Is Trans Day of Remembrance being dropped down the memory hole? This time last year, Stonewall was urging followers to observe November 20 as an “important day to honour the lives of our trans siblings who have been taken from us too soon”, by finding “a vigil near you”. Yet this week there was no mention at all of the day on the LGBTQ+ charity’s website, and its X account marked the occasion with 24 hours of silence.
Former vassal states of Stonewall, once enmeshed in one or other of its EDI schemes, also fell strangely mute. There was nothing from the Labour Party, previously so assiduous in its solemn commemorations; nothing apparently on the BBC, whose emotive headlines on the tragic shortness of trans lives were once a mainstay of late November. And what about that time four years ago when the Bank of England building in Threadneedle Street was lit up in the colours of the trans flag? Or the time in 2022 when the Welsh Parliament’s social media manager seemed to confuse the day with Remembrance Sunday, writing a touching eulogy to “the trans individuals who have lived, loved, fought and fallen”? All gone now. Perhaps it was just a dream.
But no. For nearly a decade, as FOIs have since made clear, Stonewall encouraged hundreds of private and public sector organisations to mark Trans Day of Remembrance (TDoR), on pain of losing points in its annual workplace rankings. The most craven performances of fealty came from universities, where vigils would be held on campuses across the country. At the trend’s zenith, vice-chancellors would give awkward introductions, circles would be formed, and candles would be lit. Slowly, haltingly, movingly, some anointed young spokesperson would start stumbling over the pronunciation of the names of hundreds of Brazilian and Mexican people working in the sex trade.
For somewhat inconveniently, every year records would reveal that around three quarters of reported murders came from gun-loving Latin America and the Caribbean — where general murder rates were already horribly high — and around half of victims would be in prostitution, probably the most dangerous occupation in the world anyway. Even so, committed celebrants somehow knew that the root cause of every single death was that ubiquitous phenomenon, “transphobia”, while all other circumstances were just downstream effect.
Even today, despite consistently and thankfully tiny murder rates for trans-identified people in the UK and Europe, the habit of such ceremonies occasionally lingers. Wednesday’s ceremony at University of Central Lancashire involved the trans flag being “lowered to half mast”. A spectacularly mawkish vigil in Reading, streamed live to YouTube, included poetry, sermons, and secular hymns sung by a choir. Still, even in strongholds of the declining empire, it seemed as if hearts are not entirely in it. Cambridge University’s LGBT+ society reminded its members this week that, though it would be offering a service, “You are not any less valid if you don’t come, TDoR is a lot of feelings and we each grieve in different ways”.
Perhaps, now that that this very weird day of observance is apparently on the way out, we have a bit of room to stand back and ask ourselves what exactly was going on there. In an age when Millennial and Gen Z participation in formal religious services is at an all-time low, and mainstream public commemorations such as Remembrance Sunday show similar patterns of decline, how did such a patently ridiculous event ever get embedded in the national calendar?
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
As usual Kathleen Stock disarms the rubber hammer of hypocrisy around pseuds’ rituals. In the football of life King James Bible 1 : Powerpoint Nil.