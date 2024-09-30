Never have two American presidential candidates been so different from one another. The Black-Indian daughter of Left-wing academics versus the white son of a wealthy Ku Klux Klan sympathiser. The woman who spent her entire career in public service versus the man who only left the private sector on the day of his 2017 inauguration. The life-long liberal Democrat versus the ideological shapeshifter who finally gravitated to the extreme Right. The candidate supported by nearly two-thirds of all college-educated voters versus the one supported by nearly two-thirds of non-college-educated whites. The conventional politician versus the insurrectionist who broke the American political mould.
While Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are both frequently described as “charismatic”, they clearly have very different sorts of charismatic appeal. And this “charisma divide” helps explain why Harris, despite her almost flawless performance since replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee — uniting the party behind her, staging a close-to-perfect convention, and besting Trump in the 10 September debate — has had such difficulty pulling ahead in a presidential race that still stands on a knife edge. A comparison with Barack Obama’s victorious 2008 campaign is illuminating in this regard: a part of the electorate that saw Obama as charismatic and attractive in 2008 does not feel the same way about Harris 16 years later.
This difference is not just a matter of the candidates, for charisma is not just a personality trait — the ability to attract, charm and inspire others. It is more properly understood as a social relationship, an intense emotional bond forged between an individual and a community of admirers. Different communities find different things charismatic, and, depending on their political and cultural leanings, often dismiss as “fake” in one person the qualities they find deeply attractive and inspiring in another. Between 2008 and 2024, it is not just the candidates who have changed. So has the electorate.
Donald Trump, love him or hate him, has by any measure succeeded in forging the most intense charismatic bond with his supporters of any American politician in recent memory — perhaps, of any in history. Part of the reason is that he projects an image of strength — even if it is the strength of a bully, and mostly false. He also knows, instinctively, how to reach supporters in their own language. Elite commentators mock Trump for his garbled syntax and spelling, for his love of crude insults, for his language of “us versus them”. They compare him with the proverbial drunk uncle ranting at the holiday table. But, of course, many people have ranting relatives. You may not take them seriously, but they are still family. And social media only heightens the sense of familiarity that Trump instils — and that is crucial to the charismatic bond — because their feeds deliberately mix posts from politicians with ones from family members and friends. Trump fits right into the feed in a way that most Democratic politicians have failed to do. Harris sounds like a politician on social media. Trump does not.
Most important — and this is a point that elite commentators generally miss — Trump’s charismatic bond with his supporters is reinforced, rather than shaken, by his constant outrages: his lying, his law-breaking, his racism, his threats of violence. The point is not whether his supporters believe him, take him seriously, or are ready to follow him in an attack on democracy. The point is that he so flagrantly, and joyfully, breaks the rules of American society and politics, again and again. For men and women who believe that those rules are rigged against them by corrupt and feckless elites, this behaviour is thrilling. The fact that Trump is transgressing matters far more than the particular rules being transgressed.
Of course, the hard core of MAGA supporters who feel the bond most intensely amounts only to a minority of the electorate, concentrated among whites with non-elite educations — although not just struggling ones (if one paradigmatic Trump voter is an unemployed factory worker on disability, another is a successful car dealer). But the elections of 2016 and 2020 have both shown that plenty of other Americans are sufficiently tolerant of Trump and receptive to his message to keep the presidential election agonisingly close.
One really has to wonder about the mental sanity of Professor Bell. if he wants to make any sort of case about Harris, perhaps he needs to temper the hyperbole about Trump in his opening paragraph which is sheer popycock. One wonders how Prof. Bell even managed to get tenure if the quality of his research is anywhere close to that manifested in this article.
What a load of garbage. Is someone actually paying this author to write this crap? Both Harris and Trump have about as much charisma as a colostomy bag and whichever of them wins will be elected by voters holding their noses and trying to triangulate the lesser of two evils. The weird bottom line is that Nikki Haley, who for reasons defying logic is no longer in the race, would have mopped the floor with Harris.