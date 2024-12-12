PublicSquare, America’s finest anti-woke online marketplace, is spreading the Christmas cheer. It’s been hocking “Right to Bare Arms Christmas Ornaments” and, in the spirit of good will towards men, a kid-sized, ride-on Toyota Land Cruiser in combat colours — as featured in Delta Force Commando II: Priority Red One. This is in addition to an impressive catalogue of body armour, holsters, armour-piercing bullets, ammo cases, cartridge holders, and scopes.
Welcome to America’s parallel economy, which is hell-bent on forcing profit out of MAGA ideology. The term refers to the strictly capitalist side of what promises to be a wild political ride over the next four years — the idea that one must buy, sell, and invest in nothing but the sort of things Donald Trump might buy, sell, and invest in, from proverbial fruit to nuts. Last week, the news that none other than Donald Trump Jr was joining PublicSquare’s board of directors saw the company’s market value soar by 270% within a day.
Two weeks earlier, Omeed Malik, founder and president of venture capital firm 1789 Capital, had appeared on MSN’s Squawk Box. Malik — a former corporate lawyer and Merrill Lynch employee who has also appeared on Showtime’s TV series Billions — declared that his company was dedicated to investing in something called the “EIG” economy, an acronym for “Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Growth”. This, he insisted, “stands totally contrary to ESG”, which is shorthand for Left-wing investment principles that prioritise Environmental, Social, and responsible corporate Governance. In other words, it was time for MAGA diehards to put their money where their mouth is.
In a similar fashion, the American Conservative Values ETF — which is trading as ACVF, with around $100 million in assets under management — has vowed to “stand against woke liberal investments” and implores investors to “take action with your wallet”. Thus Strive Asset Management’s Exxon and Chevron-laden DRLL ETF, now trading on the Bloomberg US Energy Select Index. Thus the burgeoning Azoria Meritocracy ETF, set to begin trading in 2025, a self-proclaimed “S&P 500 fund without the woke shit”.
“It’s time to invest in companies that don’t hate you,” is how Donald Trump Jr summed up PublicSquare’s attitude in a social media post last year. It’s an interesting concept — this nexus of emotion, politics, and money. In his 1,000-page tome Capital and Ideology, the French economist Thomas Piketty argued that history is full of Trumpian “ruptures” that can reshape ideology, and as a result transform patterns of economic activity. During the Biden years, the consumer imperative to buy brands that reflect one’s politics resulted in a tsunami of “woke-washing” that spanned everything from Goldfish snacks to Pedigree dog food and “Woke Coke”. Now, the same is happening on the Right.
It’s certainly not a new idea for Trump, who for the past half-century has sought a global monopoly of eponymous casinos, hotels, office towers, golf clubs, and most recently, a line of cologne that even Jill Biden can’t resist. His trademarked cocktail, the Trumptini (Bacardi, Cointreau, sour mix, and cranberry juice served in a salt-rimmed martini glass, garnished with red Atlantic salmon caviar) is the signature drink of the Trump International Resort in Miami, and the beverage of choice for the would-be parallel economist.
