Turning back the clock is proverbially impossible in history, but apparently not in architecture. Witness the Hungarian capital of Budapest, where since 2010 Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz government has been carrying out ambitious renovations. At several symbolic points in the city, architectural changes that took place during the Communist period, from the late-Forties until 1989, are being erased. Beside the Danube, Orbán’s planners have remodelled the neo-Gothic Hungarian Parliament Building into something resembling its original, early-20th century state, a parade of bristling spires and gleaming white stone facades. Across the river stands Castle Hill, the historic seat of power in Budapest, which the Communists repurposed into a museum district. Now the former Royal Palace and its accompanying buildings are being returned to their Habsburg grandeur.
According to their promoters, these projects will restore the city’s shamefully neglected heritage, and no less important, attract tourists. On Castle Hill, for instance, the neoclassical Royal Guard House was entirely demolished during the Seventies, and has now been rebuilt to serve as a modish restaurant and café. But unsurprisingly for the pioneer of “illiberal democracy” in Europe, Orbán’s resurrection of an older Budapest also carries a political message. Besides stripping away the legacy of Communism — Fidesz originated as an anti-Communist movement after all — the changes manifest a nationalist account of Hungarian history.
This account portrays Hungary as a victim of foreign aggression during the 20th century, while also suggesting a partial rehabilitation of Miklós Horthy, the authoritarian conservative who ruled the country as regent between the World Wars. In the Parliament area, Horthy-era monuments have been reproduced, including one that represents Hungary as a man locked in combat with a dragon — a celebration of the “National Martyrs” who fought Bolshevism in 1919. In 2014, a similar memorial was erected in Freedom Square, showing the Archangel Gabriel being savagely attacked by an eagle. This depiction of Hungary’s occupation by the Nazis was widely criticised for eliding the Horthy regime’s own anti-Semitism — it was an ally of Nazi Germany — as well as Hungarian complicity in the Holocaust.
Orbán has stopped short of endorsing a public monument to Horthy, on the grounds that he “collaborated with Hungary’s oppressors”. But those who fear Orbán’s own autocratic ambitions can point to his relocation of the prime ministerial offices from Parliament to Castle Hill, where they now look down on the city from a restored Carmelite monastery. The Hungarian leader’s desire to maintain good relations with Russia has likewise found symbolic expression. The purge of Communist monuments has notably avoided the large Soviet war memorial in Freedom Square, whose protection the Russian government has long demanded. Meanwhile, a statue of Imre Nagy, a leading figure in the 1956 Hungarian uprising that was brutally crushed by Soviet forces, has been moved to a less prominent position in the city.
All of this attests to the complexity of historical symbolism in a city that has fallen under the control of numerous empires, not just German and Soviet but, before that, Ottoman and Habsburg. Against this background, Orbán’s urban schemes represent a narrative balancing act. The reconstruction of grand Gothic, classical and baroque structures evokes not primarily the Horthy era, but an earlier moment when, as a partner in the dual monarchy of Austria-Hungary, Budapest stood as a prestigious European capital. At the same time, reminders of Hungary’s historic vulnerability serve to sustain a nationalist siege mentality.
Yet this politics of architecture and memory also has a wider resonance. As numerous critics have pointed out, there is a trend towards architectural tradition and restoration among populist and reactionary movements. Princeton professor Jan-Werner Müller emphasises the role conservative patrons have played in the reconstruction of Prussian edifices in Germany, most notably Berlin’s Hohenzollern Palace. Elsewhere, Müller compares Orbán’s architectural vision with those of religious populists Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Narendra Modi. Erdoğan has subverted Turkey’s secular design traditions with monumental mosques and Ottoman aesthetics, while in India, Modi has embellished his Hindu nationalist agenda with monuments, temples and the renaming of symbolic places.
Nor has this architectural culture war left the English-speaking world unscathed. In the last days of his first term as president, Donald Trump issued an executive order decreeing that all federal buildings conform to a classical style, only for the Biden administration to rapidly rescind it. Think tanks advising British governments to support more traditional styles, such as Policy Exchange and Create Streets, have been aggressively denounced by progressives in the design world. According to Stephen Sholl, one of the conservative émigré intellectuals who have flocked to Hungary’s state-funded institutes, “traditionalists are the revolutionaries fighting against the entrenched beliefs and notions of modern architecture”.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe