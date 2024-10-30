In the Seventies, a Middle Eastern war precipitated a global energy shock and stagflation, and a US president invoked populist pleas to the silent majority against the counterculture. As the gold standard and the post-war Bretton Woods system teetered on the brink of collapse, the monetarist economist Milton Friedman observed that “only a crisis — actual or perceived — produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.”
Today we have a surplus of crises but a deficit of ideas lying around. There has been no significant wage growth in the UK for more than a decade. Productivity has flatlined. The political convulsions of Scottish separatism, Corbynism and Brexit have rocked established politics. The economy has been battered by the quick succession of a global pandemic and proliferating geopolitical tremors. Trust in the political class has never been lower, as Westminster’s elites flounder around looking for the levers that say “activate new growth model”.
Against all this, Rachel Reeves’s Budget will offer up the kind of Fabian reforms one might expect from a former Bank of England bureaucrat: public accounting tweaks that alter the measures of public assets versus liabilities on the balance sheet, which should free up significantly more capital for an investment-starved public realm. After a long period in which the UK has seriously neglected its fixed assets and capital stock, a overdue focus on restorative projects with broad multipliers, in energy, transport and housing, could help nudge growth upwards.
The question is whether Labour’s incrementalism and promises of delayed gratification will satisfy a restless public. “Fixing the foundations” is hardly an alluring slogan when those economic foundations are functionally imperceptible to most people. The tangibility and immediacy of an increase in the bus fare cap will surely have more cut-through than broad-brush promises of “a decade of renewal”, especially when the British public has stopped listening to much of what politicians have to say anyway. Reeves seems intent on burning through piles of goodwill and political capital to pursue negligible cost savings.
Perhaps Labour’s biggest problem is the lack of a coherent narrative thread that binds its policy choices together. It won the election by successfully appearing as the inoffensive, default option against incumbents who were visibly wearied by 14 years in power. But there was no ideological bedrock underlying their campaign. There have been only vague nods towards a post-neoliberal “securonomics”, edging towards a more interventionist, activist state encapsulated by GB Energy, the National Wealth Fund, and the New Deal for Workers.
This series of scattered and languid proposals do not make up the kind of paradigm shift that would be required to trigger a genuine reindustrialisation of left-behind Britain, or a spurt of rapid, sustained growth via the energy transition — the preferred route of the so-called “modern-supply-side” advocates in Labour-aligned think tanks. It all looks rather like a reheated Johnsonism, condemned by the Right at the time as “neo-Brownite social-democracy” and “green paternalism”.
Reindustrialisation needs one thing that is not on the menu at the moment. Cheap energy. Unless our energy costs are competitive with China’s, we’re toast.