It’s doubtful whether such a vision, structured to align with “Bidenomics” in the US and designed to expand domestic green industrial capacities, could be achieved by a low-productivity service economy heavily reliant on imported manufactures and cheap labour. Even for Joe Biden, the pouring of hundreds of billions of government money into green investments and social programmes did little to improve his personal popularity ratings. America’s now cross-party consensus on decoupling and trade protectionism is unlikely to translate here: ambitious stimulus programmes are more difficult to finance when you don’t enjoy the exorbitant privilege afforded by the US dollar system. And for all the talk of creating new domestic supply chains, the turbines, solar panels and cables that will power the switch to renewables will likely continue to be made in faraway lands with more successful adherence to developmentalist industrial policy.

If not British Bidenomics, then what? It seems that the well of ideas has run dry. Yet our country wasn’t always so intellectually slothful. Half a century ago, at the last nadir of what the Soviet economist Nikolai Kondratiev would have described as a “long wave” of growth and slump, an epochal battle of ideas played out. On one side, there was a resurgent neoliberal Right with the ailing social-democratic consensus in their sights, and on the other a socialist Left advocating for an alternative economic strategy: public ownership, withdrawal from the European Economic Community, and a revitalised production walled behind tariffs, state planning agreements and price controls. This was the kind of autarkic, Left-wing economic nationalism purveyed by a young Jeremy Corbyn and his mentor Tony Benn.

In the end, the Right emerged as champions. The success of Thatcherism in presenting itself as the authentic voice of Middle England — and even attracting the support of many working-class voters in alliance with a reinvigorated City of London — means that the vision of the neoliberal Right has defined the political economy of the past 40 years.

For better or for worse, a new model emerged from the last crisis. But there has been no such luck in Britain today, on the Left or Right. Thatcherism’s defeat of the Left and its institutions was so total, and the embrace of market managerialism so widespread, that any grasping towards an alternative has been treated as utopian. We now lack the hegemonic infrastructure, the will, the capacities, and the political imagination to define a project that would contradict the whims of a faceless disciplining agent we call the bond markets.

Recent rejuvenation attempts have largely failed. Brexit, which promised a contradictory amalgamation of a free-trading Global Britain, a low-tax Singapore-on-Thames, alongside a more robust statism that insulated workers from steady influxes of migrant labour. The tension in that project is yet to be resolved. Corbynism, meanwhile, offered salvation to urban progressives, a “socialism with an iPad” that toyed with ideas such as a universal basic income, a four-day week, and supposedly new, co-operative forms of public ownership for a 21st-century economy. Its millennial socialist tendency sat alongside more traditional, social-democratic and Left-populist calls for green Keynesianism, workers on company boards, higher minimum wages, more police officers and a rejection of austerity. But despite the popularity of its individual policies, the Labour Left was widely seen as representing an effete, metropolitan activist class, obsessed with issues that were alien to most of the electorate. This was a party that could spend entire summers arguing about antisemitism, Corbyn’s former associations with militant Islamists and provisional Republicans, and ubiquitous equivocations over what constitutes a woman.

The failure of contemporary Labour Leftism, then, is rooted in the fact that the potential for social democracy is being constantly foiled by an extreme adherence to cultural ultra-liberalism on the one hand — with gender self-ID, police and prison abolition, open borders or support for reparations taken as unassailable axioms — and militant, vocal sympathy with ultra-conservative terrorist groups on the other. It’s a contradictory package almost lab-designed to repel a public that is broadly sympathetic with more anodyne promises of wealth redistribution, a more muscular statism, or investment-led growth and reindustrialisation.