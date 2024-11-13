Donald Trump has long sought to portray himself as some sort of aristocrat, and now, a deeply divided American electorate has given him the chance for the greatest grift of all. King Trump’s Camelot is within his grasp, and the Lord in Waiting will be Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of the great Jack, son of the great Robert, who has recently gained his own notoriety as the Harvard-educated anti-vaxxer with spray-tanned abs and a dead worm lodged in his brain. The 70-year-old reformed cocaine dealer and heroin addict is not so much dangling the prospect of Kennedy glitz returning to the White House, as he is on his knees, begging to be the Drug Czar, and make America safe for polio.
Within 24 hours of Trump’s landslide victory, while the Dow soared on the so-called Trump Trade, anticipation of a Kennedy health coup sent pharmaceutical markets into a doom loop. Covid MRNA vaccine providers Pfizer and Moderna were both down around 2% while BioNTech was 2.5% lower.
RFK Jr has promised to bring MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) to MAGA. Putting all venal political ambition to one side, the ex-environmental lawyer is an odd appurtenance to Trump, who gorges upon McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish and has phenylalanine on tap (aka, Diet Coke). RFK Jr blithely ignores such failings, along with the bothersome fact that during his previous tenure in the Oval Office, the Trump EPA ascended the heights of toxic chemical de-regulation by halting bans on a triumvirate of virulent chemicals. Not to mention Trump’s brilliant McDonald’s drive-thru stunt, in which he secured his victory in America’s electoral college by pretending to be CEO of the fryolator — chief villain of the MAHA universe.
Yet despite their dietary differences, Trump has promised to let Kennedy “go wild on food”. “The key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies which are HHS and its subagencies: CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others, and also USDA,” Kennedy rasped in a post-election video posted by Newsmax reporter Alex Salvi. That’s a lot of initials, a lot of agencies, and a lot of money, as Congress allotted more than one-and-a-half billion dollars for Health and Human Services in 2022.
Fears abound that Kennedy will send America’s regulation of food and drugs swirling into a chaos of contradictions. RFK and transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick are infamous for their aversion to vaccines, and are apparently already drafting 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans to end chronic diseases. Of course, the alt-Right Twittersphere is agog with the prospect that fluoride in the drinking water, the longstanding hobbyhorse of the conspiracy theorists, may at last have met its match.
In many ways, RFK Jr presents a paradox, as no one in their right mind can ignore America’s addiction to fast-food and cheap calories promoted by genetically modified insecticides and ever-abundant harvests of food porn. Amid a supersized obesity crisis, RFK Jr has tapped into our collective obsession with what shall or shall not pass the most holy threshold of our mouths. He embodies our national addiction to diets, from vegan to paleo. MAHA’s gospel of personal purity channels the spirit of long-lost digestive heroes such as the mid-19th-century Samuel Larned, who left society behind to live in a perfectionist community called Fruitlands. There, he spent one year of his life eating nothing but crackers. Another year he subsisted entirely on apples.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe