“False and dangerous.” “Deeply concerning.” “A neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath.” Many of Europe’s leaders may have been regretting their previous criticisms of Donald Trump. From Donald Tusk to David Lammy, the bloc’s liberals rushed to offer their stiff congratulations to the newly anointed President-elect. Meanwhile, the leaders of Italy and Hungary raced to kiss the ring of America’s godfather of populism.
Yet if there is one thing that unites Trump sycophants and sceptics in Europe, it’s the desire to boost European defence spending and security cooperation. In a nervy display of Franco-German solidarity, the leaders of France and Germany announced that they would work to build “a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this context”, with an emphasis on enhancing European defence. In Britain, there have been calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to draw closer to Europe on security, deepening a Brexit betrayal initiated by Boris Johnson.
For liberals, strengthening the EU and Nato will insure against Trump either withdrawing from the defence alignment — whose European members he views as parasitical free-riders — or giving up on the Ukraine war effort. For populists, greater defence spending is an act of fealty, symbolising their devotion to Trump’s new world order.
Either way, Europeans would be mistaken to respond to Trump 2.0 by doubling down either on the transatlantic alliance or European integration. What Trump’s victory shows is that the globalist strategy of pursuing transnational integration against the wishes of voters has failed. With his America First agenda, the President-elect has now bet twice on America’s voters over its globalist elites — and won both times. In light of this, Europe’s leaders would commit a grave error in choosing Nato over their own people.
There was once a time when European economic and security integration may have had a strategic rationale: in the post-Cold War unipolar world, globalisation was underpinned by American hegemony and economic strength. Back then, American globalism provided the cover for European integration, allowing Europe’s elites to detach themselves from their voters. Workers were promised all the glories of globalisation in return for retreating from politics into lives of cosy consumption. This process opened up the void between citizens and political elites that has bedevilled European states ever since.
That world is now long gone. The high-tide of economic globalisation has receded, and political globalism is ebbing with it. Today, China is the industrial workshop of the world, and America is no longer its hegemon. This means that further European or transatlantic integration through Nato has become a losing strategy. Rather than uniting against Trump or sucking up to him, Europe should seek to replicate his domestic political model. As Trump did in the US, European nations should build electoral coalitions for national renewal, and use this as a basis to forge new international relationships in place of the old transnational ones.
