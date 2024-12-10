But opponents of this populist tendency have struggled to come up with a coherent criticism of it, let alone an effective one. Where restoration involves ripping pages from the historical record, as with Orbán’s efforts to erase the Communist legacy from parts of Budapest, it can clearly be a manipulative act, replacing the complexity of the past with a deceptively simple narrative. Yet historical veracity is not the only thing that people want from public space. Many will prefer an attractive setting to an authentic one, and some will prefer not to acknowledge aspects of the past they find offensive. Such sentiments can be used to justify political schemes in architecture and planning, and it’s not always easy to say why they should be resisted. Orbán’s critics have been notably less vocal, for instance, about the removal of monuments associated with slavery and colonialism from Western cities.

Müller and others claim that historicist architecture allows populists to shape cultural attitudes. By evoking notions of heritage, these buildings are “an intervention on the side of tradition and supposed normality”, imprinting us with conservative assumptions about who we are and making us more protective of that identity. Müller even suggests that such conditioning can help to explain a growing acceptance of far-Right ideas in Germany.

The obvious flaw in this line of argument is that illiberal regimes are equally fond of modern architecture. In Budapest, Orbán’s reconstruction projects have their counterpoint in the Városliget, the city’s main park, where a new museum district is taking shape. Here we find ultra-contemporary, curvaceous glass and steel structures that would not look out of place among Pritzker Prize finalists. Authoritarian states from Azerbaijan to China, and above all Saudi Arabia, have eagerly commissioned global starchitects to design such monuments to modernity. As Müller himself points out, Modi and Erdoğan have each staked their image on airports, sports stadiums and modern office complexes as much as on temples and mosques.

This raises a further problem for critics of populist design. If that category can encompass both the traditional and the modern, what would a progressive or liberal alternative look like? Put simply, public architecture, and especially monumental buildings, are just not very well suited to conveying ideals like pluralism or openness. They can certainly function according to such principles, but someone has to decide how a building should look, and it can only have one form. If it indulges a popular appetite for heritage, pride, beauty or spectacle, it can be called populist. The only path left for progressive architecture is therefore one of negation, denying aesthetic expectations in the name of being inclusive or “challenging”. That tends to result in something like the Scottish Parliament Building in Holyrood, well regarded by design aficionados but broadly considered a depressing mediocrity.

“If populist design can encompass both the traditional and the modern, what would a progressive or liberal alternative look like?”

Ironically, a liberal architecture becomes even less attainable if you believe that the built environment shapes attitudes and can even radicalise the public. In that case, it doesn’t matter what people think about a building, because it is the building that tells them what to think. Thus, in his own furious denunciation of traditional design as an “appeal to blinkered, quasi-fascist old white men”, the architect Sam Jacob argues that buildings should be “a form of resistance”, seeking to “hard-wire progressive ideas into the fabric of the world”. This outlook simply gives architects a license to enact their own visions in the name of engineering a just society.

This is not to say that public buildings should just reproduce familiar formulas in an endless stream of neoclassical monuments and flashy modern art galleries. We should give architects some freedom in the pursuit of aesthetic excellence, even if that sometimes leads to controversial work. Nor should we ignore the political agendas that are almost always present in the design of public space. But good architecture still has to respond in some way to the needs and desires of society, and in this respect it would be better to learn from the populist approach than to pretend it is mere propaganda.

Though it pains progressives to admit it, there has always been a place for reproduction and pastiche in modern architecture, because modern societies seek a connection with the past. This is as true of contemporary China, where the remains of the country’s pre-Communist heritage have today been painstakingly restored, as it was of the 19th-century Europeans who built structures like the Hungarian Parliament in a medieval Gothic style. The euphoria which greeted the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral last week was another expression of the sanctity that beautiful old buildings can achieve. Nor does this nostalgic tendency announce that a culture is no longer open to change; rather, it is a necessary counterweight to the constant change that modernity entails. Most people are not ideologues; they recognise that old and new can both have their place.