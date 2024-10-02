It reminded me of a Holocaust joke about a prisoner who dies in Auschwitz and goes to heaven and tells God an “Auschwitz joke”. God says to him: “That’s not funny.” The prisoner responds: “Well, I guess you had to be there to understand.” That’s the thing. You’ve got to be there to understand how healing it is to laugh with tears in your eyes.

That’s why you don’t often see long faces, whispered tones, or solemn voices. Three weeks ago, on my son’s day off from the Army, we were in a lively restaurant. The beautiful kids carrying trays of food scurried around with smiles on their faces. Our curly-haired waiter took our order with a grin and a question.

“Where are you?” he asks my son, whose M-16 leans against the wall:

“Jenin,” he answers.

His wife, Tal, instinctively lowers her eyes. It’s a Hamas hotspot like Gaza. She keeps her fear and tears to herself.

“You’re busy?” asks the waiter who a moment earlier had told us he served in Gaza for four months. It’s a question without a question mark. No one has any illusions about what busy means.

“Yes,” my son answers. “A drop in the ocean.”

When you belong to the same club, you speak in shorthand. The web of words that separate us disintegrate when we’re fighting for our survival. We share the same pain. It’s the pain of knowing you’re one click away from bad news but you click, nevertheless. You promised yourself you wouldn’t, but how can you stick your head in the sand when the bad news, which is yours and everyone else’s, is all around you?

So, you click, and you see a picture of six dead hostages shot multiple times by the same Hamas butchers the students at my Alma Mater, NYU, praise like they’re the Second Coming of Che Guevara. And then, because we Israelis have this deep need for self-flagellation, we turn toward one another with fiery dragon fingers and accuse. The Right curses the Left. The Left rages against the Right. And everyone blames Bibi. After all, we have a prime minister who’s like a beacon running on a 25-watt bulb, but let’s not forget who pulled the trigger.

And we’re left bereft, orphans in need of our Churchill, not a man who serves power and politics above integrity and responsibility. Actually — no, not Churchill. Our greatest leader spoke with a lisp, broke tablets and burned gold. He was a reluctant leader. Principles not power guided him. He faced God and argued on our behalf when God threatened to destroy the Israelites.

Yet here we are, 4,000 years later, acting like ungovernable kids straight out of The Lord of the Flies. The absence of leadership creates desperation and fear. Desperation and fear lead to polarisation and amnesia. Amnesia creates confusion.

One year later, we act like adolescents fighting over an either-or solution. Some of us say: “We can’t let the hostages stop us from destroying Hamas. The road to victory ends at the Philadelphi Corridor with Yahya Sinwar’s head hanging by a noose.” Very few Israelis will celebrate victory knowing that the hostages were murdered. Others fight back: “No, we must do everything possible to get the hostages back even if it means Hamas remains in power.”

I know that story well. In 1992, my son-in-law’s brother, Elchonon, was stabbed to death close to his home by a Palestinian terrorist. The Israeli government traded Elchonon’s murderer — along with a thousand other Palestinian prisoners, including Sinwar — in exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. That kind of deal most Israelis pray will never be repeated.

So, in the meantime, what can we do?

Well, we can send a message to their pagers and walkie talkies. We can watch when they brush their teeth. We can once again stand tall and pray that our government has found its sense of purpose.

But there’s something else we can do. We can make babies. Yes, Israelis, whether secular or religious, continue to make children.

You might ask: “What does that have to do with anything? You’re living in a state of existential dread. 100,000 Hezbollah rockets are like stallions at the starting gate ready for the gun to go off and Iran’s a few grams of uranium from a nuclear weapon.”

Well, it has to do with everything. Because babies mean we believe in a future. And if we believe in a future, we have hope, even when despair and helplessness appear to dominate. Because making babies means we’ll safeguard them like bears protect their cubs. Because it means we will survive and thrive. We have been here for thousands of years facing obliteration in every generation.

Yet here we are, agents of living history creating another iteration of the Jewish story.