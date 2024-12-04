With Syrian rebels storming Aleppo, reigniting a civil war widely presumed to be over, Donald Trump’s appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence is more controversial than ever. Rumours are swirling that the outspoken Gabbard is incapable of handling the ultra top-secret, life-and-death importance of the National Intelligence file. Some have suggested that Trump’s appointee is overly sympathetic to Moscow, citing her strident declarations over a decade that unerringly seem to toe the Kremlin line on foreign policy or the news that Gabbard was on an official US travel watchlist. Others have, without providing any evidence, labelled her a Russian agent.
Certainly, Gabbard seems to express support for America’s chief adversary. When Russia entered the war against Syria in 2015, Gabbard welcomed Vladimir Putin’s move to, as she saw it, bomb Al-Qaeda where Barack Obama would not. The then-congresswoman seemed to slavishly parrot the Kremlin’s lines that Moscow’s war in Syria was a purely anti-terrorist operation and that any evidence civilians were being harmed was a fake or Western “provocation” — claims that the Kremlin continues to make today. Subsequently, she attempted to introduce legislation in Congress to support whistleblowers — or traitors advancing Russian interests, depending on one’s point of view — like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Gabbard’s claims about Russian foreign policy have been even more pointed. She has blamed Joe Biden and Nato for the invasion, accusing them of ignoring “Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of Nato”. This claim has been one of Putin’s favourite lines, trotted out whenever Moscow’s bellicose behaviour in the space of the former Soviet Union has needed a flimsy justification over the past 25 years.
Naturally, Gabbard has become the subject of bipartisan opprobrium. Her unfounded assertion that Joe Biden’s government was covertly funding a series of secret biolabs stuffed with deadly pathogens in Ukraine and around the world led Mitt Romney to warn that her “treasonous lies may well cost lives”. One Democrat congresswoman received news of Gabbard’s proposed new role as intelligence chief in a similar vein: “There’s no question I call someone like her a Russian asset.” Even Trump supporter Nikki Haley was critical.
The accusations levelled against Gabbard are fuel for fiery Russian propaganda networks, which have in recent weeks been cock-a-hoop over news of Trump’s plan. State media channels have been quick to remind their audiences of Gabbard’s apparent support for some of Russia’s more outré claims. The Telegram channel of Vladimir Solovyev, Russian TV’s loudmouth propaganda ringmaster, showed clips of Western media coverage that discussed how Americans were questioning Gabbard’s allegiances. The channel, which has 1.3 million subscribers, then posted a series of images of Gabbard, plastering the congresswoman’s “friendly” words about Ukraine, Russia, and the potential for peace over each image. A series of warm profiles have hailed Trump’s pick, which has the FBI and CIA “trembling”.
However, much of this cheery Russian propaganda is laced with irony. In the Kremlin’s narrative, Ukraine seems comically incapable of deciding whether or not Gabbard is a Russian agent. Gabbard is as much an object of mockery as a source of pride: a sign that Russia’s control over the Western information space is so complete that Americans will spend more time arguing over Gabbard’s allegiance than countering Russia’s very real threats against their homeland. The more that Gabbard becomes a central figure in Donald Trump’s pantomime, the more the Russian propaganda apparatus will use her to divide and inflame opinions abroad.
…what I Garner from this article is that Ian is Poles apart from specific long term interests of the USA.
She was wrong about the biolabs – the ones Fauci and co were funding were in China. Aside from that, a healthy scepticism regarding the mainstream American policy establishment’s positions regarding geopolitics seems to be the main sin here.
Support for Assange and Snowden and free speech in general. That’s another plus with me.
Oh, and if she was a Russian mole/fellow traveller etc. it’s hardly likely she’d openly support Russian nostrums.
And finally, are we really going to go through this Russians-are-controlling-us/him/her nonsense again, after all the BS with Trump during his first presidency?