I go to the algorithm the way I imagine some of my ancestors went to church. I go for company. I go because everyone is already there. I go for conversation, or, on days when I want to sit alone, a facsimile of it. I go to be told how to live better, how to think about current events, and what I should desire.
Lately the algorithm has bored me. I walk in feeling as if I already know the sermon I am about to hear. People are getting engaged, often in fields. They are going to Mexico City and Reykjavík. They are making cocktails, having babies. I visit the algorithm curious about how other people enact their lives, but by now I know it will not teach me happiness. It will only tug my gaze toward sea-moss eye cream and Spanish boots.
And still I go, expecting revelation. The other day I drank a whole coffee while parsing the sudden break up of a couple whose relationship I had thought was rock-solid. Scrolling through their past photos, I searched for crumbs of discontent. How long had they been on the rocks? Did he leave, or did she? And wasn’t it obvious why I needed to know? I had to inoculate myself with their unhappiness. I did not want the same thing to happen to me.
If the Church is a place to revere God, the algorithm is a place to glimpse what, culturally, has replaced Him. With the secularisation of love in the 19th century, “love of God was replaced by love for a specific human being as the most exalting experience of life,” writes biographer and literary critic Phyllis Rose. That explains why the algorithm seems most impressed by photos of romantic partnership, and why reality dating shows consistently top television-viewing charts. We primates thrive in a state of devotion. It is a seductive social myth: that our problems will be solved if we just commit to the right being. The soulmate becomes the silver-bullet for our modern ails. But if religious love is challenged by its ethereality, romantic love is challenged by the corporeal reality of coexistence.
I began reading Rose’s group biography, Parallel Lives: Five Victorian Marriages (1983), in August. I had decided to spend the month offline, eating stone fruit and preparing my house for my boyfriend to move in. In a recent Granta interview, headlined “A Good First Marriage is Luck”, Rose said she hoped Parallel Lives might help young people “make th[e] transition” from being individuals to being part of a couple. Wary of self-help, I liked the idea of learning by osmosis.
Parallel Lives is a group biography of five renowned Victorian partnerships, from John Ruskin’s to John Stuart Mill’s. Whether unspooling the creative nourishment of George Eliot’s relationship or the maddening infidelity of Charles Dickens, Rose parses the romantic dynamics of each couple with empathic curiosity. In considering the couple as the smallest political unit, Parallel Lives not only gives us permission to peer, it normalises the impulse. As Rose writes in her introduction: “Gossip may be the beginning of moral inquiry… We are desperate for information about how other people live because we want to know how to live ourselves, yet we are taught to see this desire as an illegitimate form of prying.” I thought of an ex — richer and older than I, with a philosophy degree — who once shamed me for talking about “people, not ideas”. Yet Rose incisively proves that one cannot be peeled from the other. Every relationship becomes a core sample for wider social dynamics — of gender, class, age, beauty, ambition — that shape who we are together, not only in the Victorian era, but today.