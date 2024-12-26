Even if you haven’t read Robert Musil’s unfinished modernist masterpiece, The Man Without Qualities, you probably agree that it has a great title. If you have read it, I’m sure you agree, because the novel returns obsessively to the theme of how its main character, Ulrich, can’t quite get his act, or, more fundamentally, his personality, together. But I’ve come up with an even better title. I think Musil should have called his novel The Man Without Philosophy.
I acknowledge, in offering this improvement, that over the course of the novel Ulrich explicitly espouses a life-philosophy; moreover, he even fashions his own name for this philosophy, “essayism”. Essayism is a mode of living whose characteristic expression is a stretch of novel and insightful reflection, “explor[ing] a thing from many sides without encompassing it”. The essayist lives a life of thoughtful observations. Ulrich lives that life, and so does Musil, who is much more interested in filling his novel with thoughtful observations than with any of the usual contrivances of plot or character development. Ulrich recoils against being “a definite person in a definite world”, and instead leverages his mind’s bottomless capacity for re-evaluation to emulate the infinite changeability of “a drop of water inside a cloud”. Ulrich describes his relationship to ideas: “they always provoked me to overthrow them and put others in their place.”
For Ulrich, as for Musil, “there was only one question worth thinking about, the question of the right way to live.” Isn’t that, in its very essence, a philosophical project? Yes. But there is good reason, nonetheless, to insist that Ulrich is a man without philosophy, namely, the fact that both Musil and Ulrich insist on it, over and over again. Ulrich acknowledges that in his predicament, “he could have turned only to philosophy” but the problem was that philosophy “held no attraction for him”. Again and again: “he was no philosopher.” He took a “somewhat ironic view of philosophy”, because, decades before the novel opens, he had already given up hope of actually finding the right way to live: “our thoughts cannot be expected to stand at attention indefinitely any more than soldiers on parade in summer; standing too long, they will simply fall down in a faint.” The result is that “he was always being provoked to think about what he was observing, and yet at the same time was burdened with a certain shyness about thinking too hard”.
Thinking hard makes sense if you want answers; it makes less sense if the highest reward you anticipate from your intellectual efforts is surprise. The difference between a philosophical life and an essayistic one is that the former aims at knowledge, while the latter aims at novelty. The characteristic positive response to an essay is: “I hadn’t thought about it that way before”; the essayist’s chief enemy is boredom. Ulrich “always did something other than what he was interested in doing” to ensure his unpredictability, even to himself. The essayist is a responsive, reactive creature, always aware of the standard way of looking at things, and always on the alert for the path of least resistance to some alternative point of view.
In Musil’s telling, the life of an essayist is a tortured one, because it is the life from which philosophy is, not only absent, but, much more specifically, missing. When you look at Ulrich, all you see, at first, is a glib intellectual who smiles at his own clever reflections; but eventually you discern that beside this cheerful and self-confident man there walks, as Musil calls him, “a second Ulrich”. The second Ulrich, “the less visible of the two”, is “searching for a magic formula, a possible handle to grasp, the real mind of the mind, the missing piece,” but he is struck dumb, unable to find any words to express himself. Musil says this man “had his fists clenched in pain and rage”. Ulrich the philosopher is trapped inside Ulrich the essayist.
Musil himself turned down an academic job in philosophy, much to the chagrin of his family, in favour of writing a book of thoughtful observations. The book, and the character of Ulrich, show us what it is like to be a thinker without a quest: perpetually idle in spite of all one’s ceaseless, restless intellectual activity.
I read TMWQ twice twenty or thirty years ago, and always understood Ulrich’s intellectual prostration as a metaphor for the teleological vacuum besetting the Austro-Hungarian empire on the eve of its eclipse. (For the record, I was also a decidedly second rate analytical philosopher, and quit academia the day I got my PhD.)
Bravo RC! Humblebrag of the year. Love it!
The essay by Agnes Callard managed to explain the difference between a life guided by the pursuit of serious self reflection, a moral code by which one might try to live and a life that was “a machine for the relentless devaluation of life.” In that former mode, one might as Callard notes be frightened of what one might find in such a serious pursuit of meaning, or truth and perhaps simply see the whole activity as overwhelming us. But at far as I can tell, she nonetheless comes down on the side of those brave enough to inquire, to seriously question ourselves, even in the face of arriving at some revolting conclusions–a task for which philosophy is uniquely suited. Musil, for all his interest in different experiences really is aptly described “what happens when ideas are forced to do the work to which they would only be suited if you did not remove any possibility of ever wholly encompassing some subject matter”. All in her, her essay takes dead aim at Musil’s glibness and deeply cynical approach to living. Under the description she offers, Musil is unarmed without philosophy–something he considers uesless. Too bad for him.
When I studied Philosophy over 59 years ago I concluded Western Philosophy’s search for truth was doomed to go round in circles and it should be focussed on choice. Since then the choices available to humans have multiplied and their capacity to make them has diminished. It will disappear completely with a reliance on AI in LLMs that mimic the lowest common denominator of the past thoughts of humans. At first aimlessly and then mindlessly.
I thought this was a fascinating piece. Exactly consistent with how the Old Testament describes human nature.