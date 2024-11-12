One wonders what goes on at the house parties of New York University. Home to the edgelord arts schools Tisch and Steinhardt, NYU has become flypaper for undeodorised alternative types, scooting in from loft communes with chickpea-tastic packed lunches to discourse about an erotics of pescetarianism, or whatever. Alongside having some of the most loaded students in the country — Bushwick doesn’t come cheap, baby — NYU has some of the most earnest, hosting one of the most hardcore pro-Palestine encampments this summer.
This year, though, NYU has a new USP: Barron Trump. The 6’7” scion started his course at the Stern School of Business in September, after graduating from the improbably named Oxbridge Academy in Florida. Donald Trump’s mysterious fifth child, whose talents definitely lie somewhere between Machiavelli’s Prince and Cousin Greg, has been the source of intrigue since he was a boy, filmed speaking with a tragicomic Slovenian accent in a clip from The Larry King Show in 2010. “He spend most of the time with me,” laughs Melania.
Now, he’s touted as some sort of canny political operator. “Barron is the king of the internet,” his dad told a now-infamous Madison Square Garden rally. One campaign adviser hoped to pitch a series of podcast appearances to the 78-year-old, who reportedly replied: “Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know.” This resulted in a clutch of Gen Z male-friendly viral clips in which Trump discussed cocaine with the comedian Theo Von, traded grunts with certified mouth-breather Logan Paul, and was gifted a Tesla Cybertruck, wrapped with an image of himself, by Andrew Tate’s brainless best mate Adin Ross. Given the counterintuitive success of these cameos, newspapers have declared Barron integral to Trump’s performance among young men in last week’s election.
Despite all this acclaim, the boy himself seems to be playing it cool among the stick-and-poke tattoo enthusiasts over at NYU. He is said to have told fellow students that he “doesn’t support any party” — but, as any former teenager will remember, all attempts at nonchalance will be blown to bits by a well-meaning parent at the first opportunity. “Voted for the first time — for his dad,” Melania captioned a picture of the 18-year-old hulking over his ballot, looking like a besuited werewolf. Any hope of being mysteriously chic will forever be thwarted by the fact that everyone knows Barron is ferried into college by minders from Trump Tower each morning, and by the fact that he is, based on a little social media stalking, haunted by his boyhood friendship with the lamest guy in the world.
Bo Loudon, unlike Barron, is prolific on social media, where his Instagram bio warns “God first”. He is the sort of diminutive, tight-trousered, swoop-fringed teenager whose Instagram consists of thumbs-up photographs with taller and more famous people — often, Donald himself. One wonders how MAGAmind Bo, who styles himself as “Trump’s young gun”, plays among Barron’s queer-studies-major conquests (these are always the fittest girls at any university), barely grazing his elbow as the prince of populism blags a conversation about jorts (“yeah, I really like Mitski too…”). Unlike almost every student before him, Barron does not have the luxury of spending the summer between school and uni aggressively reinventing himself. He can’t even bluff a romantic past — something even the best of us had to do during freshers week. Amid speculation that he had locked down the 20-year-old model Klara Jones, his dad told a podcast that, to his knowledge, Barron had never had a girlfriend. Ouch.
Barron is understood to have said that he is now “fair game” for media intrusion. After all, he’s an old hand. Unlike during his father’s first term, when he was a gawky little 10-year-old, Barron is now 18, massive, and to a certain type of acne-ridden, Prime-gulping young man, cool. And politicians’ kids are the hottest influencers of the moment: in a viral video from election night, Texas senator Ted Cruz addressed a crowd in Houston. “I believe, and I hope and pray, that Donald Trump will be elected president of the United States,” he said. His 16-year-old daughter Caroline, standing behind with the rest of the family in a shiny red minidress, gave the universal facial expression for “yikes”, turning to her applauding mother Heidi and saying: “Don’t clap for that!”
