If I overdo myself a bit with these examples — though they don’t scratch the surface of America’s weirdness — it’s to say that restraint isn’t exactly my people’s jam. And yet it remains a virtual heresy to suggest that our gargantuan hunger for intoxicants might point to an ethical failing on our part, or even a problem with drugs themselves. As to the latter, with great certainty, and with no proof at all, Maia Szalavitz of The New York Times tells us that “most addiction results from attempts to self-medicate isolation, social disconnection, psychiatric disorders, trauma and severe economic distress”. The greatest predictor for addiction is, of course, the easy availability of drugs. I would broadly assume that some of the problems Szalavitz cites are more pressing in Chad or Iraq than in the United States; but in these countries, and many like them, drugs are scarce, few can afford them, and the penalties are severe. Studies of rats, which seem to display similar addiction dynamics to humans, show a significant minority of them are vulnerable to addiction (around 15-20% in the case of cocaine) — perhaps Szalavitz and the rest of the trauma inflation crowd think scientists are just really good at finding rats plagued with anomie?

“If I overdo myself a bit with these examples, it’s to say that restraint isn’t exactly my people’s jam.”

If we shouldn’t generalise among countries, we should be wary of doing so among drugs, too. Users, police, counsellors, and drug dealers will all tell you fentanyl has been destructive on an unprecedented scale. Two milligrams — less than a pinch of salt — can be deadly, and because it’s cheap, hard to detect, and easy to transport, it’s now found in everything: fake prescription pills, cocaine, ecstasy. Fentanyl is shorter-acting than heroin, which it has nearly pushed out of the market, so users who might once have held a job or cared for their families now spend half their days chasing the next high. The xylazine and benzodiazepines people take with fentanyl, either unwittingly or to stretch out its effects, knock them out so fast that more and more are using methamphetamine and crack to stay awake, making the term “opioid crisis” a rank simplification.

A recent spate of articles has celebrated a drop in the rate of overdose deaths in America for the first time since 2018 (that year was an anomaly, and apart from it, rates have risen steadily since the Nineties). Many speculated on which political interventions have finally bent the curve. None that I’ve seen has stated the obvious: that the supply of hard drug users is not infinitely elastic, and that in the past decade, 700,000 of them have died. Moreover, this is an underestimate: the Center for Disease Control tracks overdose mortality, but not deaths from drug-related sepsis, cirrhosis, suicide, or violence. Drugs follow the pattern of epidemics: they strike at vulnerable populations, some of whom die and some of whom recover, and they confer a measure of immunity in their wake. In the Eighties, crack devastated many black communities, to the point that “crackhead” became one of the worst terms of abuse; now young whites are nine times as likely to try crack as young blacks (this is perhaps the place to say a word in praise of the efficacy of stigma, which despite its bad reputation among harm reductionists is the primary enforcer of behavioural norms). The same pattern has already begun to play out with fentanyl and meth, and cocaine will probably follow in short order.

When the numbers go down, the dead will be forgotten. Whoever happens to be in power will claim victory over problems they did nothing to solve, and we will attribute to the policy in vogue at the time the abatement of an affliction many have pontificated about, and few have bothered to try to understand. Then eventually, a new drug will appear, or an old one will come back into fashion, and we will start the cycle again.