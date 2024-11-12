Birmingham has suffered low ebbs before. 150 years ago, finding themselves in hock to rail developers, the town’s fathers carved up working-class areas, while rejecting gifts of land to be kept as parks: they’d have been just too expensive to upkeep. The municipal provision in water, health and utilities was also falling behind those of other Victorian towns. Soon enough, both because of these problems and the area’s dubious tradition of counterfeiting, the sobriquet “Blackest Brummagem” had become popular in local taverns and pubs. Birmingham: home of iniquity and crime.
Modern parallels are easy to draw. Birmingham City Council’s effective bankruptcy has, after all, resulted in familiar levels of parsimony to the 19th century. Longer term issues centre on Whitehall cuts and a historic equal pay claim. That’s shadowed by more immediate problems, notably a botched IT upgrade and accusations of mismanagement. Estimates vary on the eventual bill but, as it stands, around £400 million in spending cuts are coming. Bin collections will be slashed, street lights dimmed, and youth services cut to ribbons. Libraries, too, are on the chopping block, as is culture. The council plans to take local arts funding down to zero. To make matters worse, residents face among the highest rent rises in England, a situation that’s exacerbated the city’s choking destitution: a new report shows that almost half of local children live in real, sustained poverty.
Now, as then, a rail project, HS2, has carved up part of the city, cutting off one area from another. Concern over crime doesn’t centre on forgeries these days, but rather the kids as young as 10 sucked into drug running. “Blackest Brummagem” might be too anachronistic to cut through as an epithet for today’s Birmingham, in short, but Dylan Gray, a rapper in the Dickens mould, has his own line. “Brum’s shit,” he rapped on one recent track. “I only say what I see.”
Gray is hardly the first Birmingham resident to see fault with his Midlands home. In the middle of the 19th century, a small network of monied notables thought the town could do with improvement. With their great industrial fortunes, gained through industry or the law, the city’s bourgeoisie rolled up their silk sleeves and got to work. Why? Partly ambition and self-promotion, with Joseph Chamberlain, industrial magnate and Birmingham’s mayor between 1873 and 1876, a monocle-wearing, orchid-collecting exemplar.
Yet if making Birmingham a commercial success was obviously crucial here — explaining, among other things, the Victorian obsession with railways — that also dovetailed with philanthropy. Especially for Quakers like the Cadbury family, but also for more mainstream Christians, Birmingham’s elite saw themselves as public servants. Chamberlain’s mayoralty saw municipal services — gas, water, provision of lighting — all taken into the public realm and owned by the town. Before that, private concerns snatched profits away from locals, even as areas like sanitation were mostly ignored altogether.
Nor was this merely an area of utility. “Forward” was the motto Birmingham’s civic leaders chose for their town, and nowhere was that aspiration clearer than in architecture. Council buildings were built like Venetian palaces; libraries like churches; central boulevards like Paris itself. “We were shouting that we’re a city-state like Florence,” reflects Professor Carl Chinn, an ex-broadcaster and activist, “a self-sustaining Birmingham”.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe