By now, snooker should have died out. The game seems squarely at odds with a modern world ruled by speed — where facts are onscreen at our fingertips, and the patience required for slow-moving stories is increasingly on the wane. It is not just the fusty bow ties and waistcoats that give the game of snooker a quaint, old-fashioned feel. With its languorous blend of slow strategy and quiet absorption, it should really be a thing of the past.
Except that hasn’t happened — not, one might say, by a long shot. The game continues to grow. It has been estimated that around 500 million people follow snooker right across the globe. In China, it remains a boom sport, with fanbases rapidly expanding across Europe and the Middle East, especially among young people. In other words — in the midst of our ever more rushed, hyper-accelerated world — snooker is thriving.
How to explain this? Counterintuitively, I’d say it’s that glacial pace. Six-time world champion Steve Davis has defended the game’s “slow burner” spirit. According to Davis, any effort to make snooker fast actually pushes against what makes the game compelling. While initiatives like the Snooker Shoot-Out have their place, it is the long, multi-session matches that remain the sport’s pinnacle. “It’s a bit of a red herring,” Davis has said, “to think that you have to make snooker faster to be more entertaining. Snooker doesn’t work that way, actually it works the opposite way to a lot of sports — it doesn’t have to be fast to be entertaining… sometimes the tactics alone can create the enjoyment and the fascination”.
A quiet game, with a wild history — a working-class pursuit, with an aristocratic look — snooker is, in every sense, a game of contradictions. Its ancestor, billiards, was very much the preserve of the English and French nobility. King Louis XI owned the very first indoor billiard table; Mary Queen of Scots was an avid player, and even had a table in her prison cell. But as snooker out-muscled billiards in the early 20th century, it found new homes in the working men’s clubs of Britain’s industrial towns. And as the years went on, the nation’s billiard halls developed a particular kind of reputation — a less than salubrious one, for suspect characters and shady dealings.
Perhaps it was the location of the halls, often stuck in the rough part of town. Perhaps it was the fact they were so dark — places of shadow and secret things. Perhaps it was something about the game itself, something to do with how quiet it can be, quiet enough for mid-game talks around the tables. Whatever the truth, by the middle of the century, snooker halls had become a little bit dangerous. The Kray Twins bought the Regal Billiard Club in Mile End in 1954, and made it a base for their protection racket. It became one of Ronnie’s favourite places. “There were often evenings at the billiard hall,” wrote their biographer John Pearson, “when he’d just sit, brooding and menacing, sunk in silence”. But it was also a scene of violence. In a famous story, a rival Maltese gang turned up at the Regal and made the mistake of demanding some money. The Krays were unimpressed. Ronnie charged at them with a cutlass, and chased them out to the street.
Snooker’s shadowy side has always coexisted with a decorous formality that remains unique in world sport. To this day — for most tournaments — players still don the black tie of the traditional English gentleman. Fashion-wise, watching a snooker match can feel like watching a face-off between a pair of Victorian aristocrats. And the audience, too, sits largely in silence — huddled intently, like the audience at a Shakespeare play. Anyone who does call out will be quickly silenced by the referee, or even removed from the arena for improper conduct: such things as noise are for other sports, not for the baize.
