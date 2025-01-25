11. Explanatory Inversion

Questions rest on unexamined assumptions, so always try flipping them. For instance, don’t just ask why there is poverty, ask why there is prosperity. This helps you realise poverty is the norm and the lack of it is the thing that needs to be explained.

12. Event Bias

One reason negativity dominates the news is that bad news tends to happen suddenly while good news tends to happen gradually so is rarely newsworthy on any particular day. But even though it may not get as much attention, good news is always happening.

13. Pie Fallacy

Many believe wealth is zero-sum; that if someone gets richer, someone else must get poorer. But wealth creation is one of society’s few positive-sum games; if you fix up a battered old car, you increase its value, making yourself richer without making anyone else poorer.

14. Golden Law of Stupidity

A stupid person is a person who causes losses to others while themselves deriving no gain and even possibly incurring losses.

15. Goal Dilution Effect

We assume that the more arguments we give, the better our case. In reality, our weakest arguments dilute the strongest. Generally, you’ll only be as convincing as your worst point, so instead of making as many arguments as you can, make only the best.

16. Bias Blindspot

We see bias easily in others, but not in ourselves. Whenever I post about a bias or fallacy, people tell me how it explains their opponents’ beliefs, but never their own. The assumption that bias is just something that affects those we disagree with is our greatest source of bias.

17. Blue Dot Effect

The more we solve our problems, the more we widen the definition of “problem” so that our number of problems remains constant. So don’t expect a life without problems. Progress doesn’t mean reducing your quantity of struggles, but increasing their quality. The goal of life is to trade bad problems for better ones.

18. Overview Effect

Although astronauts are chosen for their unflappability, when they see the Earth from space — a tiny marble in an infinite void — they’re often overcome with a sense of profound connection with all humanity, and everyone’s earthly squabbles suddenly seem trivial. In the words of Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell: “on that fragile little sphere… all I had ever known, all I had ever loved and hated, longed for, all that I once thought had ever been and ever would be.” When something is bothering you, zoom out to see if it really matters.

19. Rumsfeld Matrix

There are things you know you know, things you don’t know you know, things you know you don’t know, and things you don’t know you don’t know. The last group is the biggest pitfall. Always try to account for what you don’t know you don’t know.

20. Sheepskin Effect

Employers value qualifications more than education. This is because the purpose of the education system is not actually to educate people, but to sort the “wheat” (worker bees) from the “chaff” (slackers, dreamers). What students learn is not as important as demonstrating that they can follow instructions and complete what they started, which a qualification signifies.

21. Ozemponomics

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are threatening “limbic capitalism” by reducing cravings. For instance, the average household with at least one family member on a GLP-1 spends around 10% less on snacks. If this can reduce addictions and obesity, it will likely also reduce healthcare costs and unemployment.

22. Deviancy Amplification

An outrageous act or event gets the public’s attention, prompting reporters to look for new examples. Cases that previously would not have been considered newsworthy are reported just because they fit the trend, creating the impression of an epidemic of such events. A recent example is mystery drone sightings.

23. Left-Brain Interpreter

Experiments on split-brain patients show that when the experimenters instruct the patient’s right-side of the brain to perform an action (e.g. open the window), the patient will do it, and then the left-side of their brain, which was unaware of the instruction, will convince the patient they chose to do it unbidden (e.g. “because I felt hot”).Our reasons are stories we tell ourselves.

24. Barrow’s First Law (aka Barrow’s Uncertainty Principle)

“Any universe simple enough to be understood is too simple to produce a mind able to understand it.” So don’t worry if you don’t know why you’re here, or where you’ll eventually go. Just focus on living. The purpose of life is to find purpose in life.

25. Sphexishness

Army ants follow each other’s pheromone trails to know where to go. Sometimes, they accidentally form a loop, or “ant mill”, circularly following each other until they die of exhaustion. Sphexishness is when you blindly follow a rule without checking if the rule works in the present situation. Don’t use the concepts in this list sphexishly. They’re not rigid rules to follow in all circumstances, they’re here to make you think.

This is an edited version of a list that first appeared on The Prism.