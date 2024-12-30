Picture this. Christmas morning — my many, many rosy-cheeked children barge into the bedroom. Me and my strapping, hairy husband Brick are a bit bleary-eyed, but no matter. He can lie in. I float downstairs: around the locally felled, artisan-bauble-bedecked fir, gifts abound. I snap away at the scene for my Insta. Hashtag homemade; hashtag trad. But what’s that? Tucked away in the corner, I spy a poorly wrapped present. (Didn’t you get the memo, Brick? We’re doing gingham cloth this year.) I unwrap it gingerly, and oh sweet Jesus! It’s the Evie Magazine Raw Milkmaid Dress! “Designed in the French countryside and inspired by the hardworking dairymaids of 17th-century Europe,” the label reads. It’s handmade from “100% feminine energy” and Brick has opted for “milky white”, for that raw milkmaid realness.
By now, he has lumbered downstairs. He glances at the bundle of cream cotton, and then back up at me, a satyr-like glint in his eye. And it dawns on me: Brick did not stumble upon this dress by chance. It will have popped up on his feed alongside all those other busty farmgirls and “dream wives” he slobbers over. I inspect the neckline — yep, dangerously, immodestly low. I slip it on nevertheless, and spend the rest of the day stuffing turkeys, wrangling babies and candying yams, all while dressed as an early modern pastoral-parody wench with a heaving bosom. My Brick is in heaven…
This, I like to imagine, was Christmas for the legions of aspiring “tradwives” across the world, the dress topping all their wish lists. Evie Magazine, a Cosmopolitan for conservative babes, which specialises in articles such as “The four levels of manliness” and “15 practical ways to love your husband”, also flogs a clothing range to apparel the ideal white-bread woman. The bestselling dress has been ridiculed for its overt sexiness; its flimsy, transparent bodice has inadvertently revealed the fetish vibe that always lurked within the tradwife trend — an aesthetic which, it transpires, is just as much about male titillation as it is about “feminine energy”.
The “traditional-wife” lifestyle has recently become a cultural juggernaut. Born of the reactionary idea that women must stay at home to care for children and the household, it teenaged into an aspirational trend which involved everything the dream Fifties stay-at-home mum did plus a soupçon of farmgirl hardiness (the most viral tradwives are those who run homesteads, muddy, ruddy and graceful). In 2024, she came of age, with Mormon model Nara Smith becoming one of TikTok’s top influencers by baking in exquisite ballgowns, baby perennially on the hip. Hannah Neeleman (or “Ballerina Farm” on Instagram), then broke the internet in July. An article in The Sunday Times profiling this “queen of the tradwives” crystallised the fantasy. It kept X busy for at least two weeks, as commentators argued over whether the newspaper had unfairly implied that Neeleman was oppressed. For part of the fascination these women hold is the conviction that beneath their mild and milky exterior, torment and frustration must surely lurk. As a result, the article focused heavily on Neeleman’s pre-trad career as a ballerina at Juilliard; look what you could have been, the piece seemed to say — and you packed it all in… for this? Feminists have, after all, been trained by Betty Draper, Mrs Robinson and the Stepford wives to spy the Prozac-popping crackpot beneath the painted-on smile; exposing the tradwife’s purgatorial “real life” has become a favourite pastime of internet curtain-twitchers — not out of concern, but prurience.
But speculation that these influencers are trapped by male fantasies is all part of the grift: it is no coincidence that Neeleman wore the infamous milkmaid dress on the cover of Evie last month, with the headline “The New American Dream”. Flirting with the aesthetics of Simone de Beauvoir’s archetypal housewife — a woman condemned to “immanence”, a passive and internal state of drudgery — is a deliberate provocation by influencers like Neeleman: dressing like a milkmaid transfigures the common-or-garden microcelebrity into both a sex symbol and a challenge to modern feminism. This is the secret to their success.
Inevitably, then, pulling off the “homesteader” vibe has become the focus of a multimillion-dollar industry, with blogs and books springing up left, right and centre — well, mostly on the Right. But the guides betray an irony of this trend: the real tradwives aren’t just about frilly dresses — there is a serious and sober set of moral values at the core of trad ideology, one shot through with puritanical and paranoid beliefs about the state, Big Pharma, the food industry and so on interfering with the closed, controlled unit of the family. This, after all, is why Nara Smith spends four hours making her kids cinnamon-toast-crunch cereal from scratch. Being this evangelical takes dedication. So the delusion that young mums can dip into this aesthetic without engaging with the conservatism at its foundations is worth a lot of money.
Oh look it’s another Unherd article about feminism! I’m going to go out on a limb here Poppy and guess you haven’t got a family and children, and therefore would really not be qualified to be talking about these women’s obvious motivations.
Having children in the modern world is very hard work; we’re more isolated and alone than previous generations and because of the costs of living, many women are expected to be a mother and a full time worker and it’s incredibly hard to make it all work.
For many women, having children is one of their main life goals. Getting oneself into a position where the financial pressure is eased enough to allow a woman to be a full time mother should obviously be aspirational for many of these women.
My wife stayed at home with our children and I am incredibly grateful to her for all the hard work and sacrifice she has put into raising our children with me. Similarly, I’m confident she’s grateful to me for having been able to offer her the possibility financially and for all the hard work I’ve put in beside her. There’s no kink involved Poppy, just the realities of the real world, something I suspect you’ve been largely insulated from.
Women finding ways to annoy the crap out of other women by apparently doing better woman-ing than they are, while looking fabulous and dating a hotter guy, is never going to go out of fashion. Sometimes they’re the girlboss, sometimes they’re the tradwife, there is always going to be some damn thing.
Very entertaining piece.
In so far as this is a “fetish”, is it not a female rather than a male one? Those trad wives who enjoy playing dress up (and it’s not all of them) seem to do it for their own pleasure rather than that of their husbands. It’s their “thing”.
And, in general, isn’t the movement largely female led? Men are doubtless enjoying their wives playing a submissive role (where they really are, and where they can afford a stay at home mum) but one feels that they are actually along for the ride rather than leading things.
All the online b***ocks is just cosplay. There are no doubt some housewives who are happy with their lot (and a good few that also hate it) but let’s be honest it’s a lifestyle that’s unobtainable for most young families. Most can barely afford to get by with two full incomes, let alone on a single one.
I’d imagine the tradwife wouldn’t be as much fun if the husband earns a bog standard wage and you can’t afford to go out for endless coffees or buy all the fancy ingredients to bake pretentious snacks
This is a balanced piece, which describes a very American trend. A recent play looked at this in a critical but sympathetic way: “Home, I’m Darling” by Laura Wade (2018).
Ultimately, the matter will be decided by economics. If hubby is loaded, you’re in with a shout. If not (the vast majority), forget it. Even so, elements might catch on. A revitalised Women’s Institute would be an unalloyed good for modern society.
Good article. Though if anyone wants to spearhead a campaign against the unthinking use of the word “reactionary” then count me in.
Good one Poppy. No comment from me nor Brick in all likelihood. We will enjoy our fantasies while we can.