back Chattey, a spry super middleweight from Ealing with only two fights and one win to his name. Tonight would not be his second. Not far into the third round, Grannum sprung a surprise left hook that cracked the younger man’s cheek. He sank to one knee, as the crowd let out something between a gasp and a groan. By the time Grannum had been declared the winner, 10 minutes later on points, my neighbour had already headed to the bar, his lad in tow behind.
Come to York Hall most weekends and you’ll witness the same, thick-scarred brawlers, punching, ducking and weaving at what The Times once called a “faded palace of the pugilist”. That, in itself, is surprising. Compared to Wembley or Wimbledon, this is a strange sporting icon, with its rickety chairs and scratched chocolate floorboards, especially when similar London institutions have stumbled and died. But then again, York Hall is different from Smithfield and Billingsgate and countless of empty East End pubs. Unlike them, it’s a place that has retained a certain vitality and energy — qualities associated with boxing itself — that has enabled it to keep the developers at bay and continue to welcome new Londoners eager for the ring. More than that, though, this scruffy spot surely offers something else: cocksure authenticity in a town, and a sport, that can sometimes feel so cold.
For a place commonly touted as the “home” of British boxing, York Hall gives off an unassuming air from outside. Bordered to the side by a community arts space, and in front by public gardens that surround the nearby Young V&A museum, its handsome neo-Georgian exterior gives little indication of the blood, sweat and tears that have been spilled here since it first welcomed professional boxers in the late Forties. That’s hardly surprising: built in 1929, York Hall actually started life as a public baths, serving the many Eastern European Jews who then called Bethnal Green home. It’s a dual identity that’s endured ever since. During the week, it functions as a leisure centre, while also hosting business conferences, trade shows and weddings.
But on Saturday, York Hall’s main hall turns into a kind of lion’s den, where up-and-coming practitioners of the “sweet science” put their mettle to the test, amid an echoing cacophony of screams and shouts from a baying crowd. In this corner of East London, boxing runs deep, right back to Daniel Mendoza, a Sephardic Jew who went from working in a tobacco shop to becoming one of the most feted prizefighters of the 18th century. Despite the era’s ingrained antisemitism, one fight was watched by the future King George IV, while the fighter himself used his winnings to found a boxing academy.
Jeff Jones, a local historian, details other tales of local boys made good. Like Mendoza, who basked in his nickname of “The Star of Israel”, many East End heroes have enjoyed deliciously evocative labels. Scour the annals of the early 20th century and you’ll find names like Kid Froggy and “Bombardier” Billy Wells. In the Twenties came another Jewish fighter, Ted “Kid” Lewis, who was in 2014 named by ESPN as one of the 50 greatest boxers of all time.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe