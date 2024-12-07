Who, save for the most embittered cynic or those who ritually deprecate Western culture, could do anything other than raise a cap, beret or biretta, metaphorical or real, to those who have rebuilt Notre-Dame? Who is unable to salute the ingenuity and skill of engineers and craft workers who have resurrected it? We might even give praise to the politicians, Emmanuel Macron first among them, his very name meaning “God is with us”.
This weekend witnesses a re-opening ceremony and a concert attended by heads of states as well as by the US president-elect Donald Trump — if not by the Pope who believes his presence might be a distraction. On Sunday, there will be a celebratory mass. Accompanied by TV cameras, Macron has already walked through and up the renovated cathedral. Addressing some 1,300 craft workers he said: “The shock of the reopening will be as great as that of the fire.”
It is hard to disagree. In the words of the late Kenneth Clark — “Lord Clark of Civilisation” — Notre-Dame is “not perhaps the most lovable of cathedrals”, yet its scale and geometric rigour, its long and dramatic history, and its sheer presence on the Île de la Cité have made it a magnet for countless millions of people of whatever faith or none from around the world. For Parisians, and the French at large, the cathedral fire was nothing less than a national tragedy. Notre-Dame is a symbol of the city, an architectural and ecclesiastical patroness for the country even.
And yet, watching videos and studying photographs of the interior of the restored building, it seems as if hundreds of years of history have been somehow disinfected and washed away. Notre-Dame nouvelle seems so very shiny, so antiseptically bright, especially with its glistering procession of gilded electric chandeliers. Strangely, given the construction of its great nave began almost 850 years ago, it appears all but brand new. Those scrubbed walls and vaults. That gleaming floor. Those vibrant colours: reds and lapis lazuli blues.
While unsettling, this sense of the revamped Notre-Dame being more of a grand civic hall than a place of worship makes a certain sense. Since the French Revolution, the state has pretty much owned Notre-Dame, lock, stock and spire. Its fortunes and its appearance have oscillated with the swings of the political pendulum.
In 1793, Catholic worship in Paris was banned. The philosophical reasoning had been long in the making. “Every sensible man, every honourable man, must hold the Christian religion in horror,” declared Voltaire. “Man will never be free until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest,” railed Denis Diderot. These writers died before the storming of the Bastille and the ministrations of Madame Guillotine in the Place de la Révolution, yet their influence on the course of late 18th-century French politics and culture was profound.
