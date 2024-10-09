On 28 June, the people of London were greeted by an unusual sight. That Friday, not far from the Iranian embassy, a woman filmed herself chasing an old lady across the street. “I am the daughter of Reza!” the attacker cried, invoking the long-dead Persian king. “Rest in peace, Reza Shah!” Then, as she scrambled close to her target, she stretched out her hand, grabbed her victim’s headscarf — and tersely ripped it off. Passers-by turned their heads in astonishment, only to find the assailant was already running off.
As the Metropolitan Police quickly discovered, the headscarf-grabber was Bahar Mahroo, a social media personality and controversial member of the Persian diaspora. The day of Iran’s presidential election, she and other foes of the ayatollah prowled the streets around the embassy, assaulting or otherwise abusing those compatriots casting their votes in what the opposition see as an illegal regime’s “circus” election. “You voting is the same as dipping your finger in the blood of the youths of our homeland!” proclaimed one member of the so-called “Embarrassment Campaign” as he castigated a young lady carrying a Gail’s cup.
This farce epitomises the hopelessness of Iran’s exiled opposition. “Embarrassment” stunts remain in vogue, and animate dinner-table conversations for days. But ask an activist what they really achieve and they’d be hard-pressed to answer. Split into an array of factions, the diaspora harbours several distinct visions for the future. Glossing over their foreign homes, they patronisingly tell compatriots how they should behave, even as they unceasingly bicker among themselves. Yet most of what they actually do is unpleasant, unedifying — and ultimately pointless.
Since 1979, the Islamic Republic has been challenged by a constellation of dissident groups. Indulged by wealthy funders, all keen to bring the ayatollah down, forecasts of the regime’s imminent collapse ceaselessly flow from Persian-language TV networks in London and Los Angeles. That the status quo is untenable is, after all, a foregone conclusion. There is no doubt about the Islamic Republic’s undemocratic nature, its gender apartheid, its muzzled press, or its aggressive support for Shi’a nationalism at home and militant proxies abroad.
Yet if many overseas Iranians agree that the ayatollahs must go, why have they utterly failed to accelerate the ousting of the clerics in Tehran? The answer partly lies in their own internal divisions. For if the expats are united in loathing the Islamic Republic, they violently disagree on what should come next.
Consider, for instance, the pro-monarchy camp. Straddling a range of ideological and cultural backgrounds — from atheists and liberal Muslims to alienated supporters of the Islamic Republic — they harbour nostalgic visions of reinstating the deposed Pahlavi dynasty. Their attention typically focuses on Reza Pahlavi, who currently lives in Virginia but is imagined to someday return to Iran and reclaim his father’s throne. From there, the royalists hope to recover the glories of ancient Persia. Drawing on documents such as the Cyrus Cylinder, a cuneiform legal tablet from the 6th century BC, they envision an Iran of universal human rights and joyous festive rituals. That’s echoed by praise for Zoroastar, the ancient prophet and founder of Iran’s traditional pre-Islamic faith.
