Marseille is making headlines — as usual for the wrong reasons. Back in October, two teenagers were caught up in the deadly gang wars that have long plagued France’s second largest city. The first, aged 14, was arrested for killing a minicab driver who’d refused to take him to the spot where he’d plan to shoot someone. The second, just a year older, was stabbed to death in a poor neighbourhood of the city’s infamous Quartiers Nord. Just to be sure, his assassins then burned the child’s corpse.
Especially given the extreme youth of both boys, and the fact that both ended up dead after being hired to commit murder by an infamous drug dealer, himself in jail, local journalists were quick to characterise the deaths as a tragic novelty. All the same, the newness of these recent killings shouldn’t be overstated. More than a century ago, after all, stories of teenagers butchering each other were front-page stories here almost daily. And then, as now, reporters wondered what caused so much chaos at such a tender age. In 1916, for instance, Le Petit Provençal newspaper characterised the Ace of Clubs gang as a “bunch of young brats” and speculated that they were driven to violence by copying what they read in the newspaper.
These days, members of the DZ Mafia or the Yoda Gang, the two main groups that paint Marseille red, can access their entertainment at a swipe. Yet from their ruthless violence to their international spread, sepia-tinged groups like the Ace of Clubs have nonetheless bequeathed much to their modern successors. More than that, they became inspirations and the names of the gangsters of old are still familiar to the current generation, who like their predecessors often use criminality as a way to climb a social ladder that is otherwise denied to them.
And, perhaps most of all, the continued resilience of criminality in this city by the sea speaks to the utter inability to smash the scourge of poverty — one that ensures there’s always a willing supply of desperate young men willing to kill, or die, for the chance at a better tomorrow.
Organised crime in Marseille has a long history. Things began at the end of the 19th century, when the city acted as the gateway to France’s colonial empire. In need of cheap labour, the port attracted immigrants from southern Italy and Corsica. The first criminal gangs quickly appeared, when pimps operating in the so-called Reserved Quarter, then one of the largest red light districts in Europe, chose to join forces. Their first ringleader was a former Corsican sailor named François Albertini. Nicknamed François the Madman, he led the Gang of 21, running prostitutes in the Reserved Quarter and getting into fights with other clans.
These disputes soon turned deadly. In 1907, in an echo of today’s killings, Albertini ordered a 16-year-old pimp to murder several rivals. André Anfriani, the teenage assassin, shot three people before being arrested, tried and guillotined. By 1911, Albertini had been detained too, and sentenced to spend life in a penal colony in French Guyana. In the end, the Madman escaped and disappeared, but nonetheless succeeded in planting the seeds of Marseille’s later crime scene. The routes the Gang of 21 used to evade justice — Spain, Portugal and Morocco, or else straight to the US — would soon be employed to transfer prostitutes to brothels in Africa and South America. Over the decades to come, drugs would flow the same way.
