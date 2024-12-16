I asked the bank whether it had been aware that the payments it handled related to Iranian oil, what due diligence checks it had carried out, and whether it had continued to do business with Gialozoglou after his ships were seized. Its spokesman declined to answer, saying “it is our policy” not to comment on specific customer relationships. The bank, he went on, was committed to upholding “all applicable legal and regulatory standards” and had “rigorous compliance frameworks” to ensure all transactions were “monitored”.

Nor is Eurobank Ergasias the only bank involved here. The documents cover several other transactions over the period 2019-23, each worth millions of dollars and involving everything from the lease of a drilling rig to shipments of Iranian oil products from Bandar Abbas. The specifics encompass a complex mix of energy firms and financial institutions: but many are ultimately linked to Kuwait Finance House (KFH), part-owned by the Kuwaiti government and one of the world’s leading Islamic banks. I approached Kuwait Finance House, as well as the other institutions and banks named in the documents, attaching the relevant papers in my emails. None of them replied.

In theory, of course, the Americans have various ways to tackle sanction busters. Beyond seizing the relevant vessels or their cargoes — as they did to those Venezuela-bound ships in 2020 — they can also impose what’s known as “secondary sanctions”. This means slapping sanctions on any firm or individual trading oil with Iran, freezing their assets in the US and fining or charging any American citizen doing business with them.

In theory, again, the rules here are strict: a sanctions expert tells me that merely pricing deals involving Iranian oil in US dollars could make an overseas company or bank “easy prey” if Trump chose to reinstate his “maximum pressure” campaign.

Yet as the documents vividly show, the gap between theory and practice is vast. Quite aside from industry ruses — fake manifests and muddled webs of ownership — International Marine Services has never been subject to US sanctions. Neither has Eurobank Ergasias, something also true of the other entities mentioned in the documents.

Not that the situation is hopeless. In recent months, the Biden administration has tried to prevent Iran from selling black gold. In October, for instance, it sanctioned 10 overseas transport and energy firms, based in countries including the UAE and Liberia. Earlier this month, it placed a further 35 “entities and vessels” on its sanctions list.

Trump, for his part, is again promising to get tough. Sources close to him reportedly say that this time, he plans to “bankrupt Iran as soon as possible”.

Success here could have broad repercussions. The elimination of Hezbollah’s leadership in Lebanon, and the degradation of its military assets by Israeli airstrikes, has already precipitated the fall of Assad in Syria. Without a crucial ally in the region, that leaves the Iranian regime weaker and more vulnerable than it’s been for decades — and this, say British Foreign Office sources, at a time when its internal popularity is at an all-time low. With stakes like these, no wonder Ben Taleblu argues that, had Trump’s maximum pressure strategy been rigorously enforced during the Biden era, the Middle East would not now be embroiled in the wars that started on October 7 last year.

Yet while Republicans are sure to take the Iranian threat more seriously than their Democratic forebears, actually stopping the flow of illicit oil won’t be easy. “This involves more than just consumers,” says Norman Roule, a 35-year CIA veteran and now senior adviser to the campaigning think tank United Against a Nuclear Iran. “It requires clear and stringent standards to ensure international banks aren’t facilitating financial transfers associated with illegal oil sales.”

For that to happen, Roule adds, the US should immediately judge any transaction with Iran as dubious — even as Washington must also push other governments to take their responsibilities seriously. Maximum pressure, it seems, will involve a joint effort.