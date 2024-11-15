Tanks. Howitzers. Missiles. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the West has delivered a mountain of aid to the beleaguered Kyiv government. The Pentagon alone is estimated to have sent over £50 billion in military support, even as tiny Luxembourg managed to organise bullets and bulletproof vests. That bounty is echoed at the civilian level too, from Albanian ambulances to Belgian sleeping bags to Irish pickup trucks. All told, some 41 countries have committed something to the Zelensky government, which by March 2024 encompassed over $380 billion.
Yet amid this bonanza, Volodymyr Zelensky faces a looming threat: the prospect of paying out millions of pounds in damages to companies and individuals who argue their assets were illegally nationalised by the Ukrainian government. More than that, opposition lawmakers worry that, unless corruption is addressed, the money of generous Western donors risks being syphoned off and diverted by officials.
Even before the war began, in February 2022, corruption had long been a problem in Ukraine. Yet the situation has arguably worsened since then: earlier this year, to give one example, evidence emerged of a $40 million corruption scheme involving the purchase of arms by the military. Funds earmarked to buy weapons were allegedly stolen by officials and company executives, with some of the proceeds transferred to foreign accounts. Not least given the importance of foreign aid to Ukraine, procurement fraud is a sensitive issue: wartime profiteering could present an obstacle for future funding by the USA and EU.
Yet these accusations pale next to the seizure of commercial assets by the state. At least 17 Ukrainian companies and 1,611 citizens have been sanctioned by Zelensky’s administration, after the Kyiv government invoked special military laws allowing it to take control of private firms. The fear among Ukrainian businesspeople is that this is being carried out as a ploy to nationalise their assets without compensation.
“Nobody is safe,” says Julia Kiryanova, CEO of Smart Holdings, an investment conglomerate, which has been targeted and subjected to police raids and seizure of assets. Kiryanova claims sanctions are being used to force fire sales of profitable banks and firms, which will then be exploited by politically connected Ukrainian businessmen to enrich themselves. Certainly, the alleged redistribution of corporate assets — under the guise of sanctions, and absent the rule of law — is eerily reminiscent of the notorious privatisation of state assets in Russia in the Nineties.
Nor are Ukrainians the only ones to suffer here. As UnHerd can reveal, last month Zelensky received a letter from a Dutch finance company, accusing him of violating international law and claiming it had lost its vast investment in Ukraine’s biggest bank. The letter, a request for arbitration by a Dutch financial company called EMIS Finance BV, suggests the Zelensky government breached a bilateral investment agreement. The treaty supposedly protects Dutch investors in Ukraine — but in 2023, the Kyiv government nationalised Sense Bank without offering any compensation.
