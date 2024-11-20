You learn to be tough as an NHS doctor. But starting my shift a few days ago, even I was shocked. I spotted a patient, clearly someone with severe mental health issues, stuck on the ward without proper care. I recognised them because I’d treated them myself — not a few hours ago, or even a few days ago, but a week ago. And yet there they were, stranded in A&E, not getting the help they so obviously required. Nor, of course, are they alone. From psychiatry to obesity to the elderly, emergency departments up and down the country are on the brink of collapse.
It’s clear, then, that the system needs reform. But what kind of reform? Wes Streeting seems sure he knows the answer. Last week, as my patient was wallowing on the ward, Streeting announced grand plans to introduce a “league table” for hospitals. Due to be rolled out next April, the Health Secretary is already promising to “name and shame” struggling trusts, with doctors and managers in the firing line too. Yet while Streeting is abrasively promising to “drive the health system to improve” — the truth is that his scheme is fundamentally flawed.
By obsessing over performance indicators, he’s ignoring the deep-seated issues that are actually failing people like my patient. Not scorecards: but funding. Not league tables: but inadequate staffing, and archaic IT systems, and waves of retirement that smash the health service’s institutional memory. Clearly, these problems predate the new Labour government. But in his eagerness to turn life and death into the Premier League, and at the risk of sounding like a member of the bureaucratic blob, Streeting will only boot genuine change aside.
Perhaps Streeting’s most obvious problem is his tone. Unveiling his reforms to the NHS’s 1.5 million workers, he (presumably inadvertently) employed the style of an angry football coach. Yet if his bedside manner is notable only by his absence — his soundbites about “failing trusts” will only alienate the very clinicians tasked with delivering care — the real problem is what hospital league tables imply. Under Streeting’s provisions, any failure to deliver improved outcomes won’t be the fault of the immense structural problems facing the health service. Rather, it’ll be my fault, and the fault of other hard-working doctors and nurses, whose only mistake was treating challenging cases without the resources to cope.
Nor will the Government’s plan simply create tension between hospitals and the public they serve. Rather, Streeting’s confrontational approach will also exacerbate the “us and them” dynamic that already exists between clinicians and managers. The moment a poor-performing hospital slides down the league table, after all, incompetent bosses and careerist trust executives will do what they always do when under the cosh themselves: bully clinicians.
It goes without saying, of course, that quite aside from the toxic environment this inevitably creates, such an approach won’t actually improve care. Rather than focusing on treating their charges thoughtfully and professionally, doctors will instead be pushed to simply hit targets: all for the sake of the sainted league table. That, in turn, means the quality of patient care will decline. Let me give you a few examples. Surgical waiting times may drop, for instance, but only because crucial procedures are delayed or denied. At the same time, patients with severe mental health issues may be shunted through A&E, their care ignored in the scramble to meet discharge targets.
