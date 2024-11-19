One reason for their discontent muscles out all the others: crime. Like Rosaria, they felt disorder in their neighbourhood was “out of control”. And migrants — North Corona has taken in a big chunk of 200,000 arrivals into the city since 2022 — are getting the blame for the concurrent spike in law-breaking. Yet it was in the Bronx that I saw the city at its worst. As I walked west from AOC’s district into New York’s poorest, a fight broke out by a McDonald’s between two groups of schoolchildren. The brawl was eventually broken up by security, but moments later three undercover police officers escorted a boy in handcuffs to a van. Here was the tale of two Bronxes: rowdy locals scrapping outside of boarded up shops and battered police vans while the new Yankees stadium, which cost some $2.3 billion, loomed behind. The stadium was meant to be a symbol of the borough’s rejuvenation, but it acts, instead, as a constant rebuke.

Certainly, Republicans in New York have increasingly understood the electoral power of disorder. Last year, Trump laid out his “plan to restore law and order”, which he said includes a “record investment in hiring, retention and training” for police officers nationwide and bolstering liability protections for law enforcement. More locally, it formed a core part of Lee Zeldin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign, where he compared the city’s streets to a “combat zone”. In the end, the Trump loyalist lost to Kathy Hochul, but he nonetheless outperformed expectations — a trend for Republicans in almost every election cycle since Covid. The real test for the GOP, though, will be the mayoral election of 2025. Trump, after all, won’t be on the ballot, meaning that Republican candidates will not be able to ride on his appeal in quite the same way. And already, the odds are heavily stacked against the party. For one thing, the city remains heavily blue, with the number of registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans by around six to one.

At the same time, Harry Siegel explains that the Republican ground operation in New York is basically non-existent. “I am not seeing any sort of serious effort for people outside of the Democratic Party machine to build organisations, structures, and a compelling case to take on the party,” says Siegel, a writer at The City. For that reason, Siegel continues, New Yorkers will once again be left with a choice between the “corrupt centre” and the “crappy progressives”. “There are no serious Republicans throwing their hat into the ring,” he laments. “Those in the running have given no thought to how they would actually run the city.” It’s no wonder that it’s hard to get the vote out.

Yet if a “serious” Republican wanted to run, or an independent like Jim Walden could be persuaded to take the ticket, now would be the time to jump in. Eric Adams, the current mayor, is under investigation for bribery and campaign finance offences, while polls show a majority of New Yorkers want him to resign. If Adams were forced out, or else resigned before the end of his term, that would trigger a special election whereby candidates from any party could challenge the Democrats. It’s a small window of opportunity. But an insurgent candidate campaigning on three key issues — crime, the migrant crisis and housing — could surely energise enough voters and turn those historically low turnouts into a strength.

The 2024 election, after all, was a story not of Republican triumph, but of Democratic passivity. Trump may have added nearly 100,000 votes to his tally from 2020, but over half a million Democrats simply stayed at home. And for those who did vote red, their decision was often deeply personal. Nearly everyone I spoke to said Trump was the first Republican they’d gone for, and many remained loyal Democrats further down the ballot. They don’t see Trump as a Republican, but an outsider, meaning that GOP gains here are by no means guaranteed after the President-elect finally leaves the stage.

New York, then, is for the Democrats to lose. And right now it feels like that’s exactly what’s happening. Between a housing emergency, a migrant crisis, and crime that’s barely back below its Covid peak, fury with the city’s liberal leadership is bubbling over. Those half a million voters who didn’t exercise their democratic right were sending a message to the party. And if they continue to feel ignored, they’re bound to abandon the Democrats. “What more do I have to lose?” Rosaria asked me. In next year’s election, we’ll see if anyone can be bothered to agree.