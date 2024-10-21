How do you know you’re in a ghost story? It isn’t always obvious. The ghost, after all, usually doesn’t appear until the very end. But there are signs. Perhaps it’s the time of year, or the Ulster rain pawing at my window, but I think such signs are appearing in the life of the prime minister. I feel duty bound to inform him that he is being haunted.
I observed the first clue in late August, when it emerged that Starmer had removed a portrait of Margaret Thatcher from his study. Accusations of puerile tribalism were denied with a smile. Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “This is not actually about Margaret Thatcher at all. I don’t like images and pictures of people staring down at me. I’ve found it all my life; when I was a lawyer I used to have pictures of judges… I don’t like it. I like landscapes.”
Some took this statement as artful evasion. I think it’s worthy of serious thought. Ghost stories tend to begin with similar moments of unease. People staring down at me. How easy it is to imagine. The comfortable sofa, the pool of lamplight, yet another document plumbing the alarming depths of Rachel Reeves’s black hole. But he cannot concentrate. His gaze creeps up to the portrait on the wall. He is disturbed by an uncanny feeling of… what? Invigilation? Judgment?
This will seem fanciful. Keir Starmer is a man who doesn’t dream. He’s a lawyer. An abacus man. Although he loves classical music, particularly Beethoven, his frank indifference to the other arts is well documented. There’s no favourite novel (unless it is expedient for him to have one), no poem that rattles around his skull. He just doesn’t care. And he isn’t going to pretend otherwise. Angela Rayner is equally unconcerned with such fripperies, declaring that “beautiful means nothing really”. This is who these people are, and I admire their honesty — there’s nothing more embarrassing than a barbarian in a toga.
Is this the sort of man who would get the creeps in his own study? Well, yes. In fact, Starmer’s personality is Clue No. 2. Such stolid, clockwork men are exactly the sort of people that end up in good ghost stories. Robert Aickman’s hapless protagonists are earnest blanks clutching Blue Guides, while M. R. James specialised in the tweedier end of donnery. Michelle Paver’s Dark Matter, the best English ghost story written this century, is narrated by a physicist. The truth is that, with the notable exception of Hamlet, hopeless neurotics don’t make for decent haunting. No one is particularly impressed when an out-of-work actor sees Boudicca in the bathtub. The real pleasure is in watching a bluff empiricist having his certainties sanded away, night after misty night.
What are Starmer’s certainties? Who haunts this lawyer? A possible answer to these questions arrived last week. It turns out that Thatcher is not the only notable to have been mothballed. Elizabeth I, William Shakespeare, Sir Walter Raleigh, and William Gladstone have also vanished from Downing Street’s walls. A No. 10 spokesman has stated that “the change of artwork is long planned, since before the election, and is timed to mark 125 years of the government art collection”.
Patriotism has always been a dirty word on the Liberal Left. To show pride in this country, and its history, is treated as almost akin to joining the BNP.
That attitude, skewered so well by Orwell, is the default setting for most of the Left, and certainly in Left-Liberal media. How many Guardian articles or BBC programmes, in any given year, denigrate the very concept of patriotism? Associating endlessly negative baggage with the idea of ‘British-ness’.
In their heart of hearts how many Guardian readers were not with Emily Thornberry when she tweeted her sneering white van with cross of St George picture? As though such low-brow, working class patriotism was worthy only of scorn?
It is the idea that any and every culture is to be celebrated – but not British culture or at least not English culture – one can celebrate the Celtic parts of Britishness (separately) but celebrating Englishness, whatever that might be, is seen as proof of latent racism.
The same attitude that would make Starmer’s team remove all “potentially problematic portraits” has infected any debate involving our history with a national self-loathing, the idea that patriotism is xenophobic at heart, the idea that British history is something only to apologise for.
The head-banging nationalist, convinced the British Empire was a force of unalloyed good for the world, sits at one end of the spectrum. Idiotic Labour party activists sit at the other end, convinced it was an endless parade of atrocities and depredation. Both seem as monocular and impervious to nuance as the other. Both seemingly obsessed with Empire.
I’m very proud to be British. As a student of history I am well aware of terrible things that happened (usually hundreds of years before I was born) but I am still unapologetically proud to be British. This country has had an enormous impact on the world – some of it very good, some bad. But it is our history. It for the most part happened in our ancestors’ day. Nothing I can do or say will change that history. My pride has no more bearing on it than my guilt would. Nor, for that matter, Sir Keir Starmer’s disapprobation.
Removing the portraits of historical figures, simply because they don’t align with C21st progressive agenda issues, is moronic. But utterly unsurprising.
Taking all the good and the bad, there is no need to detoxify the idea of Britishness – or Englishness. Indeed if I suggested the need to detoxify any other nation’s history I’d be accused of xenophobia (at best). The Leftish line seems to be that anyone who has pride in being English has somehow admitted to something unhealthy and ‘problematic’. Why?
If a Frenchman is proud of being French, would they immediately mistrust his motives in the same way? I’m willing to bet they wouldn’t.
If a Tongan speaks of his homeland with tears in his eyes, (they are, on the whole, the most deeply patriotic people I’ve ever met) would they be suspected of xenophobia and a misplaced pride. Again – I’m fairly sure they wouldn’t.
So, what is so different about a British person expressing pride in their nationality? Why does the Left automatically suspect anyone who has pride in being English of some sinister subtext?
The prevailing attitude in Guardian-land is that anyone who shows any pride in Britain’s wartime past is jingoistic and somehow laying claim to glories that belonged to another generation. Yet many of the same writers who push such bilge, also pen articles insisting we should all shoulder the guilt for anything bad done by this country in its imperial past.
Admiration for heroes in the very recent past is backwards looking, yet we’re somehow on the hook for reparations to the colonised 200 years later? It doesn’t seem a consistent position.
Why should the statute of limitations for guilt should run so much longer than that of glory?