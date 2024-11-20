It was hard not to hear the distant sounds of the great populist panjandrum across the water in those remarks. “A lot of you don’t understand why Trump was so popular,” Dave Chapelle explained on Saturday Night Live. “The reason he’s loved is because people in Ohio had never seen someone like him. He’s what I call an honest liar. That first debate, I’d never seen anything like it, I’d never seen a white, male billionaire screaming at the top of his lungs: This whole system is rigged.”

“It was hard not to hear the distant sounds of the great populist panjandrum across the water in those remarks.”

Chapelle is referring to the scene when Hillary Clinton accused Trump of using a loophole to avoid paying taxes. Asked by the moderator whether this was true, Trump replied that of course it was. “I absolutely used it and so did Warren Buffet and George Soros and many of the other people that Hillary is getting money from,” he went on before delivering the killer line: “She complains that Donald Trump is taking advantage of the tax code, so why didn’t you change it when you were senator? The reason is because all your friends take the same advantage that I do.” The fact that Clarkson was attracted to buying a farm because it came with the benefit of avoiding inheritance tax will also, I suspect, be of little interest to most people in Britain who do not like this government. The fact that he said he bought a farm to go shooting and avoid inheritance tax will, in fact, be seen as welcome honesty.

Just as Trump hit on a central truth with his admission of tax avoidance — an honest lie as Chapelle put it — Clarkson alighted on a number of burning questions in British politics today which do not neatly map onto our traditional political system. When he asked why farmers should pay inheritance tax, Derbyshire replied with the obvious counter that if not farmers, then how else will the government fund public services? “I tell you,” Clarkson answered, pointing up at the government offices surrounding him. “Walk into any of the offices around here and if you don’t understand their job, fire them.” In other words: don’t tax; cut.

And here, not only do we have a British expression of the Trump zeitgeist, but a British incantation of the Musk agenda. The power of Musk’s prospective Department of Government Efficiency is that even in defeat, it opens up the prospect of something new in Western politics, much as Thatcher changed the nature of British politics even as she abandoned some core tenets of her agenda.

Clarkson, though, represents something more interesting — and more distinctly British — than mere government efficiency. To watch even a few episodes of his hit show Clarkson’s Farm is to immediately realise that while it contains much of the energy of Top Gear, at heart it carries a far more profound message than the populist caricature he usually does little to disavow. Essentially, Clarkson’s Farm tells us that farming must be protected in a collective national endeavour because it provides our life source: food. It is elemental: an expression of an old, almost forgotten Toryism — not free-trade but protectionist, national, territorial and utterly opposed to centralising notions of uniformity.

The programme overlaps with other expressions of Toryism too: inheritance, obviously, but also questions of conservation and an instinctive opposition to a distant, bureaucratic state. Occasionally, as a viewer, you are suddenly struck by the sensation that Clarkson is quietly delivering a sermon on rural life, smuggled into your living room under the guise of an entertaining countryside farce, a Tractor Top Gear.