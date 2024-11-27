Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling may be intended to alarm Western publics. But the course of the war has been shaped precisely by Western fear of escalation. In the frankest terms, Nato has not directly entered the war as a combatant because Ukraine’s victory is not considered worth open conflict with Russia. Yet at a more subtle level, the Biden Administration’s strategy for the war, throughout, has been to equip and train Ukrainian forces to a level where Kyiv can enter peace negotiations from a position of strength, having demonstrated to Moscow that the costs of prolonging the war are greater than the benefits of pursuing it to its bitter conclusion. This is more or less the same approach that the Obama Administration pursued with the Syrian war, where it failed. It is now over to Trump to obtain a different outcome.
Yet while the incoming Trump Administration has won a mandate to end the Ukraine war, whether it has the capacity to safely do so, let alone in a manner distinguishable from strategic defeat, is another question entirely. Following the costly failure of Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive, intended to threaten Russia’s access to Crimea and enable Kyiv to enter peace negotiations able to dictate terms, the United States has had no workable plan for satisfactorily concluding the war. Trump’s incoming National Security advisor Michael Waltz, who warned this weekend that “we need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence and peace and get ahead of this escalation later rather than responding to it”, is entirely correct in his withering analysis of the Biden Administration. “‘As long as it takes’ is a slogan, not a strategy,” he wrote last year.
While the Biden Administration still gives lip service to Kyiv’s rhetoric of pursuing total victory, defined as a return to the country’s 1991 borders, in reality a humiliating Russian defeat represents a serious risk to the West, by pushing Putin towards nuclear escalation. That one of the war’s two great missed opportunities for peace talks — Ukraine’s successful Autumn 2022 Kharkiv offensive — also apparently saw Pentagon officials assess the odds of a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine as near even, highlights how finely balanced the calculations are. In the West’s current strategy, Ukraine must be strong enough to bring Moscow to the table but not so strong as to make Putin escalate the war beyond the point of no return; that would drag the United States into a direct conflict it does not want and Europe into one for which it is unprepared. Biden’s pained, years-long deliberations over weapons deliveries, each of which have so far kept Ukraine in the fight without delivering victory, are the product of this delicate calculus. So, too, is the muted European response to the apparent escalating Russian sabotage campaign on EU soil.
This being the case, Western and Ukrainian interests are fundamentally misaligned, as the eminent American diplomat Richard N. Haass, who is apparently running back-channel talks with Russia, recently observed in Foreign Affairs. For Haass, “instead of clinging to an infeasible definition of victory, Washington must grapple with the grim reality of the war and come to terms with a more plausible outcome.” To do so, the United States government — and here Haass means the outgoing Biden Administration, seen as more sympathetic to Ukrainian interests than its replacement — “must take the uncomfortable step of pushing Kyiv to negotiate with the Kremlin — and lay out a clear sense of how it should do so”. Yet the Haass plan, which revolves around an armistice on the current front lines and accepts Ukraine’s de facto loss of its territory currently occupied by Russia, may no longer be in America’s power to achieve.
Instead, the unfortunate dawning prospect may be that Ukraine will suffer both for its early success and for Biden’s earlier disinclination to push the country towards peace talks. When the 2022 invasion began, the United States worked on the planning assumption that Russia’s swift victory was more or less inevitable. The spirited Ukrainian defence, and the Russian failures of planning and capability that saw the initially fast-tempo advance bogged down and then forced to retreat from vast areas of the country, came as a surprise, forcing all parties to improvise plans for a longer and more costly war than anyone expected. Two major opportunities for a negotiated solution, at the war’s very beginning and then following the dramatic Kharkiv counteroffensive, were rejected by Kyiv, the latter against the Pentagon’s advice and the former in circumstances which historians will debate for many decades to come. Yet the war’s initial successes, and the promises of unlimited Western support, now seem distant. In allowing the Zelensky Administration to commit itself to maximalist terms of victory, the Biden Administration’s apparent support for Ukraine may have delivered a worse outcome for the country than pressure to have accepted a negotiated solution, even involving loss of territory, years ago.
As a Kyiv official recently told the I newspaper, “If we’re going to be forced into accepting where we were around two years ago, then it may have been better to have agreed this in 2022 and we would have saved so many lives on both sides.” Yet it is surely optimistic to assume that, following years of gruelling and costly warfare, Russia’s terms now will be as amenable for Kyiv as those which Ukrainian negotiators once toasted with champagne. While Russian officials suggest the 2022 negotiations may be a workable starting point for talks, the war’s dynamics have slowly shifted against Ukraine so starkly that Putin may hold out for a more decisive conclusion.
Too long as usual. Does UnHerd have editors? Left unexplored is the effect of Western porn on NORK cannon fodder exposed to it for the first time ever.
An insightful article about the current reality for bringing the Ukraine war to a conclusion.
The most significant aspect of this war, for me as an observer, is the complete failure of Western attempts to economically isolate Russia and sanction it into submission. Instead, the Western sanctions have catalyzed a shift in the global balance of power away from American dominance. Many of Ukraine’s military gambits might have backfired, but the West harmed itself more with its initially complacent belief in its ability to bankrupt Russia.