Let’s talk about Ariana Grande’s body. It’s difficult, not least because Ariana, 31, would rather you didn’t. She released a three-minute TikTok last year addressed to fans who were concerned that she was “too thin”. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter,” she said. “If you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned, whatever it is… We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”
Today, 18 months on, there is more discussion of Grande’s body than ever before, driven by her appearance in the movie Wicked (she plays Galinda) and the associated press junket with her and co-star Cynthia Erivo (who plays Elphaba). She appears to be tinier than ever. The Mail called her “fragile”; the Standard called her (and Ervio) “scarily thin”. A friend took her seven-year-old daughter to see the film. “Mummy,” whispered the girl mid-screening in a tone of awe and amazement. “You can see all the bones in her chest!”
But the sport of publicly commenting on women’s figures was supposed to have died along with all the other vicious excesses of the Noughties media. What we now call body shaming used to be a staple of celebrity journalism — not just the bitchy bloggers, but also in newspapers, supermarket tabloids and glossy magazines. “Cellulite”, “muffin tops”, “cankles” and “thunder thighs” were all among the sins that could place a famous woman in Mail Online’s “sidebar of shame” or Heat magazine’s “hoop of horror” (a red circle with which the magazine highlighted supposed physical flaws).
The content creators justified this on the grounds that they were doing their women readers a favour by undoing the mystique of celebrity perfection. “Don’t get us wrong, we love celebrities, but we don’t put them on a pedestal,” said Heat’s editor Mark Frith in 2004. As the cult of size zero grew, celebrity body shaming grew to encompass the “scary skinny” girls such as the Olsen twins and Nicole Ritchie, whose skeletal frames became a matter of prurient concern. The sincerity of that concern can be judged from the fact that it was routinely expressed in the phrase: “She needs a sandwich.”
The ultimate body shaming concern troll came in 2014, when the ostensibly feminist website Jezebel offered a $10,000 bounty for the unretouched originals of a Lena Dunham shoot for Vogue. “Dunham embraces her appearance as that of a real woman; she’s as body positive as they come,” explained Jezebel. “But that’s not really Vogue’s thing, is it? … It doesn’t matter if any woman, including Lena, thinks she’s fine the way she is. Vogue will find something to fix.” In other words, Jezebel was performing a public service by rooting out photographs of Lena Dunham looking imperfect.
But the language it used was only a sidestep away from the oldest excuse in the book when it came to violating famous women’s boundaries. She wants to be looked at, ergo we have a right to look at everything. It’s just that, in this case, it came veiled in the rising language of “body positivity”: Dunham owed this to her audience. It seemed obvious, though, that Jezebel’s true interest in the originals was the hope that Dunham would look terrible, and that a lot of people would click through to see the full horror.