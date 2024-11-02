A mere glance at the headlines underscores what most working people under 40 intuit. Unfathomable wealth inequality, flat or barely improving wages, falling life expectancy, and a massive housing shortage are overturning the hard-won gains of the 20th century. And there has only been halting progress toward reform in most of the West. Sweeping proposals by progressives have been undermined by their inability to discard identity politics dogma and build a large tent. On the Right, meanwhile, steps toward supporting family subsidies and industrial policy — issues once prioritised by the post-war Left — have been half-hearted.
Exacerbating this stalemate are debates over what type of reform is necessary: whether investments like reindustrialisation or more welfare programmes are most urgent; whether an active state can solve the crisis of development; and whether a global wealth tax is preferable to protectionist experiments in “deglobalisation”. Bidenomics seems to have had little ripple effect across the West, while Kamala Harris and Donald Trump make only vague promises about economic growth.
Our challenges are, however, only the latest iteration of an age-old problem. As captured in David Lay Williams’ new book, The Greatest of All Plagues, the social, political, and economic costs of gaping inequality have preoccupied an eclectic range of philosophers over millennia — from Plato to Marx via Jesus, Hobbes, Rousseau, Adam Smith and J.S. Mill. Broadly agreeing that it is both a material and spiritual problem, Williams’ thinkers confront us with powerful arguments against inequality: it degrades civilisation because it rewards greed at the expense of the community, ultimately destroying any basis for social cooperation and respect for the rule of law. Yet for nearly all of these philosophers, maintaining civic virtue and the public good must be central to any project that might fundamentally reduce inequality. This distinguishes them from many modern progressives, whose preoccupation with group identities and historical injustices ultimately precludes a coherent vision of what might reverse inequality’s baleful effects. If today’s reformers are to truly mobilise the public, they must identify, as these philosophers did, what it is about society that they aim to conserve.
Fear of disunity that spills into violent civil strife is a frequent theme throughout the book. When citizens no longer view the law as just and impartial, these philosophers warn, factionalism increases. Summarising Hobbes, who is not exactly known for trumpeting the holistic benefits of civic welfare, Williams writes that “a commonwealth tolerating needless hunger flirts with its own demise”. The deleterious effects of greed, or pleonexia, however, extend beyond the collapse of law and order. Rousseau observes that it destroys compassion, leaving the destitute yet more helpless and loathed. As he writes of the poor man: “all free assistance flees him when he needs it, precisely because he lacks the means to pay for it.” The poor, in turn, succumb to the same miserly outlook of those who rule unjustly.
Here is one of the most important insights in Williams’ book: widespread resignation to these conditions amongst the working classes ultimately enervates the human desire for liberty. Some readers may point to modern-day philanthropy to suggest that all-consuming greed is not an inexorable force which destroys virtue among the elite. Yet according to Rousseau and Mill, the spiritual violence of extreme inequality isn’t mitigated by a spurt of good deeds. On the contrary, Rousseau writes that the poor lose their freedom when they become dependent on the rich. Similarly, Mill stresses that poverty breeds dependency, obstructing the talents which propel human development. This is a situation that cannot be easily remedied through compensatory measures.
Attempts to soften inequality through philanthropy must therefore be scrutinised: do they raise the general welfare whilst empowering the individual to make their own way, or do they place those desperate for work and bread at the utter mercy of elites? From Mill’s perspective, there were mental and moral benefits of individual achievement. Therefore, if he was immensely sceptical of private charity, regarding the Victorian economy as one based on “conquest and violence”, it is doubtful he would have endorsed state socialism of the kind experienced in Eastern Europe.
