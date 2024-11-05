Journalists have now spent nearly a decade haunting the farms and taverns of rural America, trying to understand why millions of decent heartlanders voted for Trump. It’s a romantic story, casting the underdogs against elites, and explaining how America’s forgotten middle found hope in an uncouth New York billionaire. But understanding these voters and empathising with them are very different things. Democrats are not recovering their losses and Republicans are still making inroads. In Wisconsin, for instance, one Republican strategist told me early results actually show Trump gaining in small towns and farmsteads.
Yet if the fields and forests seem lost to liberal America — even as the cities reliably vote blue from Portland to Albuquerque — the one battleground left is what’s there in the middle. I mean the suburbs: the strip malls and drive-thrus where 43% of Americans live. They’re certainly less appealing to the media’s collective imagination than the woods of Michigan or Virginia’s mountain communities. But if they’re more Starbucks than dairy farms, the election is set to be decided here, with activists battling across gender and political affiliation to stumble over the line.
The easiest way to understand the political power of the suburbs is through demography. Consider the statistics. According to Pew, 46 million Americans live in rural countries, while 98 million live in “urban core” areas. Yet both of these pale compared to the suburbs — home to some 175 million people. To put it differently, then, the suburbs are simply a bigger slice of the electoral pie, and have the heft to make or break presidential campaigns.
Just as important, the electorate of swing states tend to be concentrated in the suburbs of big cities. There are plenty of examples here, from Raleigh (North Carolina) and Detroit (Michigan) and Atlanta (Georgia). Or else there’s my native Wisconsin. Outside Milwaukee sit the three suburban counties of Washington, Ozaukee, and Waukesha — together known as “WOW” — and which are home to over 600,000 Wisconsinites or roughly 10% of Wisconsin’s population. Philadelphia, for its part, has its own version of the WOW phenomenon, where its four so-called “collar” counties are among the richest and most educated in the state, and indeed boast more people than Philly and Pittsburgh combined.
Beyond the raw population figures, the suburbs matter because of how residents vote. Unlike both their rural and urban cousins, voters in the suburban mass are split basically down the middle between the two parties. And if that makes them worth courting whatever your politics, that’s equally clear from recent electoral cycles. Traditionally, Wisconsin’s WOW counties have been Republican stalwarts. In the Trump era, though, the GOP is winning those areas with eroding margins — meaning falling numbers in the suburbs hit the Republican haul statewide. “As always, Trump’s personally still not strong in the ‘burbs themselves,” a GOP strategist in Wisconsin tells me, “but his appeal in exurban areas remains strong, and he is really gaining rural and small town votes still.” As for the Democrats, they add, the party is “holding strong” in urban areas like Milwaukee and Madison, even as they’re also gaining ground in more suburban areas.
Over in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 was partly the function of his popularity in those Philly collar counties, and indeed corrected for his underperformance in the City of Brotherly Love itself. It helped that Biden was both a native Pennsylvanian with blue collar fluency and a change candidate running against the pandemic economy. Yet if Harris is in a relatively less comfortable position — running as the sitting vice president and amid dissatisfaction over both the economy and the border — the consequences of Covid may actually help her in suburbs further south.
