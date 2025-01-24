There aren’t many tobacco shops in Bethnal Green these days — but otherwise little has changed, certainly compared to other establishments swept away by East End gentrification. One way of understanding this, surely, is to appreciate that York Hall changed with the times, or anyway that it hosts a sport that bonds beyond language. For just as Jones has described boxing as a “way out” of East End poverty for generations of young Jews and Irishmen, York Hall welcomes more recent arrivals too.

Consider Yaser “Yasiiboy” Al-Ghena, winner of the final fight the night I visited. Born in Syria, but raised in Finchley, Al-Ghena cited his old boxing gym as playing a pivotal role in helping him turn his life around after falling in with a bad crowd. “Getting kids off the streets is integral to what we do,” Tony Burns, the legendary trainer at Repton Boxing Club, explained before his death in 2021. “This is somewhere they can come and they’re not getting into trouble. They are actually enhancing themselves, learning self-control as well as learning to box, and that’s bringing the right stuff out of them.”

And where Al-Ghena crowned his victory by becoming the English super-lightweight champion, York Hall has hosted more famous names too. Plenty of young fighters here — Anthony Joshua, Ricky Hatton, Carl Froch — have gone on to become world champions. In truth, though, I think York Hall endures less as a starmaker: and more because it refuses to abandon sluggers like Chattey and Grannum. This, after all, is not Caesar’s Palace or Madison Square Garden, or any other distant pay-per-view fortress. Rather, it’s a small hall boxing venue with a capacity of just 1,200. It’s precisely this lack of size that provides York Hall with its unique atmosphere, where it’s not uncommon for boxers to rub shoulders with punters. I once saw Robbie “The Camden Caretaker” Chapman, a handsome light-heavyweight with blonde dreadlocks, entertaining the rabble by the bar after a points loss. The self-professed “best looking journeyman in boxing” was still in shorts as he talked, a towel loosely draped over his shoulder, his defeat already in the past.

York Hall, in short, is an extension of the sweat, spit and sawdust of the boxing gym, lending it an intoxicatingly genuine air. Contrast this with November’s farce at the AT&T arena in Texas, when social media menace Jake Paul duked it out with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a Netflix special as depressing as it was gaudy. If that was boxing at its most manufactured, then York Hall, for all its peeling paint, represents the sport at its purest. In an age where professional sport has been increasingly commodified, these grass roots must surely count for something.

Spend time watching the crowds at York Hall, and you’ll encounter everyone from a young family on a night out to old boys reminiscing about some once-bright prospect. The boxers that attract the most raucous support have traditionally come from East or Greater London. When I first went to York Hall, in the early 2000s, any bout involving Romford’s Kevin Mitchell, a skilled if slightly ill-disciplined featherweight, could be guaranteed to blow the roof off. On my latest visit, though, it was Lauren Parker, a former European female super-flyweight champion from Stevenage, who generated some of the loudest noise. Willed on by a large group of fans, they unfurled a large banner bearing her “Lionheart” nickname over the balustrade.

The shabbiness of York Hall prompts enthusiasm in other ways. Fighters often bring armies of friends and family with them: from financial necessity as much as anything else. According to Steve Goodwin, a promoter whose company puts on the majority of shows at York Hall, most boxers need to sell around 60 tickets each to help cover the £20,000 required to stage a fight night, accounting for production, ambulances, medical teams and security. It is often a point of contention for the fighters, who question why, as professional sportspeople, they must effectively pay to play.