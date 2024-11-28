When Keir Starmer met his Chinese counterpart earlier this month, he gripped Xi Jinping’s hand and proclaimed the importance of a “strong” bilateral relationship. The meeting marked a warming of relations between the two nations, which have been decidedly frosty since Boris Johnson banned Huawei from our communications networks on security grounds in 2020, with Richard Moore, the head of MI6, also claiming China was his agency’s single biggest priority. Beijing, he said, was busy securing research “of particular interest” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Perhaps Starmer should have heeded these warnings. For just as Johnson and the spooks understood, China is increasingly exploiting technology for geopolitical ends, using hi-tech heft to project its power and surveil its opponents. And as I can reveal, it has received help — from scientists working here in Britain, even as cash-strapped UK universities have accepted funding for these projects via dubious Chinese sources.
In the early years of the last decade, China realised it had a problem. America was investing heavily in space-based communications systems. There are civilian applications for this technology, but it also benefits the military: as demonstrated by Elon Musk’s Starlink, described by one Ukrainian officer as “the essential backbone” of battlefield communication. And as the Americans rushed ahead, China felt it was falling behind. So, in 2016, it announced a technical project of epic proportions: the Space-Ground Integrated Information Network (SGIIN). It was a project designed to comprehensively integrate space-based information networks and mobile communication systems by 2030. It has a clear dual-use potential: civilian applications with significant military implications.
Enter Wayne Luk, a computing professor at Imperial College London. Through a complicated network of academic and corporate connections, Luk has become deeply involved in China’s satellite communications programme. His research at Imperial has been funded in part by a £400,000 grant from the “State Key Laboratory” devoted to this field, which works closely with China’s military and is embedded within the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). The latter company is on the US Treasury’s sanctions list because it is deemed to be part of the Chinese “military-industrial complex”.
But Luk’s involvement goes beyond academic research. Together with Niu Xinyu, his former Imperial College PhD student, he also co-founded Kunyun Information Technology, a Shenzhen-based manufacturing company. Luk served for years as its chief scientific officer, and more than 5% of the firm is owned by the Chinese government. By 2018, just a year after its founding, Kunyun was making ultra-fast AI-adapted chips deployed in satellites and navigation systems for the controversial C919 aircraft, which reportedly includes technology stolen from the West by industrial espionage.
If Luk’s story suggests technological collaboration that could help China’s military, Stefan Kittler’s narrative is even more troubling. A computing expert at Surrey University, Kittler has been central to developing surveillance technologies that could significantly enhance our ability to track and identify individuals. And for many years, he has collaborated with researchers at Jiangnan University, where a new lab was recently named in his honour. He had earlier co-founded another Jiangnan lab devoted to “pattern recognition and computational intelligence”.
