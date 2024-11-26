Hailey’s older brother, Cardell Watkins, doesn’t particularly like Trump. But when he heard Trump speaking in 2016 about how bleak conditions were for black Americans under Democratic governance, his ears pricked up. “You’re living in poverty,” Trump riffed. “Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed.” The speech touched a nerve.

Watkins, 62, has been a longshoreman for two decades. He currently works at the Port of Oakland. We, longshoremen, he said, “work ourselves to death”. The average longshoreman retires at about 70 years old, he said, and only lives to the age of 73 or 74. His granddaughter is a longshoreman, too. He’s constantly telling her to get out and go to school.

That said, as a union worker, Watkins has done well for himself. He’s been making about $150,000 a year for the better part of the last decade, with only a high-school diploma. He moved out of Oakland and now lives in Fairfield, a Bay Area suburb. “I’m around white people,” he told me. “I’ve never been so happy in my life. The front yards are clean, there’s no constant blaring of sirens.”

“I don’t want my grandchildren growing up in Oakland,” he said. “All the trash on the street, all the undocumented people coming in, all the lies.” He said he understands “white flight” now.

Watkins believes that local politicians, who are almost entirely Democrats, “have failed us”. “The Nancy Pelosis. Do you know how wealthy they are now?” The Democrats inherited San Francisco and Oakland, two cities with thriving maritime industries, he said, and “[ran] them into the ground”.

“They’re not interested in changing, in making America better. They’re interested in power and influence. They can live on Martha’s Vineyard, they can move to Switzerland, where there’s no crime or dirt in the streets. Once you become infinitely wealthy, the whole world is your neighbourhood.”

When he was a kid, Watkins was raised to believe in Democratic leaders such as Jesse Jackson, Ralph Abernathy, and Andrew Young, who had marched with Dr. Martin Luther King. “They were able to tell us who to endorse and support,” he said. “We were in lockstep.”

But over the years, he saw those leaders betray ordinary black Americans, putting their careers before their constituents. “Once they got what they wanted from us, they didn’t have our best interests at heart,” he said. “We were being used.” His sister, Michelle Hailey, agrees.

When Obama first came on the scene, the siblings were exuberant. Hailey described Obama’s speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention as “magic”. But by the end of his presidency, they felt used all over again. By then, “[Obama] didn’t even really believe the shit he was saying no more,” said Hailey.

Hailey recalls the moment she lost faith in the Obama project. It was during the Great Recession, when Hailey was doing loan modifications for a bank called World Savings, trying to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. At the time, Senator Elizabeth Warren favoured a policy called “cramdown”, which would have allowed bankruptcy judges to reduce people’s mortgage debts to bring them into line with the reduced values of their homes. “This was going to be a lifeline,” Hailey said. “It could have saved so many people.” She believes that Obama killed it, helping the banks facilitate what she described as “the greatest transfer of black wealth in the history of the country”.

These days she sees Obama as just another condescending politician. “He’s made a cottage industry of always talking down to black people.” “He’s uplifting for every other race. But always kind of negative toward black people.”

This year, both Hailey and her brother thought Kamala Harris was just more of the same. “She doesn’t care about black people,” Watkins told me. “She just wants to be president — another Rolex in her jewellery box.”

Such scepticism was widespread among the voters I spoke to, but it was especially pronounced among the younger ones. Watkins and Hailey’s generation was raised in the shadow of the Civil Rights Movement. Its heroes became elected leaders who basked in history’s heroic glow as they operated the levers of the Democratic machine. Yet the lives of younger black Americans today have been shaped by what that movement failed to reverse: enduring, racialised poverty; urban blight; and endemic violence.

Hailey’s support for Trump has made her somewhat of a pariah among African Americans of her generation. But she believes that among younger black people the partisan loyalty that was so deeply ingrained in her is entirely absent. “The Democratic Party has lost the young black generation,” she told me. “They’re gone. And that’s in liberal Oakland. They want no part of it.”

Marquise’s views confirm her suspicions. “She full of shit,” Marquise said of Harris. When Harris kicked off her campaign, her team seemed to assume that young voters would flock to her. When Charli XCX tweeted that Harris was “brat”, her campaign revelled in the approval, rebranding her online presence to match the pop artist’s album cover.

But on the topic of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing alongside Kamala during her campaign, Marquise said “It’s hella ghetto. Unprofessional.” He marvelled that Kamala Harris would put someone like Cardi B on stage with her while Trump was campaigning with Elon Musk.

The only reason the Democrats selected Harris, Marquise believes, was because she was a “minority”. But for black voters like him, appeals to identity politics are no longer enough to ensure their loyalty. Instead, they want to see real change — Hailey pointed to things like student reading scores, poverty, and crime. She said that the Democrats’ appeal to black voters was always “emotional, never practical”. She was tired of the “paternalistic attitude the party has taken toward black people”.

Nowadays, Watkins said that the workers at the union hiring hall, who are mostly black and Latino, are “flying their colours” for Donald Trump. Like him, they’re tired of being told what to think and who to vote for.

“I don’t have anything against her or anyone else,” Watkins said of Kamala Harris. “Just don’t tell me I have to support her, or that Trump’s been associated with white supremacy so I can’t vote for him. I’m tired of the bullshit. If it takes a white supremacist to get things done, so be it.”