I attended a very special, and very strange, preview screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis a few days ahead of its official release. Before the film ran, the screening audience was treated to what was surely meant to be a great privilege, a discussion, live-streamed from a stage in New York City, in which Coppola, Robert DeNiro, and Spike Lee talked about Coppola’s filmmaking. But it was not the lesson in film history nor the glimpse into cinema genius that we select viewers might have expected. For us, it was mainly three aging men muttering at each other while straining half-successfully to remember things.
Then, near the discussion’s end, this awkward event grew downright mortifying, for several reasons. The moderator, Dennis Lim of the New York Film Festival, asked Lee and DeNiro, who’d already seen Megalopolis, to share their impressions of it. DeNiro’s contributions had been largely fragmentary and incoherent, and so his stuttering non-answer to this expected question was at least in-character, if also suspicious. Lee, who’d been speaking in circles most of the time, leaned forward and spoke another circle and then flung out a hand and said that we viewers should just watch the film ourselves, as if desperate to shed the hideous burden of this question. I squirmed in my seat as I watched this. But this weird reticence, Lee and DeNiro refusing to choke out any real praise for his film, did not seem to bother or even register with Coppola. He began talking about his film and how its themes applied to America. He’d earlier described it as “a Roman epic set in modern America as Rome”, and now he spoke explicitly about how America not only is like Rome. It is Rome — that is, a decadent global power that might be in its last days as a republic.
At this point, Lee and DeNiro leapt in with embarrassingly stupid comments about Donald Trump. They seemed intent on turning the end of this film discussion into a panic session about the forthcoming election, but Coppola was in a much more serene and magnanimous mood. And his view of America’s troubles was more broad-minded than Lee’s and DeNiro’s. He focused less on Trump in particular, than on a more general rot in the American polity, owing to hyper-partisanship, failed governance, and extreme inequality. He said he intentionally filled his production with Trump supporters, such as Jon Voight, and others who’d been exiled or cancelled for bad behaviour, such as Shia LeBeouf. And despite the dark implications of his movie’s thematic setup — America as late-republican Rome — he seemed genially committed to a larger mood of optimism, and to fostering a spirit of “cooperation” among political enemies. People are “geniuses”, he said, and he suggested that this innate genius could well see America through this troubled moment, though he didn’t say where his film came down on these matters.
Such an introduction to a movie, where show business figures try to wrap it in their show-business politics, and where its creator lays out the historical parallels it’s explicitly drawing, inclines a viewer to treat it as an argument, or a set of ideas, rather than simply as visual entertainment. This effect is reinforced by the movie’s subtitle: A Fable. You see this onscreen under the big title and you start ruminating about what it’s supposedly to be a fable of, and, if you’re an intellectual quibbler like I am, whether it’ll be a wise or plausible fable.
But Megalopolis works against this somewhat literal inclination in a couple of ways. First, the film is such a spectacular mess that its meaning as a fable is more elusive than it probably should be. Second, the fable’s big teaching turns out to be so perverse in its details, its underlying ideas so bad and dumb, that you can spend two-thirds of Megalopolis in a very odd state of movie suspense, thinking, “Nah, Coppola can’t be trying to tell us that.”
And yet, Megalopolis is kind of a cool film. Lee and DeNiro should have been able to muster at least a few gee-whiz adjectives about it, even if their ultimate take was a thumbs-down, as it will be for many viewers. They should have been able to call it “wild”, “beautiful”, “sexy”, “funny”, or just “inventive”. It says unflattering things about either their decency as friends of Francis Coppola or their cognitive functioning as aging men that they couldn’t.
