Christmas proper would not be celebrated again for over 200 years, when the Emperor Meiji abandoned centuries of isolation and re-embraced Western culture. With the ban on Christianity fully lifted in 1873, Japanese writers like Inazo Nitobe converted to Christianity, received Western educations, and helped shape modern Japanese society. Like the daimyo of old, this was often an upper-class movement. By 1933, one in 2,000 white-collar Japanese had embraced Christ, compared to one in 55,000 farmers. At the same time, the number of foreigners entering Japan increased sharply. Diplomats and their families, oceans away from home, celebrated Christmas at their embassy postings.

That foreignness helps explain the spread of Christianity among the Japanese elite, with lawyers and doctors keen to both showcase their Western credentials and distinguish themselves from their more humble peers. You might say something similar about the spread of Christmas as a secular celebration. It’s telling that festivities became popular around the turn of the century, and the arrival of Western multinationals: Coca-Cola started selling its products in Japan in 1919, with the company famously associated with all things Santa. By the Thirties, Christmas imagery could be found in school textbooks, magazines, shops, restaurants, and cafes nationwide.

Ultimately, though, it would be the post-war American occupation that permanently embedded Christmas into Japanese culture. Little wonder Japan’s most famous Christmas tradition involves families chowing on Kentucky Fried Chicken. Similar to Coca-Cola and Santa, KFC Japan has made Christmas a signature part of its brand at the end of each year. Takeshi Okawara, the manager of the first KFC restaurant to open in Japan, supposedly heard foreigners talking about how they missed eating turkey, and wondered if his chicken could work instead. It did: KFC Japan now sells limited-edition buckets every Christmas. A cut above the usual fare, options include barbecue chicken legs and chocolate cake, even as diners must book tables.

The Japanese would absorb, or anyway distort, other festive Western customs — an echo of Dainichi and a mark of how adept they’ve become at shaping foreign influences to their tastes. One good example is the way many Japanese now view Christmas Eve to be the most romantic time of the year, even rivalling Valentine’s Day. It’s not entirely clear when this tradition started. As far back as the Thirties, magazine articles featured stories about young Japanese on romantic festive dates. Most likely, businesses wanted to take full advantage of consumer revenue before closing for New Year’s. At any rate, couples now plan lavish dinner dates weeks in advance: expect the classiest restaurants and hotels to be fully booked through the end of December.

No less striking, Japan now has a range of totally new Christmas traditions, together blending East and West. “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” — composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto for a film of the same name starring David Bowie — is a universal favourite. The holiday also regularly features in manga and anime storylines. Directed by Satoshi Kon, Tokyo Godfathers is perhaps the most famous example. The visually stunning animated film is set during Christmas and centres around the country’s homeless community: a perspective rarely seen in Japanese animation. There are even Christmas-themed Japanese video games. Published in 1996, Nights into Dreams has players exploring a vivid dream world. The standard version was beautiful enough, but the Christmas edition adds winter scenery, and a cover of “Jingle Bells” as background music.

While most Japanese aren’t Christians, in short, the Christmas spirit is now a permanent fixture here. But what of that tiny minority that really do convert? In certain ways, the faithful in Tokyo are similar to their counterparts in Paris or Berlin. Churches hold Christmas masses each December, often featuring Japanese-language hymns. In a nod to the country’s relaxed attitudes to faith, non-Christians regularly join their religious friends in celebration.