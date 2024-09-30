Megalopolis is set, fabulously, in a city called New Rome, a baroque version of New York City with many details and accents imported, via CGI, from the old Rome. As Coppola let us know in the preview discussion, New Rome’s inhabitants are acting out an updated version of old Rome’s signal political drama, when a decadent Republic teetered toward the dictatorship of Julius Caesar. Accordingly, New Rome is an arena of quarrelling elites, many of them related by either marriage or blood. The two principal antagonists are the city’s hidebound and corrupt, but also humble and dutiful, mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) and a visionary architect with one or two magical powers named Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver). Cesar wants to mold the city into the beautiful new shape it has in his extraordinary mind, while Cicero wants to serve the interests that give him his power and, thus, to keep the city pretty much as it is.

On the edges of this primary conflict scheme a multi-generational cast of entitled New Romans, including Cicero’s beautiful daughter Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), an old and wealthy banker named Crassus (Voigt), and Cesar’s deranged and politically ambitious cousin Pulcher (Lebeouf), who hates him. Just outside of this tight circle of blood and money and power, striving busily to sleep her way into its centre, is sexpot finance reporter Wow Platinum (Aubrey Plaza).

As Wow Platinum’s name should suggest, Coppola has overcooked pretty much everything in this movie. When, early on, Cesar arrives at a civic event MC’d by Mayor Cicero and then decides to make himself the centre of attention, he does so by yelling Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” speech, in its entirety. In this political world, ceremony yields completely to power, and so everyone turns from Cicero and lends their ear to the younger, louder MC. Whatever you think of the narrative sense of this speech, you can’t deny that Adam Driver is exactly the man to give it.

“Megalopolis is a spectacular mess”

In this scene we get two of the real, if unreliable, strengths of Megalopolis. (To be clear, every strength of Megalopolis is unreliable, amply mixed with folly.) The first is what you might call the movie’s sociology, how it shows New Rome’s aristocracy floating above the laws and manners that people of lower classes observe as a matter of course. Coppola does this casually, showing rich people wandering into and despoiling public events without even thinking. For them, the distinctions between stage and seating, performer and spectator, yours and mine, are erased with impunity, at their whim. These are chillingly bland and human-scale power claims. They feel politically sick in an intimate way, like being robbed on the street, in front of your kids.

Another real, unreliable strength of Megalopolis is its cast. Coppola encourages his actors to match the film’s overall atmosphere of chaos and excess in their performances, which mostly pays off. Megalopolis is filled with fantastic overacting. Adam Driver thrives, of course, in this madness, as does Shia Leboeuf, and Jon Voigt is a total hoot as Crassus. As the slurring, seemingly brain-damaged ringmaster at a Madison Square Garden chariot race, Donald Pitts steals that long and elaborate scene and gives the film’s funniest, most outré performance. As Wow Platinum, though, Aubrey Plaza doesn’t achieve as happy a balance between intentionally and unintentionally funny.

Coppola’s method of unrelenting excess, his overall willingness to flirt with self-parody, enables a good deal of crazy fun, as well as some visually beautiful cinema, but it also enables self-parody. Now, self-parody at this advanced level can be entertaining, too, but the lack of storytelling discipline in Megalopolis becomes a more fundamental sort of drag. That the movie is often confusing is to be expected, and, for me anyway, tolerated. The bigger problem is that it’s so disjointed, with so many scenes so disconnected from those around them, and with some of those scenes dissolving so fully into psychedelia, that one’s sense of narrative movement sometimes goes dead. It’s weird to feel mired in chaos, bored and impatient amid so much visual and dramatic novelty, but that feeling threatens to dominate the latter half of the film.