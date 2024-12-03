“It is regional actors, and Russia, that will determine the outcome of the war’s sudden reflorescence.”

This dynamic is long gone: the Arab League, committed to normalisation with Damascus, now firmly backs Assad, removing one escalatory factor from the current equation. Working towards a stable relationship with Iran, today the Gulf states have no desire to involve themselves in a revival of the Syrian war. Only Iraq, an Iranian ally with a justifiable fear, after its bitter experience of the Islamic State expansion from Syria a decade ago, is likely to involve itself directly. The Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), the Iraqi militias which fought Islamic State so effectively, are already streaming into Syria to defend Assad. Yet their arrival along the overland supply route to Damascus, through which Iran supplies Hezbollah with munitions, will also likely attract the attention of the Islamic State, still a menacing presence in Syria’s eastern desert. At the same time, a closer Iraqi PMF presence will unsettle Israel, for whom any disruption to Hezbollah’s logistics comes as a welcome development. It is in the world’s interest, as well as the region’s, for the Syrian war, if it must restart, to confine itself to Syrian territory: yet the unstable dynamics of today’s Middle East, centred on Israel’s current spiral of wars, may yet work against any desired quarantine.

Indeed, the timing of the HTS offensive, just as Israel concludes its truce with Hezbollah, highlights both the linkages between the differing theatres of regional instability, and the group’s own careful attention to wider diplomatic nuances. Focused on its own struggle for survival, Hezbollah will not be available to rush to Assad’s aid, as it did so effectively at the war’s beginning. Perhaps HTS held off mounting its offensive while the war with Israel was ongoing: to be seen as benefiting from Israel’s campaign, or worse, coordinating with it, would seem impolitic. In stark contrast with the fearsome reputation Jabhat al-Nusra won among Syrian minorities a decade ago, this time around HTS is making every effort to assuage both domestic and international audiences that they are now a more tolerant actor committed to serious state-building. As well as diplomatic outreach to Iraq, the initial, stunning capture of Aleppo was accompanied with a press release, in Russian, insisting that HTS was a mature and capable actor with which Moscow could come to a mutually profitable arrangement.

Had the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) collapsed over the weekend, it is not impossible that Putin, as pragmatic and cynical as any Syrian militia commander, would have been tempted. Assad’s stock as a local security provider had plummeted, and Moscow is known to be frustrated at his intransigence in negotiating a peace deal which would have secured its long-term role in the country. A successful HTS push through Hama towards Homs would have isolated Russia’s two most important strategic assets in the country, Khmeimim airbase and Tartus naval base — vital for power projection in the wider Mediterranean. But the Syrian Army’s last-minute staunching of its own headlong retreat on Saturday night, along with Russia and Iran’s reconfirmed support for Assad’s continued rule, have seemingly put paid to the HTS gambit. The SAA has held, for now, as a battle for Hama looms, and Assad remains in the game. The unfortunate result is that loyalist areas of Aleppo spared aerial bombardment at the war’s height will likely soon experience it a decade later, unless some grand regional diplomatic bargain can swiftly be produced.

On the domestic plane, a flurry of communiques have come from HTS Leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, urging his fighters to respect civilian lives and the rights of minorities, with specific outreach being made to Aleppo’s large, and overwhelmingly pro-government, Christian community. Equally, while demanding that the Syrian Kurds withdraw their forces from their autonomous stronghold in northern Aleppo, they are doing so as politely as possible, declaring that civilians will be protected and that Syria’s “diversity is our strength.” Both Christian and Kurdish communities have every reason, though, to be wary of rule by a former al-Qaeda faction at whose hands they have suffered before. At the same time, Aleppo’s Christians, abandoned by the Syrian army, appear to have no choice but to accept jihadist rule for now, while the Kurdish declarations that their forces will stay put, unless rescinded, will pit both HTS and the Kurdish-led SDF in Aleppo against each other in a war both factions, equivalently pragmatic actors, would rather avoid.

For the Kurds themselves, the greatest risk are the various rebel factions, including those once mooted by Western commentators as future rulers of Syria, who have evolved as Turkey’s anti-Kurdish proxy, the Syrian National Army (SNA). Long disinclined to fight Assad, the primary function of these militias, prone to ethnic cleansing, rape, banditry and infighting for the spoils of Turkish occupation, and now scorned as “pirates” by the US government, is to push autonomous Kurdish forces away from Turkey’s borders, while securing the Turkish semi-annexation of large parts of Northern Syria. When HTS launched its shock offensive against the Syrian government, the SNA launched its own offensive against the isolated surviving Kurdish pockets of northwest Syria, as the government forces whose deployment saved the local Kurds from total collapse during the 2019 Turkish invasion melted away.

Allied with the United States east of the Euphrates, as part of the anti-Islamic State campaign, the Kurds also rely on Russian patronage in northwest Syria, west of the river, for preservation from Turkish invasion. And they manage the support of the two rival sponsors as delicately as can be imagined. Until this new phase of the war, both the US and Russia were broadly aligned on the Kurdish question, both encouraging the SDF’s reabsorption into the SAA with some degree of autonomy for their northeastern region. Yet the unknown stance of the incoming Trump administration, whose last iteration was nearly fatal for Syria’s Kurds, is a complicating factor: he may still wish to pull American forces out entirely; yet, equally, the recent heightened focus on Israel’s security may make an American military presence in eastern Syria more desirable. Qamishli airport, an island of government-held territory in a Kurdish-held zone, directly abutting Turkey’s border, was until now a curious backwater in the Syrian war: with Aleppo airbases lost, and Russia and Iran preparing for a new campaign of reconquest and aerial bombardment, it may now assume new importance on the Syrian chessboard.