Is the Tradwife just a kink? Don't underestimate the happy housewife's power

That dress. Credit: Sundress.co/Evie

December 30, 2024   7 mins

Picture this. Christmas morning — my many, many rosy-cheeked children barge into the bedroom. Me and my strapping, hairy husband Brick are a bit bleary-eyed, but no matter. He can lie in. I float downstairs: around the locally felled, artisan-bauble-bedecked fir, gifts abound. I snap away at the scene for my Insta. Hashtag homemade; hashtag trad. But what’s that? Tucked away in the corner, I spy a poorly wrapped present. (Didn’t you get the memo, Brick? We’re doing gingham cloth this year.) I unwrap it gingerly, and oh sweet Jesus! It’s the Evie Magazine Raw Milkmaid Dress! “Designed in the French countryside and inspired by the hardworking dairymaids of 17th-century Europe,” the label reads. It’s handmade from “100% feminine energy” and Brick has opted for “milky white”, for that raw milkmaid realness.

By now, he has lumbered downstairs. He glances at the bundle of cream cotton, and then back up at me, a satyr-like glint in his eye. And it dawns on me: Brick did not stumble upon this dress by chance. It will have popped up on his feed alongside all those other busty farmgirls and “dream wives” he slobbers over. I inspect the neckline — yep, dangerously, immodestly low. I slip it on nevertheless, and spend the rest of the day stuffing turkeys, wrangling babies and candying yams, all while dressed as an early modern pastoral-parody wench with a heaving bosom. My Brick is in heaven…

This, I like to imagine, was Christmas for the legions of aspiring “tradwives” across the world, the dress topping all their wish lists. Evie Magazine, a Cosmopolitan for conservative babes, which specialises in articles such as “The four levels of manliness” and “15 practical ways to love your husband”, also flogs a clothing range to apparel the ideal white-bread woman. The bestselling dress has been ridiculed for its overt sexiness; its flimsy, transparent bodice has inadvertently revealed the fetish vibe that always lurked within the tradwife trend — an aesthetic which, it transpires, is just as much about male titillation as it is about “feminine energy”.

The “traditional-wife” lifestyle has recently become a cultural juggernaut. Born of the reactionary idea that women must stay at home to care for children and the household, it teenaged into an aspirational trend which involved everything the dream Fifties stay-at-home mum did plus a soupçon of farmgirl hardiness (the most viral tradwives are those who run homesteads, muddy, ruddy and graceful). In 2024, she came of age, with Mormon model Nara Smith becoming one of TikTok’s top influencers by baking in exquisite ballgowns, baby perennially on the hip. Hannah Neeleman (or “Ballerina Farm” on Instagram), then broke the internet in July. An article in The Sunday Times profiling this “queen of the tradwives” crystallised the fantasy. It kept X busy for at least two weeks, as commentators argued over whether the newspaper had unfairly implied that Neeleman was oppressed. For part of the fascination these women hold is the conviction that beneath their mild and milky exterior, torment and frustration must surely lurk. As a result, the article focused heavily on Neeleman’s pre-trad career as a ballerina at Juilliard; look what you could have been, the piece seemed to say — and you packed it all in… for this? Feminists have, after all, been trained by Betty Draper, Mrs Robinson and the Stepford wives to spy the Prozac-popping crackpot beneath the painted-on smile; exposing the tradwife’s purgatorial “real life” has become a favourite pastime of internet curtain-twitchers — not out of concern, but prurience.

But speculation that these influencers are trapped by male fantasies is all part of the grift: it is no coincidence that Neeleman wore the infamous milkmaid dress on the cover of Evie last month, with the headline “The New American Dream”. Flirting with the aesthetics of Simone de Beauvoir’s archetypal housewife — a woman condemned to “immanence”, a passive and internal state of drudgery — is a deliberate provocation by influencers like Neeleman: dressing like a milkmaid transfigures the common-or-garden microcelebrity into both a sex symbol and a challenge to modern feminism. This is the secret to their success.

Inevitably, then, pulling off the “homesteader” vibe has become the focus of a multimillion-dollar industry, with blogs and books springing up left, right and centre — well, mostly on the Right. But the guides betray an irony of this trend: the real tradwives aren’t just about frilly dresses — there is a serious and sober set of moral values at the core of trad ideology, one shot through with puritanical and paranoid beliefs about the state, Big Pharma, the food industry and so on interfering with the closed, controlled unit of the family. This, after all, is why Nara Smith spends four hours making her kids cinnamon-toast-crunch cereal from scratch. Being this evangelical takes dedication. So the delusion that young mums can dip into this aesthetic without engaging with the conservatism at its foundations is worth a lot of money.

There’s a reason that the tradwife’s appeal has endured — it has, let’s remember, been a trend for a decade or more. It’s partly because the media adores the whiff of oppression that clings to her, hence the Ballerina Farm hysteria. She is also an ideal foil for feminism — beautiful, natural and meek, she is everything conservative men love, and everything radfems hate: perfectly poised for virality. And that’s because her role as a lifestyle guru means that her actual values — though generally Mormon, conservative and modest — are mysterious and therefore intriguing. Her fans are not looking for direct precepts; being told that abortion is wrong, or that premarital sex makes you worthless, would not be appealing. Instead, they want to cosplay a nebulously traditional woman by baking rye bread in a long dress.

So, fans see what they want to see. But are tradwives really oppressed? Must we save them? I would contend that the ambient conservatism of this movement does not necessarily condemn its adherents to servitude. Women, progressive or otherwise, have long found untold and unexpected influence within conservative movements. In the 19th century, American suffragists like Frances Willard led the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, a huge organisation which successfully infiltrated the male political sphere (and ultimately met its aim of introducing prohibition). In Britain, the Women’s Institute has always epitomised “soft power”; an organisation ostensibly centred around jam and Jerusalem was, in between knocking out doilies, raising awareness of HIV and AIDS alongside the Terrence Higgins Trust in the mid-Eighties, at a time when Margaret Thatcher opposed such leaflets out of fear they would see children “read and learn of practices they never knew about”. In 2000, the WI prevailed again when it embarrassed Tony Blair with a slow hand-clap at its Triennial General Meeting. On the surface, groups like the WI are anathema to forward-looking feminism — but this snobbery ignores the transformative power of such movements, twee as they might seem.

Take the first-ever meeting of the Smisby Women’s Institute in Derbyshire, in 1935. According to its website, it involved an inspection of “rugs, basketry, embroidery, leatherwork etc” and a “very enjoyable… social half-hour playing the game ‘Do you like your neighbour’”. Quaint — but beneath the surface, an unexpected ferocity. Jane Robinson, in her history of the WI, says it “made friends of strangers, confident speakers of the shy, and skilled craftswomen of haphazard amateurs”. Feminism’s aesthetic distaste for the trappings of domesticity tends to underestimate the value of such groups. The image of the smiling housewife is a superficial fantasy which ignores the practical magic of the much-mocked knitting circle — and besides, this fantasy itself is nothing new. Many such phantasms of cheerful submission have sprung up in response to periods of fraught liberation in the past, as the Fifties housewife hoovered up the trouser-wearing home-front girl of the Forties. These fantasies are a response to the naturally creaky way progress tends to settle; Sian Norris nailed the lure of the kitchen worktop when she wrote that trad lifestyles tell women “they can give up the stresses and strains of progressive, modern society … and instead be worshipped and adored as the sacred womb”. In this fantasy, we can escape the grind of the 9 to 5 and be “applauded, adored, and revered” simply for existing. We cannot blame some women, who perhaps do not like their jobs and feel let down by our bleak modern dating culture, for yearning for simplicity. Even less should we patronise them. To use a trad-approved metaphor, it’ll all come out in the wash.

“We cannot blame some women, who perhaps do not like their jobs and feel let down by our bleak modern dating culture, for yearning for simplicity.”

With Trump back, then, this is truly the tradwife’s time to shine. Having packed out the Supreme Court with traditionalist nominations to overturn Roe v Wade in 2022, courted the anti-abortion Project 2025 and run a successful campaign spotlighting “model American families” (thank you JD Vance), the president-elect has made sure family values are back in fashion. The stage is set, as we enter 2025, for tradwife to become an “empowering” new forum. She could pivot away from pornified wenchery into a positive, collective movement, something the WI has been doing for more than a century. Though we feminists might scoff, there are things — hardiness, self-sufficiency, skill — to be learned from these women. And if we take a look at those much-mocked stay-at-home-mums who are riding the nu-Norman Rockwell wave, many of them are so successful they are out-earning their “provider” husbands.

But the danger for our modern milkmaids is the contempt in which the progressive media holds them — the obsession with their oppression, which risks driving them straight into the clutches of far-Right male fantasists. And for these men, it is a useful shortcut to subjugation. Of this route, Lauren Southern should be a cautionary tale.

We cannot, though, blame men in general for fantasising about big-breasted mummy/maiden figures; it is, after all, a way of managing anxiety about women being in positions of power: let’s remember Tony Soprano dreaming of a tender, linen-clad young mother on a breezy Sicilian afternoon, a counterpoint to his fraught relationship with the high-powered, sexy and unattainable therapist Melfi. Such wank bank material is not, in itself, noxious. The danger is that the courting of objectifying, porn-saturated and misogynistic daydreams risks trapping beleaguered mums in tight dresses and kitchens.

It’s the internet, then, and its tendency to sexualise anything on contact which means that, as with that boobalicious milkmaid dress, trad aesthetics are now at a crossroads between hardy, homespun femininity and the epitome of the sex object. To my fellow feminists, though, I’d propose that there’s nothing wrong with the former; as the new year arrives, the tradwife may, as in the conservative women’s movements that came before her, find herself in a position of great political sway. Let women embroider, for god’s sake, and dote on their hirsute husbands if they want to (in my case, dear old Brick would be getting served not homemade bread but divorce papers) — but the tradwife might well use her mettle, and increasing milky sway, to take a seat at the meticulously laid table in 2025. We should take her seriously. A feminism on the skids is one which clings to snobbery about ribbons and pinafores, and sneers at domesticity. Underestimate this happy housewife at your peril.

Poppy Sowerby is an UnHerd columnist

poppy_sowerby
Evan Heneghan
Evan Heneghan
8 hours ago

Oh look it’s another Unherd article about feminism! I’m going to go out on a limb here Poppy and guess you haven’t got a family and children, and therefore would really not be qualified to be talking about these women’s obvious motivations.

Having children in the modern world is very hard work; we’re more isolated and alone than previous generations and because of the costs of living, many women are expected to be a mother and a full time worker and it’s incredibly hard to make it all work.

For many women, having children is one of their main life goals. Getting oneself into a position where the financial pressure is eased enough to allow a woman to be a full time mother should obviously be aspirational for many of these women.

My wife stayed at home with our children and I am incredibly grateful to her for all the hard work and sacrifice she has put into raising our children with me. Similarly, I’m confident she’s grateful to me for having been able to offer her the possibility financially and for all the hard work I’ve put in beside her. There’s no kink involved Poppy, just the realities of the real world, something I suspect you’ve been largely insulated from.

John Murray
John Murray
7 hours ago

Women finding ways to annoy the crap out of other women by apparently doing better woman-ing than they are, while looking fabulous and dating a hotter guy, is never going to go out of fashion. Sometimes they’re the girlboss, sometimes they’re the tradwife, there is always going to be some damn thing.

David Morley
David Morley
1 hour ago

Very entertaining piece.

In so far as this is a “fetish”, is it not a female rather than a male one? Those trad wives who enjoy playing dress up (and it’s not all of them) seem to do it for their own pleasure rather than that of their husbands. It’s their “thing”.

And, in general, isn’t the movement largely female led? Men are doubtless enjoying their wives playing a submissive role (where they really are, and where they can afford a stay at home mum) but one feels that they are actually along for the ride rather than leading things.

Billy Bob
Billy Bob
2 hours ago

All the online b***ocks is just cosplay. There are no doubt some housewives who are happy with their lot (and a good few that also hate it) but let’s be honest it’s a lifestyle that’s unobtainable for most young families. Most can barely afford to get by with two full incomes, let alone on a single one.
I’d imagine the tradwife wouldn’t be as much fun if the husband earns a bog standard wage and you can’t afford to go out for endless coffees or buy all the fancy ingredients to bake pretentious snacks

David McKee
David McKee
8 hours ago

This is a balanced piece, which describes a very American trend. A recent play looked at this in a critical but sympathetic way: “Home, I’m Darling” by Laura Wade (2018).

Ultimately, the matter will be decided by economics. If hubby is loaded, you’re in with a shout. If not (the vast majority), forget it. Even so, elements might catch on. A revitalised Women’s Institute would be an unalloyed good for modern society.

Paul MacDonnell
Paul MacDonnell
4 hours ago

Good article. Though if anyone wants to spearhead a campaign against the unthinking use of the word “reactionary” then count me in.

Josef Švejk
Josef Švejk
4 hours ago

Good one Poppy. No comment from me nor Brick in all likelihood. We will enjoy our fantasies while we can.

