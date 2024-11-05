In North Carolina, for instance, the pandemic has led many Left-leaning voters to escape their small urban apartments and settle in the suburbs of towns like Charlotte or Greensboro, a phenomenon which may have permanently altered the electorate. As analysis by Bloomberg found, those counties that have seen the “highest population growth shifted toward Democrats between 2016 and 2020 — including many suburban counties that voted for Donald Trump in the last election”.

“Similar shifts are playing out in Arizona, Georgia and other key battlegrounds for next week’s race,” Bloomberg added. “It’s a continuation of a trend from 2020, when the suburbs decided the election.” Certainly, it’s something Parker Short has noticed too. “I have seen this shift in the suburbs firsthand”, explains the president of the Georgia Young Democrats, who grew up in Dunwoody, an affluent suburb of Atlanta named after a Confederate officer. “Since 2016, my town has gone from having all Republican local elected officials to all Democrats.”

As that reference to 2016 implies, one important factor here involves the distaste many suburbanites feel for Trump’s more vulgar tendencies. That’s especially true in Georgia: Short says that the Atlanta suburbs largely turned blue after Trump rejected the 2020 election results, and attacked local GOP officials. That’s echoed by anecdotal evidence too. “While I was in line to vote,” Short says, “an older white couple behind me confided in me that they were voting for Kamala Harris, and were lifelong Republicans.”

And if that explains why Harris has relentlessly campaigned on a platform of “democracy” — using Republican stalwarts like Liz Cheney to convince erstwhile conservatives to go blue for the good of the republic — it’s a similar story at the local level. In Stafford County on Saturday, amid Virginia’s sprawling suburbs, a three-hour line snaked around the sidewalk at one polling place. It was the last day to vote early and Democrats had dispatched the wives of Senator Tim Kaine and Eugene Vindman to work the line. That latter choice is telling: apart from being a candidate for the House of Representatives, Eugene Vindman is also the twin brother of Alexander, who became a liberal darling after testifying against Trump during his first impeachment. As Vindman’s wife told voters: “What he really stands for is service.”

Beyond an abstract commitment to the Constitution, meanwhile, Harris’s focus on Trump’s supposed threat to the rule of law matters for more pragmatic reasons too — especially when it comes to suburban America. To quote one Democratic strategist, the party really needs to “persuade ‘traditional/establishment’ Republican voters writ large, and that is really more about improving the margin with college-educated voters, many of whom are suburban women, because not only is [Harris] losing non-college-educated voters by huge margins, but she’s also not doing as well with traditionally democratic groups like young people and people of colour”.

Together with internal migration and disgust at Trump, though, there’s also a third factor that could turn the suburbs blue: gender. As Short points out, indeed, one of the most striking trends in his native Atlanta is how suburban women are moving towards the Democrats. Nor is this particularly hard to understand. Quite aside from Trump’s own dubious behaviour towards women, there’s also the question of abortion. With the Dobbs case no longer guaranteeing the abortion access nationwide, and fierce legal battles over the issue underway in states like Georgia, it’s little wonder that Short suggests it’ll “drive tens of thousands” of women to the polls — though he believes many likely voted blue already.