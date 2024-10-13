How do you solve a problem like Rupert Campbell-Black? Since 1986, Jilly Cooper’s fictional show jumper has been mounting his way across the wives and daughters of her invented (but awfully familiar) county of Rutshire. Through 11 novels, the most recent of them published in 2023, nothing has stood between the man and his relentless conquests. Not the AIDS crisis (the first in the Rutshire Chronicles series, Riders, appeared the same year as the UK’s “Don’t Die of Ignorance” public health campaign), and not feminism: Rutshire is the land where #MeToo never happened.
But out in the real world, time moves on, and even the sacred world of Jilly was not entirely immune. In August, the writer Flora Watkins shared the sad story of how she was defenestrated from the Jilly Cooper Book Club, originally formed by two friends who wanted somewhere to “drink champagne and shriek about Jilly”. Eventually, though, the culture wars crept into the JCBC, and Watkins clashed with fellow members over — inevitably — the trans issue. After tweeting “It’s women who go through the menopause”, Watkins found herself booted from the WhatsApp chat. The last message she saw was someone saying that it would give them “great pleasure” to tell Watkins “to fuck off from us for good. Bye!”
All this implies that now may not be the wisest of times to bring Cooper to TV. But that is what Disney+ has decided to do, with an adaptation of Rivals, the second Rutshire novel. You can imagine huddles of executives holding crisis meetings, frantically trying to reshape Rupert into something contemporary sensibilities can accept. Not only is he irredeemably posh, he also loves blood sports; worse than that, he’s a Tory MP. In Rivals, the main object of his affections is Taggie O’Hara, who can be no older than 19, while Rupert is in his mid-thirties. He announces his interest in her by sticking his hand up her skirt while she’s waitressing.
These were marks of Rupert’s caddishness in the Eighties, when both novel and series are set. Now, they’re near-insuperable taboos — the assault, obviously, but also the age gap
By contemporary mores, Rupert Campbell-Black could be seen as not just a cad, but as a predator. As an article in Reason explained last year, a term that originally described the sexual exploitation of children by adults, “grooming”, had been stretched to apply to situations where all parties were adults. But even without his morality-offending excesses, you might wonder if there’s any room today for the kind of character he is: the charming libertine, the compulsive seducer, the overgrown manchild whose own gratification defeats all else. If Rupert fits any modern archetype, it’s the “fuckboy”, defined by journalist Nancy Jo Sales as “a young man who sleeps with women without any intention of having a relationship with them or perhaps even walking them to the door post-sex. He’s a womanizer, an especially callous one, as well as kind of a loser.” A “fuckboy” is not someone to be desired.
The new romantic hero can be found in the pages of Sally Rooney — Cooper’s successor, in that she’s the contemporary queen of the dirty book, but a very different kind of novelist. In a Rooney story, you’re only supposed to be turned on by what’s good for you. “The reader is never quite able to shake the suspicion that Rooney’s characters have all been made to sign contracts holding them to high standards of personal conduct before they are permitted to appear on the page,” noted the critic James Marriott. In the words of Ann Manov, Rooney’s new novel, Intermezzo, offers “two supposedly problematic males who make love tenderly and give love fiercely”. In other words, not that problematic at all.